Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifying about the Biden Administration's FY2024 federal budget proposal before the Senate Finance Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 16, in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The federal government could once again come to the rescue of uninsured bank depositors if smaller lenders suffer bank runs like the one that collapsed Silicon Valley Bank, according to prepared remarks from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Yellen argues the government's "decisive and forceful actions" have successfully calmed the banking crisis and boosted confidence in the system.

"The situation is stabilizing. And the US banking system remains sound," Yellen said in the remarks, to be delivered at the American Bankers Association's Washington DC Summit on Tuesday.

Yellen said a new lending facility launched by the Federal Reserve along with its existing discount window are "working as intended to provide liquidity to the banking system." She said deposit outflows from regional banks, in aggregate, have "stabilized."

Fearing a series of bank runs, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation stepped in to protect all depositors — even those above the $250,000 insurance limit — after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed.

"Our intervention was necessary to protect the broader US banking system. And similar actions could be warranted if smaller institutions suffer deposit runs that pose the risk of contagion," Yellen said, adding that officials were not focused on "aiding specific banks or classes of banks."

