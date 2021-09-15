Space tourist: "We're writing the rules; we're breaking a couple"
From CNN Business' Jackie Wattles
At a press briefing Tuesday evening, Chris Sembroski, the 42-year-old who got his ticket via a raffle, told reporters that joining the Inspriation4 mission felt like "we're writing the rules, we're breaking a couple of them that NASA used to demand...We get to kind of do things our own way."
CNN Business' Rachel Crane followed up with Sembroski in an interview:
When I say that we're breaking rules is that we're not using the traditional paths to get to space, we are definitely all going through different training and finding ways that will allow us to accommodate each other's uniqueness and talents so that we can open up the space for more people.
11 min ago
What the crew will jam to in space
From CNN Business' Jackie Wattles
The crew has a 40-song Spotify playlist downloaded and queued up to play during their journey. It includes jams from a variety of artists, from Jain to KoЯn to Smashmouth.
Here's what Sembroski said about the curated playlist:
When my wife and I created the playlist, I wanted a mix that reflected the Pacific Northwest as well as music that captured all the expected unique experiences ahead. Macklemore’s “Can’t Hold Us” sets the tone for launch and then I went with songs that reminded me of flight and realizing what has been a lifelong dream for me. The idea of strutting out in my suit with “Dangerous” by Big Data playing or the saxophone solo from “Midnight City” by M83 as I look out at space from the cupola is already sending chills down my spine. Finally, I’m ready for everyone to see those “Blinding Lights” from Falcon 9 as we liftoff from Pad 39A, and I’ll probably not sleep until I feel gravity again.
22 min ago
We're an hour from the start of the launch window. Here's how this whole thing should go down.
From CNN Business' Jackie Wattles
SpaceX's five-hour launch window begins at 8:02 pm ET, and forecasters have give a 90% chance that the weather will be good enough for liftoff. If everything goes according to plan, this is what you should see.
When the countdown clock hits zero, the Falcon 9 rocket will fire up its engines and roar toward space.
About one minute later, the rocket will hit “Max Q,” an aerospace term that refers to the point during flight at which a vehicle experiences its maximum dynamic pressure.
Put simply: It’s when the rocket is moving at very high speed, at a time when the atmosphere is still pretty thick, putting a lot of pressure on the vehicle.
Two and a half minutes after launch, the bottom part of the rocket, the largest section that gives the initial thrust at liftoff, will shut down its engines — at moment referred to as Main Engine Cutoff or MECO — and detach. That part of the rocket, with most of its fuel spent, will then head back down to Earth for a pinpoint landing on a seafaring platform so that SpaceX can refurbish and fly the rocket again (All part of the company's plan to save money and make spaceflight cheaper.)
Meanwhile, the second stage of the rocket, still attached to the crew capsule, will fire up its engine and continue accelerating faster and faster until it spends its fuel and reaches orbital velocities — or more than 17,000 miles per hour.
About 12 minutes post-liftoff, the second stage will detach from the crew capsule.
What's left of the rocket will be discarded in the ocean, while the Crew Dragon capsule and its four passengers will begin its three-day free-fly through orbit.
All the intense G-forces will be over, and the crew will be weightless. The tip of the capsule, called the nosecone, will open to reveal a large dome-shaped window. And the capsule will use its onboard thrusters to orient it into the correct orbit.
40 min ago
4 tourists are launching into orbit soon — so just how risky is this?
From CNN Business' Jackie Wattles
Any time a spacecraft leaves Earth there are risks, and there are no perfect measurements for predicting them.
But NASA estimates Crew Dragon has a 1-in-270 chance of catastrophic failure, based on one metric the space agency uses. For comparison, NASA's Space Shuttle missions in the 1980s to early 2000s ultimately logged a failure rate of about 1 in every 68 missions.
Because of the inherent risks of blasting a spacecraft more than 17,500 miles per hour — the speed that allows an object to enter Earth's orbit — Inspiration4 is theoreticallymore dangerous than the brief, up-and-down suborbital jaunts made by billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson.
Apart from the many perils of the launch itself — in which rockets essentially use controlled explosions more powerful than most wartime bombs to drum up enough speed to rip away from gravity — there's also the re-entry process. When returning from orbit, the Crew Dragon's external temperatures can reach up to 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit, and astronauts can experience 4.5 Gs of force pushing them into their seats, all while the ever-thickening atmosphere whips around the capsule.
During a Netflix documentary about the Inspiration4 mission, Musk described a capsule going through reentry as "like a blazing meteor coming in."
