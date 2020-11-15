Live TV
SpaceX is sending its first full team of astronauts to space

By Jackie Wattles, CNN Business

Updated 2:45 p.m. ET, November 15, 2020
1 min ago

Why is it called 'Crew-1'?

From CNN Business' Jackie Wattles

This is considered the Crew Dragon spacecraft's first fully operational mission.

From now on, any missions that SpaceX flies on behalf of NASA will have "Crew" names: The Crew-2 mission, the next to take off after Crew-1, is slated to fly in spring 2021.

On both missions, the astronauts will be headed for the space station to join an official ISS "Expedition," the term used to identify crews of astronauts that serve as full-time staff members on the space station.

14 min ago

Weather still 'go for launch'

From CNN Business' Jackie Wattles

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine posted a quick update on weather conditions just now. Everything looks OK for tonight's liftoff, but weather officials at the 45th Space Wing, charged with watching the terrestrial skies before and during any launch, are keeping a close eye on rough winds near the launch site in Florida.

Onshore winds were also part of the reason this launch didn't take off on Saturday night, as NASA had originally planned.

20 min ago

Meet Soichi Noguchi of Japan's JAXA space agency

From CNN Business' Jackie Wattles

Soichi Noguchi, 55, will be the first astronaut from Japan's JAXA space agency, a longtime NASA ally, to ride aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon.

Background: Noguchi grew up in Chigasaki, a small city near Yokohama, Japan, and says he watched the first Space Shuttle missions on TV as a teenager. He went on to study aeronautical engineering and earned bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees from the University of Tokyo.

How he got here: Noguchi was working on spacecraft component development in Japan before he was selected by the Japanese government for astronaut training in 1996. Noguchi spent two years training with NASA and Russia's Roscosmos space agency.

Time in space: Noguchi has flown on two missions to the ISS. He first went to the ISS in 2005 on a NASA Space Shuttle mission. In 2009, he flew back to the space station on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft. He's logged a total of 177 days in space.

21 min ago

Meet NASA astronaut Michael Hopkins

From CNN Business' Jackie Wattles

Michael Hopkins, 51, will serve as the commander of this Crew Dragon mission, which will give him pretty much the same duties that captains have on seafaring ships as the spacecraft makes its way to the International Space Station this evening.

Background: Born in Missouri, Hopkins has master's and bachelor's degrees in aerospace engineering from the University of Illinois (where he was also captain of the football team) and Stanford University, respectively.

How he got here: Hopkins test piloted aircraft at Edwards Air Force Base in California for a few years, then studied political science in Italy before going to work as an engineer at the Pentagon. He joined NASA's astronaut corps in 2009.

Time in space: Hopkins has made one prior trip to space. In 2013, he flew aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft and spent nearly six months aboard the ISS, logging 166 days in space.

21 min ago

Meet NASA astronaut Shannon Walker

From CNN Business' Jackie Wattles

Shannon Walker, 55, will be one of four astronauts aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon when it launches into space from Florida's Kennedy Space Center this evening.

Background: Walker holds bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degrees in physics, all from Rice University.

How she got here: She joined Rockwell Space Operations in the late 1980s, where she worked closely with NASA and supported seven Space Shuttle missions from the mission control center in Houston. She later joined NASA's ISS program, working on designs for various robotic components, before spending a year with Roscosmosthe Russian space agency, in Moscow where she helped coordinate with various international partners. She went back to working at NASA's Houston facilities in 2004 when she was selected for astronaut training.

Time in space: Walker has logged one previous mission in space. In 2010, she served as a pilot on board a Russian Soyuz mission to the ISS, where she spent 161 days before returning to Earth.

24 min ago

Meet NASA astronaut Victor Glover

From CNN Business' Jackie Wattles

Victor Glover, 44, is one of four astronauts preparing to board SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft, which is expected to launch a mission to the ISS this evening.

Background: Born in Pomona, California, Glover has a bachelor's in engineering from Cal Poly, and he has three master's degrees from various engineering programs.

How he got here: Glover served in several military squadrons in the United States and Japan in the 2000s, and he completed test pilot training with the Air Force. When he was selected for the NASA astronaut corps in 2013, he was working for an (unnamed) US senator as a Legislative Fellow.

Time in space: Though he's spent about 3,000 hours piloting more than 40 types of aircraft, the SpaceX Crew-1 mission will mark the first time Glover has flown to space.

Making history: And his inclusion in this mission will have its own historic significance. Though several Black astronauts have flown into space, Glover will be the first to become a full-time crew member on the 20-year-old space station.

Though more than a dozen Black Americans have traveled to space since Guion Bluford became the first to do so in 1983, none has had the opportunity to live and work in space for an extended period, as the ISS has enabled more than 200 astronauts to do since 2000.

26 min ago

Why this mission is so important to NASA

From CNN Business' Jackie Wattles

NASA has been anxiously awaiting this mission for a decade.

Grounded

The United States hasn't been able to fly its own astronauts to and from the International Space Station since 2011, when the Space Shuttle program was retired. For years, astronauts from all over the world, including the United States, have hitched rides aboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft to the space station instead. SpaceX changed that with the Crew Dragon's inaugural crewed flight over the summer. The "Demo-2" test mission flew NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken to the ISS, where they stayed for two months.

The primary goal of that trip was to collect data about how the Crew Dragon capusle performs. Today, the spacecraft carrying the astronauts has had "a lot of upgrades" based on what NASA and SpaceX learned over the summer, according to Steve Stich, NASA's manager for the program that oversees SpaceX's Crew Dragon. The spacecraft's solar panels, for example, were bolstered to make them more durable.

Future plans

Now that the Crew Dragon has been officially certified as a vehicle worthy of carrying humans, NASA plans to use it, and use it a lot. NASA wants to make multiple trips to the ISS every year, carrying new groups of astronauts — and perhaps, one day, private citizens.

Those frequent trips will keep the ISS better staffed than it has been for the past decade, and that should drastically increase the amount of scientific research that can be carried out, according to NASA.

35 min ago

NASA and SpaceX officials prepare for first 'operational' commercial orbital flight

From CNN Business' Jackie Wattles

Launch officials are gathered at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where four astronauts are getting ready to ride a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket for a six-month mission on the International Space Station.

SpaeX Crew Dragon capsule will carry NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and an astronaut with Japan's space agency, Soichi Noguchi, on their journey. It will mark the second-ever crewed flight of a SpaceX spacecraft.

In about an hour, the astronauts will receive their first weather briefing. Right now, weather officials say there's about a 50% chance that conditions will be good enough to launch this evening.

Take off is slated for 7:27 pm ET.