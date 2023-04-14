Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on April 10, in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Wall Street is searching for answers to two key questions: Is the economy headed for a recession? And, if so, who’s poised to weather it?

Recession fears have ramped up in recent weeks after the banking tumult last month raised concerns about the financial sector’s health.

Earnings season for banks starts on Friday with JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, BlackRock, Citigroup and PNC Financial Services slated to report before the bell. Investors will be watching for clues about stability.

Stocks have yet to price in the economy’s precarious position, with the S&P 500 adding about 7% this year. But markets have already seen volatile trading since then.

“We’re going to see a correction happen here, because it just never makes sense when the market’s going up and earnings are going down,” says Eric Sterner, chief investment officer at Apollon Wealth Management.

But while earnings are an undeniable factor driving markets, inflation remains a key concern. Wall Street remains overly optimistic that the Fed will cut rates later this year — even after officials indicated last month that they likely won’t — or that it could even orchestrate a soft landing. That hope, and the market’s resilience, could start to crumble in the next few weeks, said Megan Horneman, chief investment officer at Verdence Capital Advisors.

“You very well could see that catalyst over the next couple of weeks with earnings, and then this inflation data and then what the Fed says when they meet,” said Horneman.