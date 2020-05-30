SpaceX and NASA gear up, again, for historic launch
The astronauts are in the capsule
This launch pad was also used for the Apollo 11 moon landing
SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft will take off from Kennedy Space Center's launch pad 39A riding atop a Falcon 9 rocket.
39A has a rich spaceflight history: It was the starting point for 11 different Apollo missions, including the first-ever moon landing in 1969. It was later used for the majority of NASA's Space Shuttle launches.
SpaceX signed a contract with NASA in 2014 to lease the pad for the next 20 years.
Astronauts begin boarding Crew Dragon
Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are now climbing aboard their Crew Dragon capsule. The process is called ingress in spaceflight terms: It's a slow, methodical series of steps, and Behnken and Hurley are helped by several technicians dressed in all-black jumpsuits.
Behnken and Hurley will strap themselves in, perform a series of communications checks, and then the hatch will be closed — locking them in until liftoff.
It's still more than two hours until launch time. But SpaceX says the astronauts will be very comfortable in their seats, which were designed specifically for each astronaut.
The crew has arrived
Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley just pulled up to the launch pad in their Tesla Model X's.
They'll now climb up several sets of stairs to the "crew access arm," which allows the astronauts to board the capsule as it sits atop SpaceX's 200-foot-tall Falcon 9 rocket.
Astronauts head to the launch pad
Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are well into their launch-day routine: They finished suiting up in their spacesuits, gave air hugs to their families, and they're now heading for launch pad 39A — where SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule are waiting for them.
Massive crowds are out to watch the launch, despite Covid-19
Despite a tornado warning, rolling thunderstorms and the risks of spreading Covid-19, spectators came out in full force to watch the first launch attempt on Wednesday.
Images from local news outlets showed massive crowds and few people following CDC guidelines. NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine has said he hopes this launch will inspire awe and uplift the general public during the ongoing health crisis.
Bridenstine and SpaceX chief operating officer Gwynne Shotwell previously implored the public to follow the launch on television in order to prevent crowds of spectators from triggering a Covid 19 outbreak.
Even more people could turn out for the weekend launch attempt.
Restrictions in Florida continue to loosen despite upticks in confirmed cases of Covid-19 within the state.
The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, which was closed during Wednesday's launch attempt, officially reopened on Thursday.
The center's website says only a limited number of people will be allowed on site to view this launch. Masks and temperature checks will be required for all guests.
Tickets quickly sold out after going on sale earlier this week.
Space fans flock to Central Florida
Stacy Stockwell, a woman from Orlando in her 50s, drove with a group of friends overnight to lock down a viewing spot off the side of a roadway in Cape Canaveral.
She arrived at 3 am and took a nap in her truck.
When asked if she was concerned about Covid-19 risks, Stockwell said, "I am a little bit."
She said Wednesday's launch attempt drew jam-packed crowds to the area, and "people aren't very good at social distancing," she added.
Still, Stockwell didn't want to miss out on the historic moment. They set up shop a bit further inland on Saturday, hoping to avoid some of some of the crowds.
What's up with the weather: Lightning risks and storms
The primary weather concerns today are rain or even thunderstorms forming near the launch site at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Brevard County, Florida, according to the 45th Space Wing Weather Squadron.
On Saturday, the odds of another weather-related scrub stood at 50-50. But launch officials are still planning to take those odds.
The weather squadron, based at nearby Patrick Air Force Base, provides the weather assessments for launches at the space center.
Weather officials are also constantly tracking lightning risks. As NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine mentioned on Wednesday, rocket launches can actually trigger lightning.
This happens when a giant spark of electricity occurs as a large rocket flies through a strong enough atmospheric electric field.
The electric field needed to induce rocket-triggered lightning is much lower than for natural lightning.
If today's launch attempt is scrubbed, NASA and SpaceX plan to try again tomorrow with liftoff time at 3 pm ET.
Why SpaceX must launch at 3:22 pm on the dot
Going to space is tricky.
And when your destination is a football field-sized space station orbiting the Earth about 250 miles above ground at speeds topping 17,000 miles per hour — timing is everything.
SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule, carrying astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, will need to carefully intercept the space station's path in order to safely latch on to one of its docking ports.
To do so, the timing of launch and Crew Dragon's flight path must be painstakingly planned down to the minute.