Russia's war in Ukraine

Latest on the banking crisis

Latest on the banking crisis and global markets

By Krystal Hur and Nicole Goodkind, CNN Business

Updated 8:12 a.m. ET, March 21, 2023
1 min ago

Yellen says US could rescue more depositors if necessary

From CNN's Matt Egan

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifying about the Biden Administration's FY2024 federal budget proposal before the Senate Finance Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 16, in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifying about the Biden Administration's FY2024 federal budget proposal before the Senate Finance Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 16, in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The federal government could once again come to the rescue of uninsured bank depositors if smaller lenders suffer bank runs like the one that collapsed Silicon Valley Bank, according to prepared remarks from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Yellen argues the government's "decisive and forceful actions" have successfully calmed the banking crisis and boosted confidence in the system.

"The situation is stabilizing. And the US banking system remains sound," Yellen said in the remarks, to be delivered at the American Bankers Association's Washington DC Summit on Tuesday.

Yellen said a new lending facility launched by the Federal Reserve along with its existing discount window are "working as intended to provide liquidity to the banking system." She said deposit outflows from regional banks, in aggregate, have "stabilized."

Fearing a series of bank runs, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation stepped in to protect all depositors — even those above the $250,000 insurance limit — after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed.

"Our intervention was necessary to protect the broader US banking system. And similar actions could be warranted if smaller institutions suffer deposit runs that pose the risk of contagion," Yellen said, adding that officials were not focused on "aiding specific banks or classes of banks."

3 min ago

First Republic shares rally

From CNN's Allison Morrow

First Republic Bank headquarters are seen on March 16 in San Francisco, California.
First Republic Bank headquarters are seen on March 16 in San Francisco, California. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Shares of First Republic rose sharply in premarket trading Tuesday as the struggling regional bank is widely expected to receive a new lifeline or a sale.

First Republic’s stock rose 22% in premarket trading after falling 47% to a record low Monday, as the bank struggled to persuade Wall Street it could remain viable.

Shares were halted several times for volatility, and they sank further after a report from the Wall Street Journal said rival banks led by JPMorgan (JPM) are trying to work on yet another rescue plan for First Republic.

JPMorgan and First Republic declined to comment on the report.

In a statement, a spokesperson for First Republic said the bank “is well positioned to manage short-term deposit activity.”

Despite having received a $70 billion loan from JPMorgan a week ago and another $30 billion lifeline from a consortium of banks on Thursday, investors apparently weren’t optimistic about the bank’s prospects.

1 hr 38 min ago

US stock futures rise again

Stocks: US stock futures were higher Tuesday as investors continued to make sense of the banking crisis and its fallout. First Republic shares bounced back sharply after hitting a new low Monday. Dow futures were up 150 points, or 0.5%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.5%. Nasdaq Composite futures were 0.2% higher. European markets were sharply lower, and Asian markets were mostly up, too.  

Fear & Greed Index: 32 = Fear 

Oil & gas: US oil prices were up 1% to $69 a barrel. Average US gas prices fell to $3.44 a gallon. 

Gold & bitcoin: Gold fell 0.6% to $1,971 a troy oz. Bitcoin was unchanged at $27,800.

6 min ago

Global stocks rise as investor worries about global banking turmoil ease

From CNN's Michelle Toh and Anna Cooban

A man walks past a screen displaying the Hang Seng Index at Central district, in Hong Kong, China, on March 21. (Tyrone Siu/Reuters)
A man walks past a screen displaying the Hang Seng Index at Central district, in Hong Kong, China, on March 21. (Tyrone Siu/Reuters)

European and Asian stocks rose Tuesday as concerns about the global banking sector eased in response to a whirlwind of intervention by policymakers and industry players.

Europe’s Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 1.5% in early trade, while the region’s Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index, which tracks 42 big EU and UK banks, jumped 3.6%.

But the bank-specific benchmark is still down almost 13% from its high in late February.

London’s bank-heavy FTSE 100 (UKX) index rose 1.4% in morning trade, while France’s CAC 40 (CAC40) posted gains of 1.7% and Germany’s DAX (DAX) 1.6%.

In Asia Pacific, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.3%, boosted by its AXFJ index, a measure of banking stocks, before closing the day 0.8% higher.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index (HSI) ended 1.4% up, while China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.6% higher.

South Korea’s Kospi ticked up 0.4%. Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday. Singapore’s Straits Times Index gained 1.2%.

1 hr 42 min ago

Deutsche Bank working to reassure investors of its "near zero" exposure to Credit Suisse’s worthless debt

From CNN's Mark Thompson

A sign for Deutsche Bank AG at a bank branch in the financial district of Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday, February 2. (Alex Kraus/Bloomberg/Getty Images)
A sign for Deutsche Bank AG at a bank branch in the financial district of Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday, February 2. (Alex Kraus/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

One of Europe’s leading banks is moving quickly to reassure investors it isn’t holding significant quantities of a particularly risky type of bonds issued by Credit Suisse.

Credit Suisse’s “alternative tier one”— or AT1 — bonds were subject to a “complete writedown” of their nominal value of 16 billion Swiss francs ($17 billion) as a condition of the Swiss government’s support for the emergency rescue by UBS.

