Stocks rise ahead of key inflation report

By Paul R. La Monica and Allison Morrow, CNN

Updated 6:04 a.m. ET, December 13, 2022
15 min ago

Stocks rise ahead of key inflation report

From CNN Business' David Goldman

US stock futures were higher ahead of a key inflation report, which comes a day before the Fed is expected to tap the brakes on rate hikes by raising its key interest rate by a half point.

The CPI report at 8:30 am is expected to show the pace of inflation fell but remained uncomfortably high. Depending on whether the report beats or misses expectations, markets could go haywire because of high expectations the Fed could ease up on the gas by hiking rates just a half point Wednesday.

Dow futures were up 100 points, or 0.3%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%, and Nasdaq Composite futures were 0.4% higher. 

Fear & Greed Index: 58 = Neutral

Oil & gas: US oil rose 1.1% to just over $74 a barrel. Average US gas prices fell to $3.25 a gallon. 

7 hr 54 min ago

Inflation and higher interest rates are global problems

From Paul R. La Monica

“Central banks will continue their aggressive tightening cycle into early 2023 before pausing as inflation falls and job losses mount,” said mutual fund giant Vanguard in a report Monday. “Most central banks will be reluctant to cut rates in 2023 given the need to cool wage growth.”

It has all given the equity and fixed markets a jolt.

Stocks rallied sharply in October and November due to hopes that the Fed would begin to scale back on the size of its rate hikes. They are still down sharply for the year, though, and stocks have been more volatile so far in December.

Long-term bond yields have eased as well, with the yield on the 10-year US Treasury edging back down to about 3.5% after moving above 4.3% in late October. That was the highest the 10-year has been since 2008.

Even though many of these central banks are expected to follow the Fed’s lead and just boost rates by a half point, or 50 basis points, investors are concerned that policy makers around the globe may not be able to prevent an economic downturn in 2023.

7 hr 55 min ago

It’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year. Not for investors

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

The holidays are meant to be the most wonderful time of the year. But for investors, this week just might be the most stressful time of the year.

On the consumer front, two key economic reports — the Consumer Price Index read on inflation and retail sales — come out Tuesday and Thursday. Those numbers will give more clues about the health of American consumers. Are they still shopping despite rampant price increases?

Then there’s the anticipated central bank meeting. Sandwiched between CPI and retail sales on Wednesday is the Federal Reserve’s latest policy committee meeting.

The Fed is likely to raise interest rates again, but the expectations are for just a half-point increase this go-around, following four consecutive hikes of three-quarters of a point.

If that weren’t enough, there’s even more central bank drama for investors to focus on, as the Bank of England and European Central Bank both meet on Thursday to decide whether or not to raise rates again to fight inflation — and six other central banks also make their policy announcements this week.

7 hr 57 min ago

Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX’s founder, is arrested in the Bahamas

From CNN Business' Allison Morrow

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of failed crypto exchange FTX, was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday after US prosecutors filed criminal charges against him, according to a statement from the government of the Bahamas.

The Southern District of New York, which is investigating Bankman-Fried and the collapse of FTX and its sister trading firm Alameda, confirmed his arrest on Twitter.

“Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the US government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY,” wrote US attorney Damian Williams. “We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time.”

Bankman-Fried, was arrested without incident at his apartment complex shortly after 6 pm ET Monday in Nassau, and is set to appear in court Tuesday, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement.

7 hr 58 min ago

Americans expect inflation to ease, Fed survey shows

From CNN Business' Alicia Wallace

Consumers are expecting inflation to improve in the coming months, according to new survey data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

In November, consumers’ median inflation expectations for the next year and three years out were 5.2% and 3%, respectively. That’s down from October’s median expectations of 5.9% and 3.1%.

It’s the largest month-to-month drop in year-ahead inflation expectations since the Survey of Consumer Expectations launched in 2013, according to the New York Fed.

Expectations for inflation five years from now fell by 0.1 percentage points to 2.3%, according to the Fed survey.

Consumers’ expectations about inflation are being watched closely by the Fed as it engages in a long battle to bring down high prices. Higher inflation expectations could lead to an increase in workers bargaining for higher wages which, in turn, could drive pricing upward.

