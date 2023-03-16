Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before a US House Ways and Means Committee hearing on March 10. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says US officials have taken “decisive and forceful” actions to bolster confidence in the banking system and stressed that Americans’ bank deposits are safe.

“Our banking system remains sound,” Yellen said in prepared remarks to be delivered on Thursday during a hearing before the Senate Finance Committee.

“Americans can feel confident that their deposits will be there when they need them,” Yellen said. “This week’s actions demonstrate our resolute commitment to ensure that depositors’ savings remain safe.”

The Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and FDIC took extraordinary steps on Sunday, promising that the uninsured depositors at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank will be made whole after those lenders failed.

“On Monday morning, customers were able to access all of the money in their deposit accounts so they could make payroll and pay the bills,” Yellen said.

Yellen pointed out that shareholders and debtholders of the banks are not being protected by the government and no taxpayer money is being used or put at risk.

Beyond the banking crisis, Yellen touted historically low unemployment and booming business creation.

“We have seen some moderation in headline inflation, but more work needs to be done,” Yellen said.