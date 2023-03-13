Audio
Silicon Valley Bank collapses

By Mark Thompson and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 7:39 a.m. ET, March 13, 2023
15 min ago

Biden will address Silicon Valley Bank collapse at 8 a.m. ET

From CNN's Sam Fossum and Aaron Pellish

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks in Washington, DC, on March 1.
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks in Washington, DC, on March 1. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

President Joe Biden said he will address the developing situation in the US banking system on Monday morning.

 "Yes. I'll talk to you tomorrow morning," he told reporters in response to a question about addressing the situation as he boarded Air Force One to return to the White House.  

Later, the White House released a daily guidance for Monday, noting that Biden is scheduled to make remarks on the banking system at 8 a.m. ET before departing for San Diego where he is scheduled to meet the prime ministers of the United Kingdom and Australia.

28 min ago

Analysis: Here’s why the Silicon Valley Bank collapse is different from 2008

Analysis by CNN's Julia Horowitz and Anna Cooban

The failure of Silicon Valley Bank is rattling markets and raising uncomfortable questions: Will it undermine the broader banking system and start a new meltdown?

Most analysts say the implosion of SVB appears company-specific for now. A crucial lender to US technology startups, the bank came under pressure as Silicon Valley funding dried up, the result of an economic slowdown and rapidly rising interest rates.

“The reason [SVB is] in trouble is because they have exposure to particular industries,” said Jonas Goltermann, deputy chief markets economist at Capital Economics. Most other banks, he added, are more “diversified.”

After Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen convened an unscheduled meeting of financial regulators to discuss SVB's collapse, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo on Friday sought to reassure the public about the health of the banking system after the sudden collapse of SVB.

“Federal regulators are paying attention to this particular financial institution and when we think about the broader financial system, we’re very confident in the ability and the resilience of the system,” Adeyemo told CNN in an exclusive interview. “We have the tools that are necessary to [deal with] incidents like what’s happened to Silicon Valley Bank."

There’s also less anxiety about the stability of the banking sector due to the significant regulatory reforms put in place after the crisis in 2008.

Mike Mayo, senior bank analyst at Wells Fargo, said the crisis at SVB might be “an idiosyncratic situation.”

“This is night and day versus the global financial crisis from 15 years ago,” he told CNN on Friday. Back then, he said, “banks were taking excessive risks, and people thought everything was fine. Now everyone’s concerned, but underneath the surface the banks are more resilient than they’ve been in a generation.”

Still, SVB’s collapse reveals stresses created by the fastest jump in borrowing costs in decades. Central banks have raised interest rates to tame high inflation, but the pace of the increases has thrown up unexpected problems. And worries persist about further unintended consequences.

CNN's Allison Morrow, Nicole Goodkind and Matt Egan contributed to this post.

1 min ago

Silicon Valley Bank employees received bonuses hours before bank shutdown, reports say

From CNN's Ramishah Maruf

The Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on March 9.
The Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on March 9. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

The US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation offered Silicon Valley Bank employees 45 days of employment and 1.5 times their salary, reports say.

An FDIC official did not comment on the details to CNN, but said it is standard practice and one of the first steps the independent government agency takes after being named receiver.

US workers also received their annual bonuses on Friday, just hours before FDIC took over the collapsed lender, Axios reported.

SVB collapsed Friday morning — a stunning 48 hours where a bank run and a capital crisis led to the second-largest failure of a financial institution in US history. California regulators shuttered the tech lender and put it under the control of the FDIC.

The FDIC is acting as a receiver, which typically means it will liquidate the bank’s assets to pay back its customers, including depositors and creditors.

Employees, except essential and branch workers, were told to keep working remotely, Reuters reported. The bank had more than 8,500 employees at the end of 2022.

The FDIC said the main office and all 17 branches of SVB, located in California and Massachusetts, will reopen Monday.

The FDIC, an independent government agency that insures bank deposits and oversees financial institutions, said all insured depositors will have full access to their insured deposits by no later than Monday morning. It said it would pay uninsured depositors an “advance dividend within the next week.”

