'Doubly penalized': Swiss pension funds consider legal action

A group of Swiss investors is considering legal action over the emergency takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS that was announced Sunday.
Ethos Foundation said the Swiss pension funds it represents are “doubly penalized” by the takeover because they won’t get to vote on the deal and they’ll be faced in the future with the downsides of dealing with one dominant national bank.
UBS will become the undisputed banking leader in Switzerland once the deal closes, with 333 billion Swiss francs ($359 billion) in deposits and 307 billion Swiss francs in loans ($331 billion), making it about 50% bigger than its nearest rival, according to a UBS presentation to investors.
In a statement Monday, Ethos urged UBS to consider spinning out the Swiss bank and listing it separately via an IPO as soon as possible.
“This would preserve jobs and maintain a healthy competition, which would ensure the proper functioning of our economy,” Ethos said. “Faced with this unprecedented failure in the history of the Swiss financial centre, Ethos will continue to defend the interests of minority shareholders, starting with the Swiss pension funds. All options will be examined in the coming days, including legal ones, to determine the responsibilities of this debacle.”