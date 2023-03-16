First Republic stock surges as it talks with major banks about a rescue plan
From CNN's Allison Morrow and Matt Egan
First Republic Bank, facing a crisis of confidence from investors and customers, is actively discussing options for a lifeline, a person familiar with the matter told CNN.
Participating in the discussions Thursday are massive Wall Street banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, the source said. A deal to prop up First Republic with much-needed access to cash could be announced as soon as Thursday.
A First Republic spokesman declined to comment to CNN. The talks were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
First Republic’s shares were halted several times for volatility Thursday. The stock was last up 22% after plunging more than 30% earlier in the day.
Europe’s markets close on a high after volatile day
From CNN's Anna Cooban
European stocks rebounded strongly Thursday afternoon, after falling back earlier in the day following an announcement by Europe’s central bank that it would hike its main interest rate by half a percentage point.
Europe’s benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index, which tracks 42 big EU and UK banks, closed 1.2% up, while London’s bank-heavy FTSE 100 index finished the day 0.9% higher.
Both indexes had fallen back almost 1% and 0.16% respectively following the European Central Bank’s decision to press ahead with rate hikes to help bring down inflation.
Germany’s DAX also closed up 1.6%, and France’s CAC 40 finished 2% higher.
The increases tracked a similar rebound across the pond. The S&P 500 bounced 1.7% by early afternoon ET following reports that ailing regional bank First Republic is considering a takeover by larger lenders.
US Tech Investor calls on social media firms to help prevent bank runs
From CNN's Rob North
US tech investor Bradley Tusk told CNN that financial regulators are unprepared for bank runs in the age of social media.
Tusk, who was an early investor in Uber and Coinbase, says social media companies should work with regulators if they see sudden surges in online posts and mentions of banks. He told Julia Chatterley that this was a “no brainer."
"Perhaps by finding out a little sooner, they can act faster, and that may help save a bank run," he said.
Speaking more broadly about the impact of SVB’s collapse, Tusk said his venture capital business had its money stored at SVB, but insisted it was crucial to save the tech focused bank for wider economic reasons.
“If the Fed had let Silicon Valley Bank go down, half the start-ups in this country might have gone out of business," he said. "Talk about a hit to the innovation economy.”
He added that his firm “had not written a check to a start-up since all of this happened” because they were dealing with the SVB crisis.
Yellen grilled on whether smaller banks could get the same government help as SVB
From CNN's Krystal Hur
Republican Senator James Lankford grilled Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Thursday on how the US government's intervention in Silicon Valley Bank's and Signature Bank's collapses could encourage depositors to move their funds into large banks.
"What is your plan to keep large depositors from moving their funds out of community banks into the big banks? We have seen the mergers of banks over the past decade. I'm concerned you're about to accelerate that," the senator from Oklahoma said.
"That's certainly not something that we're encouraging," Yellen responded.
Lankford also said smaller, community banks likely won't receive the same help as SVB. The US government moved to insure deposits at SVB after the bank fell, sparking backlash from those who saw that intervention as a bailout.
"Will the deposits in every community bank in Oklahoma, regardless of their size, be fully insured now?" Lankford said. "Will they get the same treatment that SVB just got, or Signature Bank just got?"
"The bank only gets that treatment if a majority of the FDIC board, a super majority of the Fed board and I in consultation with the president determine that the failure to protect uninsured depositors would create systemic risk and significant economic and financial consequences," Yellen responded.
Banking meltdown means it could get tougher to buy a home
From CNN's Jeanne Sahadi, Michelle Toh, Danielle Wiener-Bronner, Allison Morrow and Anna Bahney
The current turmoil in the financial market means it could get tougher to purchase a home, particularly if government regulators like the Federal Reserve crack down on banks in the wake of SVB’s collapse. The Fed has also been on a historic rate-hiking regime to keep inflation in check, and most economists expect that to continue.
"If banks are under stress, they might be reluctant to lend," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday in testimony to the Senate Finance Committee. "We could see credit become more expensive and less available.”
“That could turn this into a source of significant downside economic risk," she added.
The banking meltdown over the past week leaves more questions than answers. The stunning collapse of two American banks and the loss of investor confidence in Credit Suisse led to wild market swings and put Wall Street on edge.
During CNN’s primetime special, “Bank Bust: Inside the Collapse of SVB,” experts weighed in on how to best understand what’s happening in a rapidly developing and confusing environment for financial institutions.
“I think realistically, from what we’ve heard from the Fed, interest rates likely will continue to rise,” said Vivian Tu, a former JPMorgan trader.
“On top of that, I think a lot of folks are feeling very concerned about, ‘Hey, if I’m saving up for a down payment, is a bank a safe place to put that money?’”
