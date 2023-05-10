Wall Street is betting the Federal Reserve will reverse course and begin slashing interest rates as soon as this summer. Billionaire David Rubenstein is warning that would be a mistake.

“It’s premature to have rate cuts this summer,” Rubenstein, the co-founder and co-chairman of The Carlyle Group, told CNN on Tuesday.

“The Fed has said its target is 2% inflation. There’s no way in the world you get to 2% this summer. The Fed will look silly if it declares victory at 4%,” said Rubenstein.

After spiking to a four-decade high of 9.1% last year, inflation has cooled off considerably. But Wednesday’s inflation report is expected to show consumer prices are still rising at more than twice the Fed’s target.

Rubenstein, who a quarter-century ago hired Fed Chair Jerome Powell to work in private equity, said it would be “somewhat inflationary” if the Fed is viewed as accepting inflation above its 2% goal.

“People will say the Fed isn’t serious about fighting inflation. Markets will assume inflation is coming back,” said Rubenstein.

After 10 straight rate hikes, Powell and his colleagues at the Fed opened the door last week to a pause. But Powell pushed back against the idea that the central bank will be lowering rates anytime soon.

“We on the Committee have a view that inflation is going to come down, not so quickly, but it’ll take some time,” Powell said during last week’s press conference. “If that forecast is broadly right, it would not be appropriate to cut rates, and we won’t cut rates.”

