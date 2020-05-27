NASA and SpaceX plan for liftoff from Florida's Kennedy Space Center in Brevard County, Florida at 4:33 pt ET. If bad weather or technical issues get in the way, NASA has May 30 and May 31 down as backup days.

Check back on this page to watch the stream live, or you can watch it on NASA's page here.

The rocket will take off from "Pad 39A," a historic site that has been the starting point of missions dating back to the Apollo era, including the first moon landing in 1969. SpaceX is currently leasing the launch pad from NASA.