The FDIC took over in the midmorning Friday; usually, it waits until markets close.

“SVB’s condition deteriorated so quickly that it couldn’t last just five more hours,” wrote Better Markets CEO Dennis M. Kelleher. “That’s because its depositors were withdrawing their money so fast that the bank was insolvent, and an intraday closure was unavoidable due to a classic bank run.”

CNN’s Allison Morrow contributed to this story.

51 min ago

Biden promises to hold those responsible for Silicon Valley Bank collapse "fully accountable"

From CNN's Sam Fossum, Ramishah Maruf, Alayna Treene, Phil Mattingly, Ted Barrett and Arlette Saenz

US President Joe Biden said Sunday that at his direction US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and his top economic adviser Lael Brainard worked with financial regulators to ensure households and businesses affected by the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failures could access their deposits, and he promised to hold those responsible accountable.

“I am pleased that they reached a prompt solution that protects American workers and small businesses, and keeps our financial system safe. The solution also ensures that taxpayer dollars are not put at risk,” Biden said in the statement.
“I am firmly committed to holding those responsible for this mess fully accountable and to continuing our efforts to strengthen oversight and regulation of larger banks so that we are not in this position again,” he added.
Biden plans to make remarks Monday on maintaining a “resilient banking system.”

The administration decided to move forward with dramatic emergency actions Sunday to extend a federal backstop to all of Silicon Valley Bank’s deposits in order to ensure access to all of those funds on Monday, according to a senior Treasury official.

The emergency action was paired with the announcement of a new Federal Reserve lending facility and put together over a weekend of furious behind-the-scenes efforts inside the US government to address the acute concern over the fate of the small businesses and individuals at risk of being unable to access their funds.

Earlier, the FDIC said it would pay customers their insured deposits on Monday, which only covers up to $250,000. But the Treasury official noted that “things moved very quickly” over the weekend and that the decision was made to “move early” and trigger the systemic risk exception – a designation that provides more leeway to immediately advance funds to those holding deposits above the current $250,000 threshold covered by FDIC.

Yellen on Sunday instructed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to guarantee SVB customers will have access to all of their money starting Monday – an attempt to ensure public confidence in America’s banking system, Yellen, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and FDIC Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg said in a joint statement.

Yellen said earlier Sunday the government wouldn’t bail out the bank, with a number of lawmakers speaking out against such an idea.

“Let me be clear that during the financial crisis, there were investors and owners of systemic large banks that were bailed out, and we’re certainly not looking,” Yellen told CBS News when asked if there will be a bailout. “And the reforms that have been put in place means that we’re not going to do that again.”

Yellen said she’d been hearing from depositors all weekend, many of whom are “small businesses” and employ thousands of people. “I’ve been working all weekend with our banking regulators to design appropriate policies to address this situation,” the Treasury secretary said, declining to provide further details.

CNN’s David Goldman, Andrew Millman, Aileen Graef, Allison Morrow, Matt Egan, Manu Raju, Aaron Pellish and Jack Forrest contributed to this report.

57 min ago

Chinese companies and founders rush to calm investors after Silicon Valley Bank's collapse

From CNN's Laura He

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which courted Chinese start-ups, has caused widespread concern in China, where a string of founders and companies rushed to appease investors by saying their exposure was insignificant or nonexistent.

SVB, which worked with nearly half of all venture-backed tech and healthcare companies in the United States before it was taken over by the government, has a Chinese joint venture, which was set up in 2012 and targeted the country’s tech elite.

The SPD Silicon Valley Bank, which was 50-50 owned by SVB and local partner Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, said Saturday that its operations were “sound.”

It’s unclear what will happen to SVB’s ownership of the joint venture.

SVB Financial Group, the parent company of SVB, also has two business consulting firms and one financial service firm in mainland China, according to the corporate database Tianyancha.

Concerns about the failure of SVB have spread around the world, as investors fretted about the broader risks to the global banking sector and any potential spillover effect.