The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.73%in the week ending March 9. A year ago, it was 3.85%.
Freddie Mac is set to release its average weekly mortgage rates at 12 p.m. ET on Thursday.
Banking committee will hold oversight hearings in the next month
From CNN's Morgan Rimmer
Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown praised the administration’s actions after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed, and insisted that their assistance was not a bailout.
“I think the Secretary of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve have generally done this well,” he said. “A bailout says taxpayers paid, no taxpayer — this is the banks. This is the assessment of the banks of paying up for more Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, right?”
“Taxpayers are not on the hook, period,” he said. “There would be no support for this if this were a taxpayer funded kind of thing.”
He added that his committee plans to hold oversight hearings as soon as next month.
“We're going to bring in the regulators, we are going to try to get the executives — and I'm sure they're loading up with legal console to protect themselves, I don't know if we'll get them in or not, but we're going to try,” said Brown. “We want the dust to settle a little from what happened and the fears to die down, as they mostly are.”
He added that they plan to focus on “not just what happened, but what the Federal Reserve is going to do, what Michael Barr is going to do, what the FDIC is going to do, what OCC and the other regulators are going to do at Treasury.”
Crypto firms say they're getting shut out of the banking system
From CNN's Allison Morrow
The Blockchain Association, a nonprofit crypto advocacy group, said it is investigating firms' allegations that they are being unfairly shut out from the mainstream banking system.
The allegations include instances of accounts being closed and banks refusing to open new accounts.
In a statement, BA said it is looking into alleged "actions by regulators that may have improperly contributed to the failures of Signature, Silicon Valley Bank, and Silvergate."
Although crypto aspires to bring about a world without centralized banking authorities, the nascent industry still relies heavily on traditional lenders to bridge the gap between crypto platforms and fiat currency. Two of the three US banks that collapsed last week, Silvergate and Signature, catered heavily to crypto firms, leaving digital asset companies with far fewer friendly banks to turn to.
“These are lawful businesses in the United States and should be treated like any other law-abiding business," said Blockchain Association CEO Kristin Smith.
The group said it has submitted requests to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, requesting documents and communications under the Freedom of Information Act.
3,783 is the number to watch for the S&P 500
From CNN's Nicole Goodkind
The S&P 500 rebounded in midday trading on Thursday, as reports of potential support for ailing regional bank First Republic cheered weary investors.
Still, markets have been volatile as the current meltdown in regional, and global, banks plays out.
The Volatility Index, or VIX, is sitting at an elevated 24.2, indicating increased fear in the market and large swings. The CNN Fear & Greed index is signaling that extreme fear continues to drive the market.
If the S&P 500 swings lower in the volatile churn, there’s a key number to look out for, say Wells Fargo economists: 3,783. That would match the lowest level the index hit in December.
The major indexes typically trade up and down within a relative range, and investors don't like when they break the lower threshold of that band.
“If the S&P 500 sells below the December low, it would probably trigger another round of selling by trend-following and momentum-driven strategies,” wrote the Wells Fargo economists in a note on Thursday.
The good news is that the S&P 500 has a long way to 3,783 – more than 200 points. The index is currently trading around 3,936.
Janet Yellen: Default cannot be avoided by prioritizing payments
From CNN's Tami Luhby
Prioritizing payments to cover only certain obligations would not avoid a US debt default, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee Thursday morning.
“Prioritization is effectively a default by just another name,” Yellen said, referencing a proposal floated by House Republicans.
The US hit its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling in January, forcing the Treasury Department to take extraordinary measures to allow the federal government to continue paying its bills in full and on time. A default could come over the summer or in early September, according to various analyses.
Yellen has repeatedly stressed the importance that Congress come together to address the borrowing cap as soon as possible.
But President Joe Biden and House Republicans are in a standoff over whether to include spending cuts in a debt ceiling measure.
The GOP-led House Ways and Means Committee last week advanced the Default Prevention Act, which would modify Treasury’s debt authority to allow it to continue to borrow to pay principal and interest on the public debt, as well as Social Security and Medicare benefits. It also directs Treasury to pay obligations related to the Department of Defense and veterans’ benefits before all others.
Yellen made it clear she does not agree with prioritization.
“It's simply a recipe for economic and financial catastrophe to think we can pay some of our bills and not all of them,” she said.
Also, she said she cannot assure that the idea is feasible, noting there’s a reason why Treasury secretaries of both parties have rejected prioritization in the past.“
The government, on average, makes millions of payments each day, and our systems are built to pay all of our bills on time and not to pick and choose which bills to pay,” she said. “It would be an exceptionally risky, untested and radical departure from normal payment practices of agencies across the federal government.”