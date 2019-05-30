Touring the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Welcome to Batuu!
The galaxy is no longer far, far away. It's in Anaheim, California.
After four years of planning, Disney (DIS) is finally ready to debut the company's largest expansion at its parks ever, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
The new land, which opens to the public at Disneyland in California on Friday, is a huge moment for Disney and the Star Wars brand.
This December, the Skywalker era of Star Wars will come to an end with "The Rise of Skywalker." Disney is now trying to prove that the franchise is much more than just the family drama of Luke, Leia and descendants like Kylo Ren. It's betting a lot (the land reportedly cost $1 billion) that Galaxy's Edge will help do that.
When guests walk into Galaxy's Edge they'll be entering the unfamiliar village of Black Spire Outpost — a bustling trading port on the planet Batuu -- rather than familiar Star Wars locales like Hoth and Endor. And that's very much the intention.
Galaxy's Edge is just the beginning for Disney Parks
Disneyland is more than just about meeting Mickey.
Galaxy's Edge is a major investment in the future of Disney's parks division. That investment comes at a time when the division looks more and more important to the future of the whole company.
The company's media networks unit has traditionally been Disney's biggest moneymaker. Those profits hit a high in 2015, but have since declined 15%, likely due to cord-cutting and rising programming costs.
In that same period, profits for Disney's parks and resorts have jumped 47%.
Disney (DIS) is investing heavily in its parks, even beyond the Galaxy's Edge.
It's adding new attractions to Epcot including a "Guardians of the Galaxy" roller coaster and a ride based on "Ratatouille." It's also building new Marvel-themed areas at Disney's California Adventure, Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland, as well as a "Zootopia"-themed land in Shanghai's Disneyland Park.
Galaxy's Edge is just the beginning.
How Disney brought the galaxy to Anaheim
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge has been billed as one of the most immersive experiences that Disney (DIS) has ever created in its parks. But what does that mean?
Well, for starters, the choices you make in the land may impact your experience in the rest of the park. For example, if you mess up Smuggler's Run, the attraction that lets you pilot the iconic Millennium Falcon, then you may find yourself on the list of a bounty hunter in other parts of the land.
That deeper personalization will be made possible by technology including the Play Disney Parks app, which guests can download on their smartphones, and the resort's all-in-one bracelet, MagicBand.
It also means that Galaxy's Edge will have the look, feel and even tastes of Star Wars. You can eat "fried Endorian tip-yip" instead of chicken. There's even shops where visitors can build their own lightsabers, for about $200 a pop.
"We want the place to feel deep, so that your relationship with it can also have that kind of depth," Disney Imagineer Scott Trowbridge told me last month.
Think of it this way: You could have gone to Disneyland and ridden Peter Pan's Flight, but you could never be Peter Pan. At Galaxy's Edge, Disney wants you to feel like Han Solo.
Yes, those Diet Cokes look like little droids
Even Coca-Cola is getting a makeover so it'll fit in with Disney's new park.
Coca-Cola (KO) is partnering with Disney (DIS) Parks & Resorts to bring custom bottles of Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Dasani to Disney's highly anticipated "Star Wars" land, Galaxy's Edge. The bottles will forgo the familiar look of Coke products for something that fits right into the park's storyline.
The bottles will be fashioned into a spherical droid-like shape (Think BB-8).
The containers still have their brand names on them, but the labels will appear scuffed up to fit in with the rusty look of the "Star Wars" galaxy. The labels will also be written in Aurebesh — a fictional language used in the film franchise.
Rise of the Resistance may be Disney's biggest ride ever
Rise of the Resistance, which will open later this year, is what Disney Imagineer Scott Trowbridge calls the "biggest attraction we've ever built."
Disney (DIS) has kept most of the ride's details top secret, but we do know it will have multiple ride systems, full-sized AT-AT Walkers and even a John Williams score.
Disney CEO Bob Iger calls the ride "the most technologically advanced and immersive attraction that we have ever imagined."
"We're pushing the limits of imagination and innovation," he said at Disney's annual shareholder meeting in March. "We'll actually blur the lines for our guests between fantasy and reality and put them right in the middle of the rebellion and give them an active role in a fight against the First Order."
Galaxy's Edge brings Han Solo's iconic ship to life
For decades, Star Wars fans have dreamed about seeing the Millennium Falcon in person. Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge makes that dream a reality.
One of the biggest landmarks in the land (and likely the most popular place to take a photo) is Han Solo's iconic ship. The ship that sits outside of the Smuggler's Run attraction is pretty much the same spaceship that flew into theaters in 1977. Seeing it in person definitely took my breath away for a moment. After years of waiting, the ship has finally landed.
Think of it along the lines of Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disney's (DIS) Magic Kingdom -- a landmark location that you immediately associate with the place itself.
It has everything that the on-screen version of the ship has, from blast marks to rust. It's also pretty massive at 100 feet long.
Sure, it's a piece of junk, but a piece of junk that some fans will go crazy for as soon as they see it. I sure did.
We go inside the Millennium Falcon
Well, here's something I didn't expect ... being inside the Millennium Falcon is as fun as piloting the Millennium Falcon.
Before you can fly the Falcon on the Smuggler's Run ride, the line first puts you in the forward lounge of the ship. That may sound boring, but for a Star Wars fan, it's anything but.
I even got to sit at the Holochess board where Chewbacca and C-3PO played a game of Dejarik (aka space chess) in 1977's "Star Wars."
Disney (DIS) even made the ship interactive meaning you might have to fix the Falcon if its compressor overheats.
It's a great place to take photos and relax before going on the ride. It's also a really smart move by Disney. They've somehow turned waiting in line for a ride into a fun experience.