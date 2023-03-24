A pedestrian walks past the Federal Reserve Headquarters on March 21, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

In the wake of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse and subsequent banking meltdown, cash is king. The turmoil inflicted on financial markets has sent cautious investors running away from volatile markets and toward more liquid alternatives.

Money market funds, widely thought to be one of the safest, lowest-risk investment options, have seen an influx of cash in recent weeks as investors look for more stable ground.

These funds invest in short-term securities like government bonds, certificates of deposit — or fixed-term savings accounts — and commercial debt. The goal of a money market fund is to provide investors with a relatively stable investment option that offers higher returns than traditional savings.

But money markets aren't without risks of their own, especially when they experience a large wave of investors all at once.

What's happening: Since the Fed began to raise interest rates a year ago, the amount of money in money market funds has increased by roughly $400 billion. The inflows totaled more than $120 billion alone last week, according to Apollo Global Management. That means a record $5 trillion is currently invested.

Not-so-safe haven: But the more money there is invested in these funds, the greater the risk that cash could also flow out quickly, creating a money-market liquidity crisis — where funds may not have enough cash on hand to meet those redemptions.

Money market funds are deeply interconnected with the wider financial system, and often face the same risks as banks.

They typically invest in securities with maturities of 90 days or less, meaning they are very sensitive to changes in interest rates. They also invest heavily in commercial debt — if there's a significant economic downturn the issuers could default on their obligations.