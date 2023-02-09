"We messed up": Southwest executive explains what caused the service meltdown during Christmas holidays
Southwest Airlines Chief Operating Officer Andrew Watterson explained why the airline had a service meltdown during the Christmas holidays, leading to more than 16,000 canceled flights between Dec. 20 and Dec. 29.
"Let me be clear. We messed up," he stated. "In hindsight, we did not have enough winter operations resiliency."
He pointed to weather, the point-to-point operations model and other factors that led to this problem.
8 min ago
Southwest COO: "I want to sincerely and humbly apologize" for the airline's service meltdown
Southwest Airlines' Chief Operating Officer Andrew Watterson apologized for the company's service meltdown over the Christmas holidays in his opening statement at the Senate Commerce Committee hearing.
"I want to sincerely and humbly apologize to those impacted by the disruption," he said.
"It caused a tremendous amount of anguish, inconvenience, and missed opportunities for our customers and employees during a time of year when people want to gather with their families and avoid stressful situations. We understand that for many, this is perhaps the most important trip they take all year. Again, on behalf of Southwest Airlines, I am deeply sorry," he added.
Watterson also acknowledged that no apology, however heartfelt, would justify the problems, and he ran through some concessions the company gave to customers in an attempt to make it right with them.
1 min ago
Democrats and Republicans split on how to fix air travel
From CNN's Chris Isidore
The Senate Commerce Committee hearing into the Southwest meltdown brought out different views about how to fix the problem from the leading Democrat and Republican on the committee.
Committee chairman Patty Murray, a Democratic senator from Washington state, said the problem shows the need for the Department of Transportation to take tougher steps against airlines who cause problems for passengers,
"I believe this sector needs a more effective policeman on the beat," said Murray. "This incident shows us we need to get serious about this."
But Ted Cruz, the ranking Republican on the committee, said that greater regulation would harm, not help, the flying public.
"As frustrating as those several days were, the question of whether Southwest has made things right will be answered by the passengers," said Cruz. "One of great changes in our lifetime is prices of flights have gone way down. The Biden administration should let the flying public vote with its feet.
"Regulatory overreach that egregious would undermine decades of progress in air travel, harming the various consumers that the DOT claims it is trying to protect," he said.
But Illinois Democrat Tammy Duckworth said there needs to be greater oversight.
"We must crackdown on carriers who have gotten away with predatory practices that treats passengers like suckers," said Duckworth.
14 min ago
Southwest's service meltdown during the Christmas holidays was "an epic screw up," Sen. Ted Cruz says
Sen. Ted Cruz said Southwest Airlines understands its service meltdown during the Christmas holidays was "an epic screw up" — despite his general opinion that the airline on "most days does a fantastic job."
When more than 16,000 flights were canceled between Dec. 20 and Dec. 29, many consumers were frustrated, he said.
"I've had multiple conversations with senior leaders at Southwest. I'm confident that they understand it was an epic screw up," Cruz said.
Cruz said he hopes to hear some specific steps Southwest will take to ensure that such a meltdown never happens again.
17 min ago
Airlines need to be more resilient to bad weather, committee chair says
The Senate Commerce Committee hearing examining Southwest Airlines' operations has begun.
In her opening statement, US Sen. Maria Cantwell laid out what consumers and lawmakers are looking for after Southwest's service meltdown.
"We're always going to have these weather events, and some of us believe they're going to become more severe. But what we want is to have a system that is ready to address that, and to talk about the alternatives," she said Thursday.
She also said she hopes Southwest COO Andrew Watterson — who is testifying today — can also explain why the concerns expressed about the company's outdated technology went unheard.
All lawmakers present in the committee value the air transportation system and want to grow it, “but we can’t do it on the backs of consumers,” Cantwell added.
Andrew Watterson: chief operating officer of Southwest Airlines
Captain Casey A. Murray: president of Southwest Airlines Pilots Association
Paul Hudson: president of Flyers’ Rights
Sharon Pinkerton: senior vice president, Legislative and Regulatory Policy for Airlines for America
Dr. Clifford Winston: senior fellow, the Brookings Institution (joining remotely)
47 min ago
Southwest's crew scheduling system won't be a quick fix
From CNN's Chris Isidore
One of the major problems during the service meltdown at Southwest was the company’s antiquated crew scheduling system.