“Our exposure to Credit Suisse’s AT1s is near zero,” Deutsche Bank said in a statement Monday.

Deutsche Bank had its own share of troubles in the middle of the past decade, but Germany’s biggest bank has rebounded strongly, and last month reported its highest pre-tax profit in 15 years.

Shares in the bank were down 3% on Monday, broadly in line with the wider European banking sector.

Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, said in a speech Monday afternoon that banks in the euro area had a “very limited exposure” to Credit Suisse, particularly in relation to AT1 bonds.

“We’re not talking billions, we’re talking millions,” she said.

Analysts said the surprise move to wipe out Credit Suisse’s AT1 bondholders had unsettled investors, particularly as shareholders – typically the last in line for a payout when a bank fails – would be receiving something.

EU banking regulators, while welcoming the “comprehensive set of actions” taken Sunday by Swiss authorities, said Monday they would act differently if ever the need arises.

“In particular, common equity instruments are the first ones to absorb losses, and only after their full use would Additional Tier One be required to be written down,” the Single Resolution Board (SRB), the European Banking Authority and the European Central Bank said in a joint statement. “This approach has been consistently applied in past cases and will continue to guide the actions of the SRB and ECB banking supervision in crisis interventions.”

Some background: AT1s belong to a type of bank capital known as “contingent convertibles.” They are popular with institutional investors because they often offer a higher yield than other bank debt and corporate bonds with a similar rating. However, their “convertible” nature means they can be written down completely, or swapped for equity if a bank gets into distress.

1 hr 42 min ago

Here's how much it has cost to rescue teetering banks

From CNN's Mark Thompson

Lenders of last resort — central banks — and some of the industry’s strongest players provided huge sums of emergency cash to support teetering banks since the global banking crisis began.

More than $400 billion has gone so far in direct central bank support.

In guaranteeing all deposits at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, the US Federal Reserve is on the hook for $140 billion.

Then there’s the $54 billion the Swiss National Bank offered Credit Suisse in the form of an emergency loan, and 209 billion Swiss francs ($225 billion) offered to UBS in loans, guaranteed by the Swiss states, and protection against potential losses.

The Fed has also agreed to record amounts of loans to other banks this week. Banks borrowed nearly $153 billion from the Fed in recent days, smashing the previous record of $112 billion set during the crisis of 2008.

Banks also drew on nearly $12 billion of loans from the Fed’s new emergency lending program established at the start of the week with the aim of preventing more banks from collapsing.

The $318 billion the Fed has loaned in total to the financial system is about half what was extended during the global financial crisis.

“But it is still a big number,” said JPMorgan’s Michael Feroli in a note to investors Thursday. “The glass half-empty view is that banks need a lot of money. The glass half-full take is that the system is working as intended.”

The banking industry has also coughed up billions. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup are among a group of 11 lenders providing the $30 billion cash infusion aimed at shoring up confidence in First Republic Bank.

HSBC has reportedly committed more than $2 billion to SVB’s UK business, which it bought on Sunday for £1.

CNN's Anna Cooban contributed to the reporting.

1 hr 42 min ago

S&P Global revises UBS outlook due to "material execution risk" in Credit Suisse acquisition

From CNN's Krystal Hur

A employee is seen in silhouette next to a sign of Swiss giant banking UBS and a sign of Credit Suisse bank in Zurich on March 20. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images)
A employee is seen in silhouette next to a sign of Swiss giant banking UBS and a sign of Credit Suisse bank in Zurich on March 20. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images)

S&P Global on Monday revised down its outlook on UBS after the bank agreed to rescue Swiss rival Credit Suisse in a $3.25 billion deal.

The credit ratings agency changed its outlook to negative from stable, citing "material execution risk" concerns with UBS's acquisition of Credit Suisse.

"In our base case, we already anticipate client churn at the combined entity, particularly in wealth management and Swiss banking, where both entities have significant client overlaps," S&P Global said in a note.

S&P Global maintained its issuer credit ratings for UBS.

1 hr 42 min ago

Here's where stocks closed Monday as banking intervention helps quell investor fears

From CNN's Krystal Hur

Stocks closed higher on Monday as investors grew more optimistic about global regulators' ability to contain the banking crisis.

The rally comes after UBS agreed to buy troubled Swiss lender Credit Suisse for $3.25 billion on Sunday. The bank's move is the latest in a string of interventions from global governments and industry players who have stepped in to help stymie the tumult in the financial sector.

Shares of UBS rose about 3.3% in an intraday reversal. Shares of New York Community Bancorp soared by over 31%, lifted by its purchase of virtually all of Signature Bank's deposits and $38.4 billion worth of the failed bank's assets.

Still, regional banks aren't out of the woods just yet. Shares of First Republic fell to an intraday record low before ending the session down about 47% in another day of steep losses for the company.

Recession fears also continued to dog investors ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting set to conclude Wednesday. Traders see about a 73% probability of the central bank raising interest rates by a quarter point.

  • West Texas Intermediate settled at about $67 a barrel.
  • The VIX, known as Wall Street's fear gauge, rose to about 24.
  • The Dow rose about 382 points, or 1.2%.
  • The S&P 500 gained about 0.9%.
  • The Nasdaq Composite climbed about 0.4%