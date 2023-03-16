Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Business
Live Updates

Live updates: Latest on global stock markets

By Laura He, Michelle Toh and Juliana Liu, CNN

Updated 12:06 a.m. ET, March 16, 2023
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
11 min ago

Asian bank stocks sink as Credit Suisse fear roils markets

From CNN's Laura He in Hong Kong

Banking stocks in Asia fell on Thursday, dragging the broader markets lower, as troubles at Credit Suisse sparked fears that banking turmoil is spreading around the world.

News that the beleaguered megabank has taken up the Swiss central bank’s offer of financial support in order to stay afloat has limited the worst of the losses.

The lender said it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss Francs ($53.7 billion) from the Swiss National Bank. Investors sent shares in Switzerland’s second biggest lender crashing by as much as 30% Wednesday.

The bank called the loan a “decisive action to pre-emptively strengthen its liquidity.”

Japan’s Topix Banks Index, a key index that tracks Japanese lenders, tumbled as much as 6.4% in the morning session. It then trimmed some losses and was last trading 3.7% lower. The index has lost more than 8% so far this week.

In Hong Kong, Standard Chartered (SCBFF) sank nearly 4%. HSBC Holdings (HSBCPRA) dropped 2.5%. Local bank BOC Hong Kong was down 3.1%.

In South Korea, major lenders Shinhan Financial Group and KB Financial Group declined 1.2% and 0.5% respectively.

“What we are seeing is a definite unravelling of investor confidence across both the tech and banking sectors,” said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities, a Sydney-based online broker. “It is highly unlikely these concerns are going to simply vanish any time soon.”
“Regardless of balance sheets, a loss of confidence by investors and depositors can bring down any bank,” he added.

Read more here.

59 min ago

Credit Suisse borrows more than $50 billion from Swiss National Bank after shares crash 30%

From CNN's Mark Thompson and Anna Cooban

Hours after the Swiss central bank said it was ready to provide financial support to Credit Suisse, the beleaguered megabank took it up on the offer, hoping to reassure investors that it had the necessary cash to stay afloat.

Credit Suisse said it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss Francs ($53.7 billion) from the Swiss National Bank. Investors sent shares in the country’s second biggest lender crashing by as much as 30% Wednesday.

The bank called the loan a “decisive action to pre-emptively strengthen its liquidity.”

“This additional liquidity would support Credit Suisse’s core businesses and clients as Credit Suisse takes the necessary steps to create a simpler and more focused bank built around client needs,” the bank said in a statement.

In addition to the loan from the central bank, Credit Suisse also said it repurchased billions of dollars of its own debt to manage its liabilities and interest payment expenses. The offer covers $2.5 billion of US dollar bonds and €500 million ($529 million) of euro bonds.

The venerable but troubled bank, founded in 1856, is one of the biggest financial institutions in the world and categorized as a “global systemically important bank,” along with just 30 others, including JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America and the Bank of China.

Read more here.

59 min ago

Big US banks gain huge spike in deposits after Silicon Valley Bank collapse

From CNN's Matt Egan

Nervous bank customers have rushed to the safety of big banks in the wake of a pair of high-profile bank failures that have shaken confidence in the system.

Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup have all experienced a significant increase in deposits since Silicon Valley Bank ran into trouble last week, people familiar with the matter tell CNN.

Small and regional banks have suffered deposit outflows, though a senior Treasury official told CNN earlier this week that those customer withdrawals have eased.

The situation is fluid and it's not clear just how much money has been plowed into big banks, though the sum is likely to be in the billions or tens of dollars. 

1 hr 8 min ago

US stocks end the trading session mostly down as banking troubles put pressure on markets

From CNN's Krystal Hur

Stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday as investors grappled with the crash of Credit Suisse stock and how the fallout could affect global and domestic markets.

Troubles at the systemically important Swiss lender come as markets struggled to make sense of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

The Swiss National Bank said Wednesday said that it will provide Credit Suisse with liquidity if necessary, after shares tumbled as much as 30%.

Shares of the bank closed down 24%.

Major US banks continued to get hammered. Shares of Wells Fargo fell 3.2%. JPMorgan Chase stock dropped 4.7%.

The Dow fell roughly 280 points, or 0.87%.

The S&P 500 fell about 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.05%