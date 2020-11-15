Soichi Noguchi, 55, will be the first astronaut from Japan's JAXA space agency, a longtime NASA ally, to ride aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon.

Background: Noguchi grew up in Chigasaki, a small city near Yokohama, Japan, and says he watched the first Space Shuttle missions on TV as a teenager. He went on to study aeronautical engineering and earned bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees from the University of Tokyo.

How he got here: Noguchi was working on spacecraft component development in Japan before he was selected by the Japanese government for astronaut training in 1996. Noguchi spent two years training with NASA and Russia's Roscosmos space agency.

Time in space: Noguchi has flown on two missions to the ISS. He first went to the ISS in 2005 on a NASA Space Shuttle mission. In 2009, he flew back to the space station on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft. He's logged a total of 177 days in space.