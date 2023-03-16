Senator Sherrod Brown speaks to members of the media before a Senate Finance Committee hearing in Washington, DC, on March 16. (Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown praised the administration’s actions after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed, and insisted that their assistance was not a bailout.

“I think the Secretary of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve have generally done this well,” he said. “A bailout says taxpayers paid, no taxpayer — this is the banks. This is the assessment of the banks of paying up for more Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, right?”

“Taxpayers are not on the hook, period,” he said. “There would be no support for this if this were a taxpayer funded kind of thing.”

He added that his committee plans to hold oversight hearings as soon as next month.

“We're going to bring in the regulators, we are going to try to get the executives — and I'm sure they're loading up with legal console to protect themselves, I don't know if we'll get them in or not, but we're going to try,” said Brown. “We want the dust to settle a little from what happened and the fears to die down, as they mostly are.”

He added that they plan to focus on “not just what happened, but what the Federal Reserve is going to do, what Michael Barr is going to do, what the FDIC is going to do, what OCC and the other regulators are going to do at Treasury.”