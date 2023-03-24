Audio
Russia's war in Ukraine

Latest on the banking crisis

Live Updates

Latest on global markets and banking crisis

By Krystal Hur and Nicole Goodkind, CNN Business

Updated 7:57 a.m. ET, March 24, 2023
1 min ago

Americans are going all-in on cash. That could spell more trouble

From CNN's Nicole Goodkind

A pedestrian walks past the Federal Reserve Headquarters on March 21, 2023, in Washington, DC. 
In the wake of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse and subsequent banking meltdown, cash is king. The turmoil inflicted on financial markets has sent cautious investors running away from volatile markets and toward more liquid alternatives. 

Money market funds, widely thought to be one of the safest, lowest-risk investment options, have seen an influx of cash in recent weeks as investors look for more stable ground.

These funds invest in short-term securities like government bonds, certificates of deposit — or fixed-term savings accounts — and commercial debt. The goal of a money market fund is to provide investors with a relatively stable investment option that offers higher returns than traditional savings.

But money markets aren't without risks of their own, especially when they experience a large wave of investors all at once.

What's happening: Since the Fed began to raise interest rates a year ago, the amount of money in money market funds has increased by roughly $400 billion. The inflows totaled more than $120 billion alone last week, according to Apollo Global Management. That means a record $5 trillion is currently invested.

Not-so-safe haven: But the more money there is invested in these funds, the greater the risk that cash could also flow out quickly, creating a money-market liquidity crisis — where funds may not have enough cash on hand to meet those redemptions. 

Money market funds are deeply interconnected with the wider financial system, and often face the same risks as banks. 

They typically invest in securities with maturities of 90 days or less, meaning they are very sensitive to changes in interest rates. They also invest heavily in commercial debt — if there's a significant economic downturn the issuers could default on their obligations. 

15 min ago

US stocks sink on more bank fears

From CNN's David Goldman

Stocks: US stock futures fell sharply as a new concern emerged in a bank sector already on edge. Dow futures were down 340 points, or 1%. S&P 500 futures fell 0.9%. Nasdaq Composite futures were 0.6% lower. European markets tumbled, and Asian markets were slightly lower.  

Fear & Greed Index: 31 = Fear 

Oil & gas: US oil prices were down 3.5% to $67 a barrel. Average US gas prices held steady at $3.44 a gallon. 

15 min ago

European bank stocks sink as fear returns

From CNN's Anna Cooban

Europe’s banking stocks tumbled Friday in a sign that investors are still nervous that the recent crises at some banks could spill over into the wider sector.

Europe’s Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index, which tracks 42 big EU and UK banks, fell 5in morning trade. The index is down 19% from its high in late February. London’s bank-heavy FTSE 100 index dropped 2%.

Shares in Germany’s Deutsche Bank (DB) plunged 13.6%, while shares in UBS (ACPTX) and Credit Suisse (AMJL) slid 7% and 7.4% respectively Friday, following falls of 4.3% and 3.6% on Thursday.

The falls in UBS and Credit Suisse come after Bloomberg reported Thursday that the US Department of Justice (DOJ) was investigating whether their staff had helped Russian oligarchs evade Western sanctions.

The DOJ had sent subpoenas to those employees before UBS took over Credit Suisse, according to the report.

Employees at some major US banks are also part of the probe, Bloomberg said.

“Contagion fears are not yet going away — bank shares are lower again this morning and weighing on broader sentiment. Yesterday we witnessed Deutsche Bank credit default swaps blow out,” Neil Wilson, chief markets analyst at trading platform Markets.com, said in a note Friday.

17 min ago

Janet Yellen: Washington could protect deposits at bank of "any size" to prevent contagion

From CNN's Matt Egan

In testimony before Congress Friday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen tried to calm markets about the government's efforts to prevent another bank run.

Yellen said the government used “important tools to act quickly to prevent contagion” and could use those tools again “for an institution of any size if we judged its failure would pose a systemic risk.”

This comes after Yellen seemed to spook markets late Wednesday by saying Treasury isn’t considering guaranteeing all bank deposits. That sent the Dow tumbling 500 points Wednesday. Markets recovered somewhat Thursday.

38 min ago

Banks continue to rely on the Fed for emergency funds

From CNN's Nicole Goodkind

The Federal Reserve headquarters are pictured on March 21 in Washington, DC. 
The Federal Reserve headquarters are pictured on March 21 in Washington, DC.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Banks borrowed less this week from Federal Reserve emergency backstop funds than last, but not by much.

The Federal Reserve lent financial institutions a total of $163.9 billion in the week through March 22, compared with $164.8 billion last week, according to Fed data released Thursday.

Prior to the banking meltdown, those numbers had averaged in at around $10 billion a week.

But banks borrowed $53.7 billion — nearly five times more this week than last — under the Fed's newly launched Bank Term Funding Program. The Fed also reported lending to foreign central banks of $60 billion, up from zero on March 15.

The elevated numbers this week signal that turmoil is still working its way through the banking system. That turmoil has led some banks to look for quick access to cash to make customers whole or increase liquidity, which is what the central bank programs seek to provide.