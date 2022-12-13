So much for that market rally?

Stocks hit their lows of the day in midday trading. The Dow gave up all of its gains from earlier in the morning and was down 0.1%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq, which both surged at the opening bell, were up just 0.3% and 0.4%.
There was no clear catalyst for the pullback. But it seems that investor enthusiasm about the government's latest report on consumer prices is being replaced by a return of the unease that Wall Street has about the likelihood of more (albeit smaller) interest rate hikes coming from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday and throughout 2023.
Wall Street is nervous that the Fed's tightening (keep in mind that it has already lifted rates from near zero at the start of 2022 to their current range of 3.75% to 4%) will eventually slow the economy...and may even tip it into recession. The housing market has already been hit hard by soaring mortgage rates.
1 hr 10 min ago
Here's how much inflation costs the average US household each month
From CNN's Alicia Wallace
CPI inflation may be at its lowest level since December of last year, but it still remains historically -- and painfully -- high.
November's 7.1% annual rate means the typical American household needs to shell out $396 more per month to buy the same goods and services as they did a year before, according to Moody's Analytics.
While that nearly $400 extra needed per month isn't as bad as the $493 needed per month when inflation soared to 9.1% in June, the high prices are still wearing down Americans and their finances.
"The November CPI print provides further reassurance that the worst of the current inflationary bout may be over; however, the Federal Reserve is still not off the hook," Bernard Yaros, a Moody's Analytics economist, said in a statement.
Moody's is expecting the Fed to announce a half-point interest rate increase tomorrow at the conclusion of its meeting and follow that up with quarter-point increases in January and March.
1 hr 33 min ago
The best news in the CPI report? Price increases are slowing across multiple categories
From CNN's Alicia Wallace
The Consumer Price Index report delivered a bit of holiday cheer on Tuesday, showing that the slowdown in prices has spread across all goods and services.
"It's hard not to be encouraged by this," Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, told CNN's Kate Bolduan Tuesday morning after the CPI report was released.
Here's where that price improvement shows up, on a monthly and annual basis:
Energy: Prices are down 1.6% from October; annual increase of 13.1% (lowest since February 2021).
Used cars and trucks: Prices are down 2.9% from October; annual decrease of 3.3% (lowest annual rate since September 2017).
New vehicles: Monthly rate of price increases declined to 0% in October; prices up 7.2% annually (lowest since July 2021).
Airline fares: Prices down 3% from October; annually, however, prices are up 36% from November 2021 (smallest annual increase since August 2022)
Services less energy: November's 0.4% monthly increase is the lowest monthly increase since July.
Food: November's 0.5% increase is the lowest monthly rate since December 2021; annually, prices are up 10.6% (lowest increase since June 2022)
2 hr 1 min ago
Stocks still up...but they're off their highs
Wall Street was in slightly less of a euphoric mood as lunchtime approached. (Maybe traders need some calories to get their blood sugar...and stock prices...back up?)
The market was still solidly green for the day as of late Tuesday morning. But stocks were off their highs after surging at the open thanks to the latest read on inflation.
Health care stocks were notable laggards. UnitedHealth (UNH) and biotech Amgen (AMGN) were the biggest losers in the Dow. Amgen was also the only Dow stock to fall on Monday, dipping after announcing a nearly $28 billion acquisition of drug maker Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP).
The Dow was up nearly 275 points, or 0.8%, after soaring about 700 points after the open.
Big tech stocks, including Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Google owner Alphabet (GOOGL) and Facebook parent Meta Platforms (META) enjoyed particularly notable gains. But one leader of the Nasdaq was absent from the market party: Elon Musk's Tesla.
Shares of Tesla (TSLA) fell more than 2% Tuesday, hitting a new 52-week low in the process.
"Clearly, [Tesla's] share price performance has been hurt by the incessant noise surrounding Twitter since Elon Musk completed his acquisition in late October," said CFRA Research analyst Garrett Nelson in a recent report.
