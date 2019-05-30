Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge has been billed as one of the most immersive experiences that Disney (DIS) has ever created in its parks. But what does that mean?

Well, for starters, the choices you make in the land may impact your experience in the rest of the park. For example, if you mess up Smuggler's Run, the attraction that lets you pilot the iconic Millennium Falcon, then you may find yourself on the list of a bounty hunter in other parts of the land.

That deeper personalization will be made possible by technology including the Play Disney Parks app, which guests can download on their smartphones, and the resort's all-in-one bracelet, MagicBand.

It also means that Galaxy's Edge will have the look, feel and even tastes of Star Wars. You can eat "fried Endorian tip-yip" instead of chicken. There's even shops where visitors can build their own lightsabers, for about $200 a pop.

"We want the place to feel deep, so that your relationship with it can also have that kind of depth," Disney Imagineer Scott Trowbridge told me last month.