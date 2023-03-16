Audio
Global markets react to Credit Suisse deal as fears hit bank stocks

By Laura He, Michelle Toh, Juliana Liu and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 7:19 a.m. ET, March 16, 2023
13 min ago

Janet Yellen: Banking system remains sound and deposits will be there when Americans need them

From CNN's Matt Egan

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before a US House Ways and Means Committee hearing on March 10.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before a US House Ways and Means Committee hearing on March 10. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says US officials have taken “decisive and forceful” actions to bolster confidence in the banking system and stressed that Americans’ bank deposits are safe.

“Our banking system remains sound,” Yellen said in prepared remarks to be delivered on Thursday during a hearing before the Senate Finance Committee.

“Americans can feel confident that their deposits will be there when they need them,” Yellen said. “This week’s actions demonstrate our resolute commitment to ensure that depositors’ savings remain safe.”

The Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and FDIC took extraordinary steps on Sunday, promising that the uninsured depositors at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank will be made whole after those lenders failed.

“On Monday morning, customers were able to access all of the money in their deposit accounts so they could make payroll and pay the bills,” Yellen said.

Yellen pointed out that shareholders and debtholders of the banks are not being protected by the government and no taxpayer money is being used or put at risk.

Beyond the banking crisis, Yellen touted historically low unemployment and booming business creation.

“We have seen some moderation in headline inflation, but more work needs to be done,” Yellen said. 

19 min ago

Odds of a recession just got higher, Goldman Sachs says

From CNN's David Goldman

Growing stress in the banking sector has boosted the odds of a recession within the next 12 months, Goldman Sachs said in a note to investors Wednesday.

Goldman now believes that America's economy has a 35% chance of entering a recession within a year, up from 25% before the banking sector meltdown started a week ago.

But the near-term prospects for the US economy remain strong. Goldman's business survey trackers indicate the economy grew slightly in February, and sales are expected to increase 3% across industries during the current quarter.

Jobs remain plentiful and although the layoff rate has ticked slightly higher, Goldman said it remains historically low. Wage growth is slowing as the Federal Reserve continues to hike rates to cool off the economy, but paychecks are still getting larger -- and inflation isn't close to normal, Goldman said.

1 min ago

Swiss central bank confirms it will provide liquidity to Credit Suisse as requested

From CNN's Robert North

A general view shows the building of the Swiss National Bank on Thursday in Zurich, Switzerland, the day after Credit Suisse shares dropped.
A general view shows the building of the Swiss National Bank on Thursday in Zurich, Switzerland, the day after Credit Suisse shares dropped. (Arnd Wiegmann/Getty Images)

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) bank has confirmed that it will provide liquidity to Credit Suisse, as requested.

The Zurich-based lender had asked the central bank for a $53 billion loan after its shares plunged more than 24% on Wednesday.

Confirming that the liquidity will be provided "against sufficient collateral," the Swiss central bank said, “within the framework of its statutory mandate, the SNB (Swiss National Bank) may provide liquidity to a domestic bank against collateral.”

30 min ago

Battered oil stocks tick up as fear of global banking crisis eases

From CNN's Anna Cooban

Brent crude oil prices ticked up 1% Thursday to hit $74 a barrel as markets cheered an announcement by Credit Suisse that it would accept a 50 billion Swiss Franc ($53.7 billion) loan from Switzerland’s central bank "to pre-emptively strengthen its liquidity.”

But compared with last Friday, Europe’s benchmark oil price is still down 10%.

Investors have been on edge over whether the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the United States could spark a banking crisis that would hurt the global economy.

West Texas Intermediate crude, the reference point for US oil prices, rose 0.8% in pre-market trade.

“Banking malaise has sparked worries about longer-term fortunes for the EU and US economies, particularly if financial institutions become more risk-averse in lending,” Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at investing platform Hargreaves Lansdown, said in a Thursday note.
1 hr 26 min ago

Catch up on the latest as banking fears hit global markets

From CNN staff

The Credit Suisse Group AG headquarters at night in Zurich on Wednesday.
The Credit Suisse Group AG headquarters at night in Zurich on Wednesday. (Pascal Mora/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Credit Suisse raised alarm bells after revealing it needs a lifeline to stay afloat — one it has now accepted from the Swiss central bank.

But the Zurich-based lender's struggles sent global markets into a tizzy on Wednesday after acknowledging “material weakness” in its financial reporting, scrapping bonuses for top executives and being denied further investment from its biggest shareholder, the Saudi National Bank.

Here's what you need to know

New deal: Credit Suisse agreed to borrow more than $50 billion from Swiss National Bank after its shares plunged as much as 30% Wednesday in its biggest one-day drop ever. The crash came a month after a historic loss for the bank, and spilled over into other European banking shares, with French and German lenders such as BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank falling Wednesday. Italian, UK and US banks also slumped.

