Live Updates

Markets await key inflation report, mull over debt ceiling debate

From CNN's Krystal Hur, Elisabeth Buchwald, Alicia Wallace and Bryan Mena

Updated 6:55 a.m. ET, May 10, 2023
1 min ago

Billionaire investor David Rubenstein: The Fed would look "silly" to declare victory over inflation now

From CNN's Matt Egan

Wall Street is betting the Federal Reserve will reverse course and begin slashing interest rates as soon as this summer. Billionaire David Rubenstein is warning that would be a mistake.

“It’s premature to have rate cuts this summer,” Rubenstein, the co-founder and co-chairman of The Carlyle Group, told CNN on Tuesday.  

“The Fed has said its target is 2% inflation. There’s no way in the world you get to 2% this summer. The Fed will look silly if it declares victory at 4%,” said Rubenstein. 

After spiking to a four-decade high of 9.1% last year, inflation has cooled off considerably. But Wednesday’s inflation report is expected to show consumer prices are still rising at more than twice the Fed’s target.

Rubenstein, who a quarter-century ago hired Fed Chair Jerome Powell to work in private equity, said it would be “somewhat inflationary” if the Fed is viewed as accepting inflation above its 2% goal. 

“People will say the Fed isn’t serious about fighting inflation. Markets will assume inflation is coming back,” said Rubenstein.

After 10 straight rate hikes, Powell and his colleagues at the Fed opened the door last week to a pause. But Powell pushed back against the idea that the central bank will be lowering rates anytime soon.

“We on the Committee have a view that inflation is going to come down, not so quickly, but it’ll take some time,” Powell said during last week’s press conference. “If that forecast is broadly right, it would not be appropriate to cut rates, and we won’t cut rates.”

41 min ago

Futures slip ahead of key inflation report

The Federal Reserve Building is seen in Washington, DC, on May 3.
The Federal Reserve Building is seen in Washington, DC, on May 3. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

US futures were slightly lower Wednesday ahead of the April Consumer Price Index report.

Stocks ended the day mixed on Tuesday as investors considered the implications and likelihood of a debt ceiling impasse, chewed on comments from several Fed officials, and awaited Wednesday's crucial inflation indicator.

"The future path of inflation will be key for the Federal Reserve as it decides whether any further interest rate increase is warranted, in their view," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate. 

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said Tuesday the Fed has not said that it's done raising rates and that lending conditions would be a focus for the central bank, especially after the recent turmoil in the banking sector. 

41 min ago

Another economic indicator: Sales of the ‘Recession Special’ are up at this hot dog joint

One of the location of the well-known New York City hot dog stand, Gray's Papaya, is seen in 2017.
One of the location of the well-known New York City hot dog stand, Gray's Papaya, is seen in 2017. Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket/Getty Images/FILE

Gray’s Papaya, known for its economical franks and a “Recession Special” that has persisted through even the best of times, has found itself in an opportune place during a period when consumers are spending more on experiences but also seeking out comforts and deals amid high inflation. 

The hot dog restaurant has been hit by rising prices, like everyone else, but there has been a concerted effort to hold off as long as possible in passing those costs along to customers, co-owner Rachael Gray said.

“We have not raised our prices in seven or eight years, and I’m committed to not raising prices right now,” she told CNN. “I think people need a spot out there that they can go to and get something hearty for not a lot of money.”

The “Recession Special” — launched by Gray’s husband, Nicholas, in the early ’80s as a tongue-and-cheek retort to the economic downturn of the time — is still going strong, although the original $1.95 deal hasn’t been immune to inflation. The combo meal, which consists of two franks and a medium tropical drink for $6.95, remains a top-seller, accounting for at least half of overall sales, Rachael Gray said.

“He said he thought it would bring some attention to the store, which it did immediately,” she said. “And he kept it ever since. Through some of the greatest economic booms we’ve seen, we’ve had the recession special.”

The original special is now joined by two others, a one-dog and three-dog deal that account for nearly another third of sales.

But during the downturns, the O.G. special earns its keep. Gray’s Papaya typically holds its own during a recession.

