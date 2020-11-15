Victor Glover, 44, is one of four astronauts preparing to board SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft, which is expected to launch a mission to the ISS this evening.

Background: Born in Pomona, California, Glover has a bachelor's in engineering from Cal Poly, and he has three master's degrees from various engineering programs.

How he got here: Glover served in several military squadrons in the United States and Japan in the 2000s, and he completed test pilot training with the Air Force. When he was selected for the NASA astronaut corps in 2013, he was working for an (unnamed) US senator as a Legislative Fellow.

Time in space: Though he's spent about 3,000 hours piloting more than 40 types of aircraft, the SpaceX Crew-1 mission will mark the first time Glover has flown to space.

Making history: And his inclusion in this mission will have its own historic significance. Though several Black astronauts have flown into space, Glover will be the first to become a full-time crew member on the 20-year-old space station.

Though more than a dozen Black Americans have traveled to space since Guion Bluford became the first to do so in 1983, none has had the opportunity to live and work in space for an extended period, as the ISS has enabled more than 200 astronauts to do since 2000.