SpaceX is sending its first full team of astronauts to space

By Jackie Wattles, CNN Business

Updated 3:49 p.m. ET, November 15, 2020
1 min ago

The astronauts are suiting up

The four astronauts are suiting up before heading to the launchpad.

Here's Michael Hopkins, the commander of this Crew Dragon mission.

Victor Glover will be the first Black astronaut to become a full-time crew member on the 20-year-old International Space Station. The SpaceX Crew-1 mission will mark the first time Glover has flown to space.

12 min ago

How to watch the launch

From CNN Business' Jackie Wattles

NASA and SpaceX are co-hosting a livestream here, and they'll cover all the major events leading up to launch.

CNN and other news networks will also bring you live updates.

16 min ago

Launch day tick tock: What to watch out for

From CNN Business' Jackie Wattles

NASA posted a list of some of the key events playing out this afternoon. The rocket won't take off until 7:27 pm ET, but the livestream should give us the first glimpse of the crew in about half an hour as the walkout of their quarters and head for the launch pad.

18 min ago

Here's why this SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule is named 'Resilience'

From CNN Business' Jackie Wattles

The four astronauts slated to begin a six-month mission on the International Space Station are not looking to romanticize space travel at a time when so many people back on Earth are suffering.

When it came time to name the Crew Dragon spacecraft that will carry them into space this evening, Earthly struggles were top of mind. They dubbed the vehicle "Resilience."

"If you look at the definition of resilience, that means functioning well in times of stress or overcoming challenging or stressful events. And I think that all of us agree that 2020 has certainly been a challenging year — a global pandemic, economic hardships, civil unrest, isolation," NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins, who will serve as spacecraft commander for the mission, said during a recent press event.
37 min ago

What you need to know about Crew Dragon

From CNN Business' Jackie Wattles

The astronauts will head to the International Space Station on a gumdrop-shaped capsule called a Crew Dragon.

The Crew Dragon and the astronauts will ride into orbit atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, and the astronauts will board the vehicle the day of launch using an aerial "crew access arm." After the rocket fires the Crew Dragon into the upper atmosphere, the spacecraft will separate and fire up its own thrusters to begin maneuvering toward the space station.

Here are some facts about Crew Dragon:

  • It's about 13 feet in diameter and is equipped with seven seats and touchscreen controls.
  • SpaceX spent a decade developing and testing the spacecraft.
  • The Crew Dragon capsule is fully autonomous, so the astronauts will mostly need to just monitor the systems and keep in touch with mission control unless something goes awry.
1 hr 4 min ago

Why is it called 'Crew-1'?

From CNN Business' Jackie Wattles

This is considered the Crew Dragon spacecraft's first fully operational mission.

From now on, any missions that SpaceX flies on behalf of NASA will have "Crew" names: The Crew-2 mission, the next to take off after Crew-1, is slated to fly in spring 2021.

On both missions, the astronauts will be headed for the space station to join an official ISS "Expedition," the term used to identify crews of astronauts that serve as full-time staff members on the space station.

1 hr 17 min ago

Weather still 'go for launch'

From CNN Business' Jackie Wattles

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine posted a quick update on weather conditions just now. Everything looks OK for tonight's liftoff, but weather officials at the 45th Space Wing, charged with watching the terrestrial skies before and during any launch, are keeping a close eye on rough winds near the launch site in Florida.

Onshore winds were also part of the reason this launch didn't take off on Saturday night, as NASA had originally planned.

1 hr 23 min ago

Meet Soichi Noguchi of Japan's JAXA space agency

From CNN Business' Jackie Wattles

Soichi Noguchi, 55, will be the first astronaut from Japan's JAXA space agency, a longtime NASA ally, to ride aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon.

Background: Noguchi grew up in Chigasaki, a small city near Yokohama, Japan, and says he watched the first Space Shuttle missions on TV as a teenager. He went on to study aeronautical engineering and earned bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees from the University of Tokyo.

How he got here: Noguchi was working on spacecraft component development in Japan before he was selected by the Japanese government for astronaut training in 1996. Noguchi spent two years training with NASA and Russia's Roscosmos space agency.

Time in space: Noguchi has flown on two missions to the ISS. He first went to the ISS in 2005 on a NASA Space Shuttle mission. In 2009, he flew back to the space station on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft. He's logged a total of 177 days in space.

1 hr 24 min ago

Meet NASA astronaut Michael Hopkins

From CNN Business' Jackie Wattles

Michael Hopkins, 51, will serve as the commander of this Crew Dragon mission, which will give him pretty much the same duties that captains have on seafaring ships as the spacecraft makes its way to the International Space Station this evening.

Background: Born in Missouri, Hopkins has master's and bachelor's degrees in aerospace engineering from the University of Illinois (where he was also captain of the football team) and Stanford University, respectively.

How he got here: Hopkins test piloted aircraft at Edwards Air Force Base in California for a few years, then studied political science in Italy before going to work as an engineer at the Pentagon. He joined NASA's astronaut corps in 2009.

Time in space: Hopkins has made one prior trip to space. In 2013, he flew aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft and spent nearly six months aboard the ISS, logging 166 days in space.