“When the economy goes into recession... the hot dog business speeds up,” she said.

41 min ago

Will wages outpace inflation for long? It depends on the job

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 3: Writers Guild of America (WGA) picket signs are seen outside of Universal Studios on May 3, 2023 in Universal City, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 3: Writers Guild of America (WGA) picket signs are seen outside of Universal Studios on May 3, 2023 in Universal City, California. Writers Guild of America members have gone on strike in a contract dispute with studios and streaming services over lowering wages, residuals and the future of AI in entertainment. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Wages are now finally beating inflation, according to the latest quarterly data on wage growth. But, with a widely expected recession still looming, that might not last. That is, unless you work in a certain industry.

In the first three months of the year, median weekly earnings for full-time and salaried workers were 6.1% higher compared to the same period a year ago, outpacing the 5.8% increase in consumer prices during that period. And Friday’s jobs report showed that workers’ paychecks grew in April by 16 cents, or 0.5%, to $33.36 an hour on average. That was the biggest monthly increase since March 2022, though wage growth had gradually slowed since then.

Workers who switched jobs are still raking in higher wages than those who choose to stay; and employees in industries struggling to hire, such as leisure and hospitality, are also enjoying fatter paychecks, economists said.

“The folks who left one company and went to another are the ones who are still benefiting from wage growth,” said Morgan Llewellyn, chief data scientist at Jobvite.

Part of the continued strength in wage growth largely has to do with employers’ difficulty in hiring, which varies by industry.

“This is still an incredibly tight labor market and employers are still having to beat out competition to secure talent,” said Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter. “And even if employers want to get back to normal and control wage growth, they just don’t have much choice but to raise wages to increase recruitment and retention.”

41 min ago

Inflation disproportionately hurts low-income people 

If you're struggling to make ends meet, no matter what you buy, inflation will automatically hit you harder than someone who has a financial buffer to absorb some of the price increases.

"Inflation is generally a regressive tax," Kroll Institute chief economist Megan Greene said. Poorer households spend a greater portion of their income on unavoidable expenses like food and gas, which makes them more vulnerable to price increases.

41 min ago

Everyone feels the burden of inflation differently 

Are you vegan or a meat eater? Do you drive to work every day or commute using mass transit? Do you have school-aged children? Your answers to those questions matter because they could cause you to experience more sticker shock. 

Vegans aren't impacted by egg prices, which are up 36% compared to a year ago, according to March's Consumer Price Index. But they may be suffering from comparable price increases for margarine and frozen vegetables. 

If you drive to work every day, you're going to encounter price increases for just about everything having to do with your car, from insurance to repair and maintenance costs. You will get some relief at the gas pump with prices down 17% from last year. But public transportation isn't exactly a bargain either — up 12% since last year.

And while having a child never came without its costs, now is a particularly expensive time to have a school-aged child. Meals served at elementary and secondary schools are up almost 300% from a year ago. This comes after a pandemic-era government program designed to provide free or highly subsidized meals at schools expired last year. 

41 min ago

Not everything is responding well to interest rate hikes

The Federal Reserve building is seen in Washington, DC, on May 2.
The Federal Reserve building is seen in Washington, DC, on May 2. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve spent the past year hiking interest rates in the interest of lowering inflation. When the Fed raises interest rates, it costs more for banks and other lenders to borrow money. They pass these costs on to consumers by charging higher interest rates on any debts they incur. The Fed's hope is the added costs will cause a pullback in spending and cause businesses to rethink price increases. 

The rate hikes worked for certain parts of the economy such as housing, where prices have sharply declined. But the service side of the economy isn't responding to rate hikes. 

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams highlighted this in a speech Tuesday, noting that it is the "most persistent area of inflation."

"This is driven by a continued imbalance between overall supply and demand," he said. "It's going to take the longest to bring down."

Part of the reason for the imbalance is consumer behavior still out of whack from the pandemic. When the US economy shut down, consumers weren't spending money on many services. When it reopened, consumers jumped at the opportunity. 

But that trend hasn't abated — people continue to shell out for more money for services compared to goods, Williams said. 