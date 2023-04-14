From CNN's Krystal Hur, Nicole Goodkind and Alicia Wallace
Updated 7:23 AM ET, Fri April 14, 2023
4 min ago
Wells Fargo and PNC Financial report Q1 earnings
Regional bank PNC Financial reported first-quarter revenue of $5.6 billion and earnings per share of $3.98 vs. expectations of $3.66. Shares rose 5% on the news.
Wells Fargo reported first-quarter revenue of $20.7 billion against expectations of $20.1 billion. The San Francisco-based bank saw earnings of $4.9 billion, up from $3.8 billion a year earlier, an increase of about 32%. Shares of Wells Fargo rose 2.2%.
16 min ago
JPMorgan Chase reports record revenue
JPMorgan Chase on Friday reported first-quarter profit and revenue that roundly beat expectations.
The New York-based bank posted a profit of $12.6 billion or $4.10 per share. That's up from $8.3 billion, or $2.63 per share from the same period a year before. Analysts expected earnings of $3.41 per share, according to Refinitiv.
The company is the largest bank in the United States, with $3.67 trillion in assets, making it a bellwether for the US economy.
"The US economy continues to be on generally healthy footings — consumers are still spending and have strong balance sheets, and businesses are in good shape. However, the storm clouds that we have been monitoring for the past year remain on the horizon," CEO Jamie Dimon said in a press release.
Stocks rose 5% on the news.
47 min ago
Stock futures sink ahead of bank earnings
From CNN's David Goldman
Stocks: US stock futures fell ahead of several bank earnings this morning. Investors also fretted a retail sales report that is expected to show consumers are pulling back on their spending. Dow futures were down 75 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures fell 0.2%. Nasdaq futures were 0.4% lower. European stocks were higher and Asian stocks closed up.
Oil & gas: US oil prices were up 0.3% to $82 a barrel. Average US gas prices rose to $3.66 a gallon.
1 hr 1 min ago
Here's what Wall Street is looking for
Wall Street is searching for answers to two key questions: Is the economy headed for a recession? And, if so, who’s poised to weather it?
Recession fears have ramped up in recent weeks after the banking tumult last month raised concerns about the financial sector’s health.
Earnings season for banks starts on Friday with JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, BlackRock, Citigroup and PNC Financial Services slated to report before the bell. Investors will be watching for clues about stability.
Stocks have yet to price in the economy’s precarious position, with the S&P 500 adding about 7% this year. But markets have already seen volatile trading since then.
“We’re going to see a correction happen here, because it just never makes sense when the market’s going up and earnings are going down,” says Eric Sterner, chief investment officer at Apollon Wealth Management.
But while earnings are an undeniable factor driving markets, inflation remains a key concern. Wall Street remains overly optimistic that the Fed will cut rates later this year — even after officials indicated last month that they likely won’t — or that it could even orchestrate a soft landing. That hope, and the market’s resilience, could start to crumble in the next few weeks, said Megan Horneman, chief investment officer at Verdence Capital Advisors.
“You very well could see that catalyst over the next couple of weeks with earnings, and then this inflation data and then what the Fed says when they meet,” said Horneman.
1 hr 1 min ago
Famed investor Jeremy Grantham: 'We’re by no means finished with the stress to the financial system.'
From CNN's Julia Horowitz
Jeremy Grantham made his name predicting the dot-com crash in 2000 and the financial crisis in 2008. Now, the famous investor warns another epic bubble in financial markets is bursting — and the turmoil that swept through the banking sector last month is just the beginning.
“Other things will break, and who knows what they will be,” Grantham told CNN in an exclusive interview. “We’re by no means finished with the stress to the financial system.”
Since early 2022, when the S&P 500 hit an all-time high, US stocks have dropped about 15% as central banks have jacked up borrowing costs. But Grantham sees much steeper declines on the horizon.
The “best we can hope for,” he said, is a fall of about 27% from current levels, while theworst-case scenario would see a plunge of more than 50%. The low point might not arrive until “deep into next year,” he added.
Grantham sees uncomfortable parallels between markets today and 2000, when an explosion in the price of tech stocks was followed by a dizzying crash. There are also echoes of 2008, when a painful comedown in the US housing market almost broke the banking system.
What’s even more worrying is that this time, bubbles in the stock market and the real estate market are poised to burst simultaneously, Grantham said.
1 hr 1 min ago
Brainard: US banking system is ‘sound’ and ‘stable’
The broader US banking system remains sound and stable, but the two regional banks that failed were “poorly managed” and “took unacceptable risks,” White House economic adviser Lael Brainard told CNN’s Poppy Harlow in an interview Wednesday at Semafor’s World Economy Summit in Washington, DC.
Last month’s collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bankroiled markets and spread fear through the economy of a possible wider banking crisis.
The US Treasury, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation all intervened to ensure bank customers could access all their money and to attempt to stave off future bank runs.
“The banking system, it’s very sound, it’s stable; the core of the banking system has a great deal of capital that was put in place in the wake of the 2008-2009 global financial crisis,” said Brainard, director of the White House National Economic Council. “There were some banks who were not managing their risks effectively. They failed, and the president took strong actions along with the Secretary of the Treasury and the banking regulators,” she said.
“Those actions reassured Americans their deposits are safe, the banking system is sound; but it was also important to the president that the executives of those failed banks were held accountable and, very important, that taxpayer money not be at risk,” she continued.
1 hr 1 min ago
SVB's collapse renews calls to address disparities impacting entrepreneurs of color
From CNN's Jalen Brown and Scarlette Whyte
Before its collapse last month, Silicon Valley Bank was known to investors of color as a place that fostered a community of minority entrepreneurs and provided them with both social and financial capital.
SVB regularly sponsored conferences and networking events for minority entrepreneurs, and it was well known for funding the annual State of Black Venture Report spearheaded by BLK VC, a nonprofit organization that connects and empowers Black investors.
"When other banks were saying no, SVB would say yes," said Joynicole Martinez, a 25-year entrepreneur and chief advancement and innovation officer for Rising Tide Capital, a nonprofit organization founded in 2004 to connect entrepreneurs with investors and mentors.
Minority business owners have long faced challenges accessing capital due to discriminatory lending practices, experts say. Data from the Small Business Credit Survey, a collaboration of all 12 Federal Reserve banks, shows disparities on denial rates for bank and nonbank loans.
In 2021, about 16% of Black-led companies acquired the total amount of business financing they sought from banks, compared to 35% of White-owned companies, the survey shows.
"We know there's historic, systemic, and just blatant racism that's inherent in lending and banking. We have to start there and not tip-toe around it," Martinez told CNN.
The Financial Services Forum, an organization representing the eight largest financial institutions in the United States has said banks have committed millions of dollars since 2020 to address economic and racial inequality.