While many airlines also faced bad weather just before Christmas, the others were able to recover quickly. But Southwest’s jankyscheduling system, left it uncertain where its crews were, and who was available to fly on subsequent flights. So it had to cancel thousands of flights due to lack of crew, even if the crew members were at least theoretically available.
And part of the reason for the lack of knowledge is that rather than being able to notify the airline of their availability through an app or web site, Southwest crew members had to phone into the scheduling department. And the large number of crew members trying to phone in overwhelmed the system.
Southwest said it has already made some changes to the scheduling system that will prevent a repeat of some of the problem. And it will have more people assigned to answer calls from crew members.
But having a way for crew members to respond electronically rather than calling in will take more than a technological upgrade. It will take new labor contracts.
"Our contracts with our crews right now require telephone calls in these situations," said Andrew Watterson, Southwest's chief operating officer. The airline is in the process of negotiating new contracts with most of its employees, including the pilots and flight attendants. But those negotiations will have to reach an agreement on a wide range of issues, including contentious issues on wages and benefits, so reaching new deals are not likely to be complete in the near term.
53 min ago
Southwest losses from meltdown not over yet
From CNN's Chris Isidore
The losses from the service problems at Southwest didn’t end when its planes finally returned to their normal schedules just before New Year’s Eve. The company said it expects that it took a $300 million to $350 million hit from reduced bookings in January and February as passengers avoided the airline in the wake of the news reports about the problems.
The company warned investors that the hit to bookings is likely to cause it to post a loss once again in the first quarter. Most other airlines are forecast to be profitable once again in the first quarter, even though it is typically the slowest period of the year for US air travel.
Southwest being the least profitable major US airline is the opposite of the normal situation. Most of its rivals have had uneven results over the decades, with very profitable years followed by huge losses. In fact every other major airline had at least one bout in bankruptcy court sometime this century. But not Southwest, which had put together a string of 47 straight profitable years before it reported losses in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
But Southwest said despite the early-year hit to bookings, it is seeing strong bookings starting in March.
“We continue to feel good about our 2023 revenue plan,” said Ryan Green, Southwest’s chief commercial officer, to investors last month. “We believe the vast majority of the first quarter impact is isolated to January and February travel. For March 2023, leisure booking and [fare pricing] trends appear strong and in line with what we would expect from a high-demand travel month.”
Business travel is also returning to expected levels, he said.
55 min ago
US taxpayers also took a hit from Southwest meltdown
From CNN's Chris Isidore
Southwest Airlines wasn’t the only one which paid millions due to its service meltdown in December. So did US taxpayers.
The company’s fourth quarter financial report said that the service problems cost the company about $800 million during the quarter. But it said that the “after-tax” impact of the problems came to about $620 million. Southwest took in less money, which meant it paid less money in taxes, accordingly. So the lost tax revenue for US taxpayers came to as much as $180 million.
Now some of that tax revenue was made up when other airlines reported higher revenue from selling tickets to Southwest passengers who needed to get somewhere. But of course some passengers who had their flights canceled just stayed where they were and didn't travel.
Southwest ended up posting a $222 million adjusted loss in the quarter due to the cost of the meltdown, making it the only major US airline to post a loss for the quarter. Southwest did manage to post a profit for the year, though, its first profitable year since before the pandemic.
The company said about half the $800 million cost came from the cost of refunding tickets to passengers who were on the more than 16,700 flights that it canceled between December 29. The rest was due to increased costs, including reimbursing customers for out of pocket expenses such as flights on other airlines, hotels, car rentals and meals, the estimated cost of future travel that will occur when affected passengers use the 25,000 bonus points they had added to their frequent flyer accounts, and additional employee compensation, such as overtime, and what Southwest called “gratitude pay,” or a pay premium for employees who were affected by the problems.
Beyond the lower tax bill, Southwest did see some cost savings from the service issues, primarily a drop in fuel costs since it didn’t fly the canceled flights.