Chinese bank stocks advanced but other Asian stocks sank: Troubles at Credit Suisse are reigniting concerns about even some of the world's biggest financiers, which comes just days after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. So here's how markets are doing today:

  • Banking stocks in Asia fell on Thursday, dragging the broader markets lower. News that the beleaguered megabank has taken up the Swiss central bank’s offer of financial support in order to stay afloat has only limited the worst of the losses.
  • But Chinese banks advanced: Some analysts are calling China a “safe harbor." In Shanghai, the nation’s biggest state-owned lenders all rallied. Bank of China was up 2.7%. Agricultural Bank of China and ICBC both gained 1.6%. China Construction Bank and Bank of Communications added 1.3% and 0.6%, respectively.
  • US stock futures ticked up slightly early Thursday morning, suggesting signs of a rebound when markets open for regular trade. Dow futures rose 0.3%. S&P 500 futures pointed up 0.4%, while Nasdaq futures gained 0.5%.
  • Europe’s main markets have opened higher after news of the loan to Credit Suisse. In the opening minutes of trade, the UK’s FTSE 100 was up more than 1% and the French CAC 40 was up 1.5%. 

Credit Suisse shares also surged: In the opening minutes of trading, Switzerland’s second-largest bank's stock was up more than 30%. On Wednesday the bank plunged more than 24% to a record low after its biggest shareholder said it had no plans to give any more funds to Credit Suisse.

57 min ago

What's the fate of US mortgage rates amid this chaos?

From CNN's Jeanne Sahadi, Michelle Toh, Danielle Wiener-Bronner and Allison Morrow

Single family homes are seen in a residential neighborhood in Miramar, Florida, on October 27, 2022.
Single family homes are seen in a residential neighborhood in Miramar, Florida, on October 27, 2022. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/FILE)

The banking meltdown over the past week has left us with more questions than answers. The stunning collapse of two American banks and the loss of investor confidence in Credit Suisse led to wild market swings and put Wall Street on edge.

During CNN’s primetime special, “Bank Bust: Inside the Collapse of SVB,” experts weighed in on how to best understand what’s happening in a rapidly developing and confusing environment for financial institutions.

With all the panic in the market, it gets tougher to purchase a home, particularly if government regulators like the Federal Reserve crack down on banks in the wake of SVB’s collapse. The Fed has also been on a historic rate-hiking regime to keep inflation in check, and most economists expect that to continue.

“I think realistically, from what we’ve heard from the Fed, interest rates likely will continue to rise,” said Vivian Tu, a former JPMorgan trader.

“On top of that, I think a lot of folks are feeling very concerned about, ‘Hey, if I’m saving up for a down payment, is a bank a safe place to put that money?’”

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.73% in the week ending March 9. A year ago, it was 3.85%.

Freddie Mac is set to release its average weekly mortgage rates at 12 p.m. ET on Thursday.

57 min ago

Credit Suisse shares surge at open after agreeing loan from Swiss central bank

From CNN's Robert North

Shares in Credit Suisse have surged in the opening minutes of trading after it agreed a $53 billion loan from the Swiss central bank.

Switzerland’s second largest bank was up more than 30% in early trade.

On Wednesday the bank plunged more than 24% to a record low after its biggest shareholder said it had no plans to give any more funds to Credit Suisse.

Overnight the Swiss central bank and the Swiss regulator said they were ready to provide financial support to Credit Suisse, and the bank took up the offer, saying the loan was a "decisive action to pre-emptively strengthen its liquidity."

57 min ago

European markets open higher after Credit Suisse takes up Swiss central bank support

From CNN's Robert North

The London Stock Exchange Group logo outside their offices on Tuesday.
The London Stock Exchange Group logo outside their offices on Tuesday. (Hollie Adams/Bloomberg/Getty Images/FILE)

Europe’s main markets have opened higher after moves from the Swiss central bank reassured investors over the financial health of Credit Suisse.

In the opening minutes of trade the UK’s FTSE 100 was up more than 1% and the French CAC 40 was up 1.5%. 

Switzerland’s second largest bank has agreed to a $53 billion loan from the Swiss central bank, saying it was a "decisive action to pre-emptively strengthen its liquidity."

3 hr 41 min ago

What is this "moral hazard" thing?

From CNN's Jeanne Sahadi, Michelle Toh, Danielle Wiener-Bronner and Allison Morrow

You may hear economists and market analysts reference “moral hazard” when discussing the past weekend’s rescue of two US banks, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature.

“Moral hazard” is somewhat academic shorthand for the idea that banks (or other entities) will take on more risk if they believe that they will ultimately be bailed out.

For example, some argue that SVB should have been allowed to fail — that the pain of the fallout would outweigh the downsides of customers losing their money and startups going out of business.

Of course, others note that the risk of letting the 16th-largest US bank collapse, and potentially letting its tech industry customers also fail, could have far-reaching and potentially devastating consequences.