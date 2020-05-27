It's still more than two hours until liftoff time, but conditions aren't looking great.

Brevard County, home to the Kennedy Space Center launch site, was briefly under a tornado warning. That warning ended at 2:15 pm ET without any visible twisters coming near the launch site.

Flashes of lightning and thunder claps are a common occurrence, but weather officials are hoping it will pass before take off at 4:33 pm ET.