Nelson nonetheless has a "strong buy" on Tesla, noting in particular that he thinks worries that Musk will have to sell more Tesla shares to help Twitter are overblown.
But Dan Ives of Wedbush, who has been critical of Musk since the Twitter deal closed, is still expressing concerns. He said in a report in late November that "the Twitter circus show continues to go on with Musk laser focused on turning around this troubled platform while creating controversy on a daily basis."
Ives added that "the PR Twilight Zone of Twitter happens for the world to see and advertisers remain at bay while the Musk wild card of content moderation is front and center." Musk's penchant for controversial (and potentially alienating) tweets aren't helping.
That's not good news for Twitter or Tesla. Ives said there are legitimate worries about "brand deterioration of Musk associated with Tesla."
It's too soon to know if consumers will start to shun Tesla's cars because they don't like what the CEO says on Twitter.
But Ives thinks investors are obviously worried. "At the end of the day, Musk is Tesla and Tesla is Musk," he said.
2 hr 39 min ago
Inflation may be easing, but grocery prices are still way up
From CNN's Danielle Wiener-Bronner
Once again, food inflation is outpacing overall inflation.
A number of pantry and refrigerator staples continued to get more expensive last month, the latest CPI report shows. Eggs, which have been affected by the deadly avian flu, were a staggering 49.1% more expensive through November, and butter prices, hit by a contraction in the milk supply, shot up 27%.
Flour prices jumped 24.9%, bread went up 15.7%, milk was 14.7% more expensive and coffee prices rose 14.6%. Chicken was up 12%, fruits and vegetables spiked 9.7%.
There were some items that got cheaper over the course of the year, particularly in the meat aisle.
Uncooked beef roasts fell 8.1%, and uncooked beef steaks dropped 7.4%. Pork roasts, steaks and ribs slipped 5.1%, and bacon ticked down 1.1%.
Food prices are affected by a number of factors, including extreme weather, diseases impacting crops and livestock, supply chain complications and geopolitical unrest including the war in Ukraine. That makes it more difficult for the US government to use tactics like raising interest rates to moderate food prices.
2 hr 30 min ago
Biden expresses cautious optimism in wake of latest economic data
From CNN's Phil Mattingly, MJ Lee, Maegan Vazquez, Betsy Klein and Allie Malloy
As the Biden administration prepares to celebrate history on the South Lawn, inside the White House the biggest news of the day is already reverberating. The Consumer Price Index data provided the latest evidence is inflation is cooling, with clear positive signs on both a year over year and month over month basis.
President Joe Biden during a White House speech Tuesday morning called the latest data "welcome news," expressing cautious optimism that the administration’s most significant economic problem is starting to show tangible signs of easing.
The numbers, Biden said, provide "reason for some optimism for the holiday season and, I would argue, the year ahead.” Still, the president conceded that prices “are still too high” and suggested it will “still take time” to get levels back to normal.
But Biden pointed to lower gas and food prices as a signal that the economy is "headed in the right direction."
Biden acknowledged that it will “take time to get inflation back to normal levels” as he warned there could be “setbacks along the way.” And the president later told reporters he hopes prices will stabilize “by the end of next year,” but warned, “I can’t make that prediction." However, he still asserted that he is “convinced [prices are] not going to go up” any further.
White House officials acknowledge there is still a long road ahead – and inflation still remains historically quite high. But the new data follows a string of positive economic news and comes the same day the Federal Reserve is expected to trigger more rate hikes, marking a strong data-point that sweeping price increases are starting to decelerate on a concrete basis.
Especially encouraging for White House officials: the November CPI report released on Tuesday marked the fifth consecutive month of declining US inflation.
This comes as officials in recent weeks have been encouraged by several areas where they see prices moderating, including gas, car and airline prices. While no White House official will publicly say that they believe inflation has peaked, taken together with other signs of economic progress, including continued strength in the labor market and strong GDP growth, the White House believes there is reason for the current mood of cautious optimism to hold.