Michael Hopkins, 51, will serve as the commander of this Crew Dragon mission, which will give him pretty much the same duties that captains have on seafaring ships as the spacecraft makes its way to the International Space Station this evening.
Background: Born in Missouri, Hopkins has master's and bachelor's degrees in aerospace engineering from the University of Illinois (where he was also captain of the football team) and Stanford University, respectively.
How he got here: Hopkins test piloted aircraft at Edwards Air Force Base in California for a few years, then studied political science in Italy before going to work as an engineer at the Pentagon. He joined NASA's astronaut corps in 2009.
Time in space: Hopkins has made one prior trip to space. In 2013, he flew aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft and spent nearly six months aboard the ISS, logging 166 days in space.