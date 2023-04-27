Stocks: US stock futures rose Thursday as corporate earnings season continues to impress Wall Street – particularly tech earnings. Meta’s stock jumped 11% in premarket trading after the company reported its first sales growth in nearly a year.

But sentiment is shifting on Wall Street, slipping from greed and closing in on fear as investors gird for a potential collapse of First Republic. Markets will also closely watch economic reports Thursday: First-quarter GDP is expected to show that US economic growth slowed in the first quarter. And weekly jobless claims could be on the rise again.

Dow futures were up 75 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.5%. Nasdaq futures were 0.8% higher.

Fear & Greed Index: 51 = Neutral

Oil & gas: US oil prices rose 0.1% to $74 a barrel. Average US gas prices fell to $3.64 a gallon.