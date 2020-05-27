SpaceX and NASA aim for historic launch
When and where to watch the launch
NASA and SpaceX plan for liftoff from Florida's Kennedy Space Center in Brevard County, Florida at 4:33 pt ET. If bad weather or technical issues get in the way, NASA has May 30 and May 31 down as backup days.
Check back on this page to watch the stream live, or you can watch it on NASA's page here.
The rocket will take off from "Pad 39A," a historic site that has been the starting point of missions dating back to the Apollo era, including the first moon landing in 1969. SpaceX is currently leasing the launch pad from NASA.
How NASA and SpaceX plan to make history today
The stakes have never been higher for Elon Musk's SpaceX, as it attempts to launch two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station in a mission called Demo-2.
It will mark the first time in history that a commercial aerospace company has carried humans into Earth's orbit. NASA and space fans have waited nearly a decade for this milestone, which will usher in the return of human spaceflight to US soil.
The launch of SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft is moving forward despite the Covid-19 pandemic, which has shuttered both private and government operations across the US. NASA says it must carry on with the mission in order to keep the International Space Station, a giant orbiting laboratory, fully staffed with US astronauts.
The space agency's top official, Jim Bridenstine, also said he hopes this launch will inspire awe and uplift the general public during the ongoing health crisis.