"And so it's hard not to get vaporized," he added.
After that, the Crew Dragon then has to deploy parachutes to slow its descent and make a safe splashdown in the ocean before rescue ships can whisk the four passengers back to dry land.
Despite the risks, a former NASA chief and career safety officials have said the Crew Dragon is likely the safest crewed space vehicle ever flown.
53 min ago
SpaceX crew hatch closes with less than 2 hours to go before launch window opens
From CNN’s Aaron Cooper and Jackie Wattles
The hatch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule has been closed in preparation for a launch as early as 8:02 p.m. ET.
SpaceX is not seeing any problems with the spacecraft at this time and the weather continues to look good, according to a live stream provided by the company.
The launch is the first to send tourists or otherwise non-astronauts into orbit.
The passengers will spend three days aboard their 13-foot-wide Crew Dragon capsule freeflying through orbit at a 350-mile altitude — 100 miles higher than where the International Space Station orbits.
If all goes to plan, they’ll return to Earth by splashing down off the coast of Florida on Saturday.
59 min ago
Here's how tourists prepare for spaceflight
From CNN Business' Jackie Wattles
There are no official training requirements for a space tourism mission. Legally, if one chose to, they could just walk right up to the launch pad, strap in, and blast off without having any idea what to do at all once they got up there besides float around for a bit.
But the crew has spent the past six months taking on a training regimen with SpaceX, and they've also gone on a few bonding excursions to get comfortable with each other. (They will, after all, need to sleep, eat, use the bathroom and essentially become extremely close-quarter roommates during their three-day trip.)
So far, they've:
gotten acquainted with their Crew Dragon capsule and been fitted for spacesuits at SpaceX's headquarters in Hawthorne, California
taken a spin in a centrifuge to get accustomed to the intense G-forces that will push them into their seats during launch and during reentry. (According to the Netflix documentary, Sembroski vomited.)
flown in fighter jets
They've also studied the Crew Dragon manual forward and backward, used a special simulator to get their bearings in the capsule, and even done a 30-hour practice run.
"Throughout our training journey, it is front-loaded with a lot of academics. And then it moves into simulator work," Isaacman told CNN Business. "What you don't spend time training on is just the everyday normal stuff, like how are we going to take food out of the packaging without getting debris everywhere?"
For the record, the crew also practiced that too, for good measure.
1 hr 10 min ago
The SpaceX crew has arrived at the launch pad
From CNN’s Aaron Cooper and Jackie Wattles
The first all-civilian crew set to launch into orbit has arrived at Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center and is boarding their capsule.
The launch window opens at 8:02 pm ET.
This mission, dubbed Inspiration4, is the first orbital mission in the history of spaceflight to be staffed entirely by tourists or otherwise non-astronauts.
The crew includes 38-year-old billionaire Jared Isaacman, who personally financed the trip, Hayley Arceneux, 29, a childhood cancer survivor and current St. Jude physician assistant, Sian Proctor, 51, a geologist and community college teacher with a PhD, and Chris Sembroski, a 42-year-old Lockheed Martin employee and lifelong space fan who claimed his seat through an online raffle.
1 hr 30 min ago
The first-ever orbital flight crewed entirely by tourists is set to launch soon. Meet the 4 headed to space.
Jared Isaacman, 38, the billionaire founder of payment processing company Shift4, who is also personally financing this entire mission.
Hayley Arceneaux, a 29-year-old cancer survivor who now works as a physician assistant at St. Jude, the hospital where she was treated, in Memphis, Tennessee. She'll be the first person with a prosthetic body part — she has a partial prothetic femur —to go to space, and she'll serve as the flight's chief medical officer. St. Jude selected Arceneaux for this mission at Isaacman's request, according to a Netflix documentary, and, at the time, she said she was so unfamiliar with space travel that she asked if she would be traveling to the moon, unaware that humans have not set foot on the moon in 50 years.
Sian Proctor, 51, a geologist and educator who was selected for a seat on this mission through a post on social media in which she highlights her space-related artwork and entrepreneurial spirit. She'll be only the fourth Black woman from the US to travel to orbit.
Chris Sembroski, a 42-year-old Seattle-based Lockheed Martin employee and former camp counselor at Alabama's famed Space Camp. He won his seat through a raffle he entered by donating to St. Jude Children's Hospital, though he wasn't the official winner. His friend snagged the seat and, after deciding not to go, transferred it to him.