Jerome Powell: The Fed needs to strengthen supervision and regulation

What happened to the Fed sticking to its guns and fighting inflation at all costs? Well, the problems in the banking sector may be doing the Fed's work for it, negating the need for more rate hikes, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

That's because banks may stop lending money to some borrowers, prevent some businesses from getting loans and issue fewer mortgages. That would slow the economy and potentially lead to layoffs and a housing market slowdown.

The Fed, in its fight against inflation, has been trying to do exactly that: Slow the economy. So rate hikes may not be necessary anymore to beat back rising prices. On the other hand, it may not have the desired effect. Powell said the Fed is watching closely.