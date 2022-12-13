So much for that market rally?

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Stocks hit their lows of the day in midday trading. The Dow gave up all of its gains from earlier in the morning and was down 0.1%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq, which both surged at the opening bell, were up just 0.3% and 0.4%.

There was no clear catalyst for the pullback. But it seems that investor enthusiasm about the government's latest report on consumer prices is being replaced by a return of the unease that Wall Street has about the likelihood of more (albeit smaller) interest rate hikes coming from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday and throughout 2023.

Wall Street is nervous that the Fed's tightening (keep in mind that it has already lifted rates from near zero at the start of 2022 to their current range of 3.75% to 4%) will eventually slow the economy...and may even tip it into recession. The housing market has already been hit hard by soaring mortgage rates.