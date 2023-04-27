Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Business

Markets on tenterhooks as banking turmoil and economic data take center stage

From CNN's Krystal Hur, Nicole Goodkind, Alicia Wallace, Elisabeth Buchwald and Anna Bahney

Updated 7:31 a.m. ET, April 27, 2023
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
38 min ago

Stocks rise ahead of GDP report

Stocks: US stock futures rose Thursday as corporate earnings season continues to impress Wall Street – particularly tech earnings. Meta’s stock jumped 11% in premarket trading after the company reported its first sales growth in nearly a year.

But sentiment is shifting on Wall Street, slipping from greed and closing in on fear as investors gird for a potential collapse of First Republic. Markets will also closely watch economic reports Thursday: First-quarter GDP is expected to show that US economic growth slowed in the first quarter. And weekly jobless claims could be on the rise again. 

Dow futures were up 75 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.5%. Nasdaq futures were 0.8% higher.  

Fear & Greed Index: 51 = Neutral 

Oil & gas: US oil prices rose 0.1% to $74 a barrel. Average US gas prices fell to $3.64 a gallon. 

59 min ago

American living standards are on the line in the debt ceiling drama

From CNN's Christine Romans, Chief Business Correspondent

A bicyclist rides past the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on February 7.
A bicyclist rides past the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on February 7. (Michael A. McCoy/Reuters)

Inside the Beltway, jockeying over raising the debt ceiling has become a partisan ritual to gain political points. But marching toward a debt ceiling default puts American living standards on the line.

Over the last decade, Congress has authorized trillions of dollars in spending, tripling the national debt since 2009. The Treasury Department borrows money to make payments on that debt. Because there is a congressionally mandated debt limit, lawmakers routinely bump into the ceiling on what can be borrowed, and must raise it.

Not raising the debt ceiling would be catastrophic.

Without enough money to finance all its operations — such as national defense, Social Security and Medicare — swaths of the economy would freeze. For Yellen and the Treasury, it would become a hunger game of which bills to pay and who gets an IOU instead.

Economists at Goldman Sachs estimate that one-tenth of all economic activity would stop. Center-left think tank Third Way calculates three million jobs lost, a crippling spike in interest rates and an extra $130,000 on a typical home loan.

Moody’s estimates that even a brief breach of the debt limit would kill almost a million jobs.

Read more here.

59 min ago

First Republic is in a fight for its survival

A passer-by walks near a First Republic Bank branch location on April 26, in Boston, MA. 
A passer-by walks near a First Republic Bank branch location on April 26, in Boston, MA.  (Steven Senne/AP)

First Republic Bank is in a fight for its survival.

The past few weeks have been brutal for the San Francisco-based lender. Now, some analysts say a collapse of the bank is imminent.

“It’s becoming clearer each day” that First Republic is “toast,” said Don Bilson at Gordon Haskett, in a note Wednesday. “The only question that really needs to be answered is whether the [Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation] moves in before the weekend or during the weekend, which is when it usually does its thing.”

The bank reported on Monday that its total deposits fell 41% in the first quarter, sending its stock to record lows. Shares fell by nearly 30% on Wednesday after plunging by 49% on Tuesday.

The stock’s trading was halted numerous times on Tuesday and Wednesday as its rapid decline triggered volatility-triggered timeouts by the New York Stock Exchange.

First Republic said in its latest earnings call that is exploring its strategic options, Wall Street code for searching for a white knight. The company noted that it is “taking actions to strengthen its business and restructure its balance sheet.”

David Chiaverini, managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities, told CNN there are just three viable options left.

Read more here.