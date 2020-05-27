SpaceX and NASA aim for historic launch
NASA's 'worm logo' is back for this mission
NASA's most famous symbol is the "meatball" — a round, blue emblem studded with stars, which has been with the agency since 1959. But in the 1970s, NASA introduced the "cleaner, sleeker" worm logo.
After ditching the worm in 1992, NASA announced in April it would bring the retro logo back for this mission. It's emblazoned in several noticeable places — including on the astronauts' spacesuits and on the side of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which will lift the Crew Dragon spacecraft into orbit.
How reporters are covering this launch
In Brevard County, Florida — home to Kennedy Space Center — police officers and military security personnel have put up roadblocks around the launch site. Reporters have to show a bright orange badge and matching ID to get into NASA facilities.
A string of buildings owned by various news outlets, known as "bunkers," sit beneath NASA's giant Vehicle Assembly Building. And reporters are trying their best to spread out, wipe down desks, wear masks and keep their distance. Hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes are being passed around. Luckily, KSC is huge, so there's plenty of room to spread out. And NASA did not allow any visitors on site for this launch.
CNN Business is sharing a bunker with local news reporters at the Orlando Sentinel. This building is like a time capsule from the Space Shuttle era: The walls are decorated with pictures of the giant winged spacecraft vertical on the launch pad.
Also on the walls: Images of how the front pages of the Sentinel looked the morning after the Columbia and Challenger disasters, a reminder of why NASA takes risks so seriously and the events that hastened the end of the Shuttle's 135-flight run.
Breakfast of astronauts: Steak and eggs
Reporters were clamoring to find out what astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley would scarf down before liftoff. On Tuesday, NASA said the astronauts would be able to order whatever they felt like this morning.
Hurley shared the tidbit everyone wanted to know: He enjoyed some steak and eggs.
Behnken hasn't shared any updates on his meal quite yet. But, reporters are on the case.
Weather forecast: 50% chance of launch
Will the weather hold up for today's launch? It's down to a coin flip.
There's only a 50% chance of favorable conditions for a "go," according to the official weather forecast from the US Air Force 45th Weather Squadron,
That is a drop from Tuesday's 60% chance for liftoff. More weather briefings are scheduled in the hours ahead of launch.
At the launch site, it began pouring rain around 11:40 am ET. Though, Florida weather is notoriously fickle, so the storm quickly passed.
When and where to watch the launch
NASA and SpaceX plan for liftoff from Florida's Kennedy Space Center in Brevard County, Florida at 4:33 pt ET. If bad weather or technical issues get in the way, NASA has May 30 and May 31 down as backup days.
Check back on this page to watch the stream live, or you can watch it on NASA's page here.
The rocket will take off from "Pad 39A," a historic site that has been the starting point of missions dating back to the Apollo era, including the first moon landing in 1969. SpaceX is currently leasing the launch pad from NASA.
How NASA and SpaceX plan to make history today
The stakes have never been higher for Elon Musk's SpaceX, as it attempts to launch two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station in a mission called Demo-2.
It will mark the first time in history that a commercial aerospace company has carried humans into Earth's orbit. NASA and space fans have waited nearly a decade for this milestone, which will usher in the return of human spaceflight to US soil.
The launch of SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft is moving forward despite the Covid-19 pandemic, which has shuttered both private and government operations across the US. NASA says it must carry on with the mission in order to keep the International Space Station, a giant orbiting laboratory, fully staffed with US astronauts.
The space agency's top official, Jim Bridenstine, also said he hopes this launch will inspire awe and uplift the general public during the ongoing health crisis.