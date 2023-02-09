Travelers wait in line at the Southwest Airlines ticketing counter at Nashville International Airport after the airline cancelled thousands of flights in Nashville, Tennessee, on December 27, 2022 (Seth Herald/AFP/Getty Images)

One of the major problems during the service meltdown at Southwest was the company’s antiquated crew scheduling system.

While many airlines also faced bad weather just before Christmas, the others were able to recover quickly. But Southwest’s janky scheduling system, left it uncertain where its crews were, and who was available to fly on subsequent flights. So it had to cancel thousands of flights due to lack of crew, even if the crew members were at least theoretically available.

And part of the reason for the lack of knowledge is that rather than being able to notify the airline of their availability through an app or web site, Southwest crew members had to phone into the scheduling department. And the large number of crew members trying to phone in overwhelmed the system.

Southwest said it has already made some changes to the scheduling system that will prevent a repeat of some of the problem. And it will have more people assigned to answer calls from crew members.

But having a way for crew members to respond electronically rather than calling in will take more than a technological upgrade. It will take new labor contracts.

"Our contracts with our crews right now require telephone calls in these situations," said Andrew Watterson, Southwest's chief operating officer. The airline is in the process of negotiating new contracts with most of its employees, including the pilots and flight attendants. But those negotiations will have to reach an agreement on a wide range of issues, including contentious issues on wages and benefits, so reaching new deals are not likely to be complete in the near term.