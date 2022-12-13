Stocks rise ahead of key inflation report

US stock futures were higher ahead of a key inflation report, which comes a day before the Fed is expected to tap the brakes on rate hikes by raising its key interest rate by a half point.

The CPI report at 8:30 am is expected to show the pace of inflation fell but remained uncomfortably high. Depending on whether the report beats or misses expectations, markets could go haywire because of high expectations the Fed could ease up on the gas by hiking rates just a half point Wednesday.

Dow futures were up 100 points, or 0.3%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%, and Nasdaq Composite futures were 0.4% higher.

Fear & Greed Index: 58 = Neutral

Oil & gas: US oil rose 1.1% to just over $74 a barrel. Average US gas prices fell to $3.25 a gallon.