Not significant exposure

In China, at least a dozen firms have issued statements since SVB collapsed trying to pacify investors or clients, saying that their exposure to the lender was limited. Most were biotech companies.

BeiGene, one of China’s largest cancer-focused drug companies, said Monday it had more than $175 million uninsured cash deposits at SVB, which represents approximately 3.9% of its cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Other companies that publicly assured investors included Zai Lab, Andon Health, Sirnaomics, Everest Medicines, Broncus Medical, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, Brii Biosciences, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Genor Biopharma and CANbridge Pharmaceuticals.

Mobile ad tech firm Mobvista and wealth management firm Noah Holdings said their cash holdings at SVB were “minimal” or “immaterial.”

Popular selfie app Meitu said it hadn’t held any bank accounts at SVB since 2020. It issued a statement “to avoid any potential public misunderstanding.”

34 min ago

Silicon Valley Banks' collapse is America’s second-largest bank failure. Here are some takeaways

From CNN's Ramishah Maruf

Silicon Valley Bank was one of America’s 20 largest commercial banks and is now under the control of the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation after it became unable to pay back customers who withdrew their deposits. Though experts quelled fears of a wider contagion, the bank’s collapse could have significant ramifications on the startup and tech sectors.

Here are the key things to know:

The FDIC acted unusually quickly

The FDIC, an independent government agency that insures bank deposits and oversees financial institutions, took over in the midmorning Friday; usually it waits until markets close. The FDIC is acting as a receiver, which typically means it will liquidate the bank’s assets to pay back its customers, including depositors and creditors.

It said all insured depositors will have full access to their insured deposits by no later than Monday morning. It said it would pay uninsured depositors an “advance dividend within the next week.”

High interest rates led to its demise

The Fed has been aggressively raising interest rates since 2022 to combat rampant inflation. But that made borrowing for businesses and individuals more expensive. High rates significantly constrained tech companies, which undercut the value of tech stocks and made it difficult to raise funds.

Faced with higher interest rates, loss of IPOs and a funding drought, SVB’s clients began pulling money out of the bank.

There’s a lot to lose

US customers held at least $151.5 billion in uninsured deposits by the end of 2022, SVB’s latest annual report said. Foreign deposits reached at least $13.9 billion and are also uninsured.

Companies may have gotten a decent amount out during the bank run, but there is still a lot of money at stake if a buyer or bailout isn’t reached.

Roku held approximately $487 million of its $1.9 billion in cash at Silicon Valley Bank, 26% of the company’s total. The streaming company added most of the deposits were uninsured. Video game site Roblox and bankrupt cryptocurrency lender BlockFi are also facing the fallout.

This is not a bank crisis yet

Most analysts say the implosion of SVB appears company-specific for now.

“The reason [SVB is] in trouble is because they have exposure to particular industries,” said Jonas Goltermann, deputy chief markets economist at Capital Economics. Most other banks, he added, are more “diversified.”

There’s also less anxiety about the stability of the banking sector due to the significant regulatory reforms put in place after the crisis in 2008.

Everyday consumers, on the whole, are unlikely to be affected. But the collapse is a good reminder to be aware of where your money is held, and not to have it all in one place.

“The first bank failure since 2020 is a wake-up call for people to always make sure their money is at an FDIC-insured bank and within FDIC limits and following the FDIC’s rules,” Matthew Goldberg, a Bankrate analyst said.

Tech companies are scrambling

SVB was a top lender for the startup community, whose founders now worry about getting their money out, making payroll and covering operating expenses.

“Now that the bank has folded, I just want to know what happens next,” Ashley Tyrner, founder of health food delivery company FarmboxRx, told CNN in an e-mail. “The FDIC covers 250K, but am I going to recover my whole 8 figures?”

Some are getting creative. Children’s toy, apparel and experience retailer CAMP urged customers to use the code BANKRUN to save 40% off all merchandise (or pay full price – which it said would be appreciated).

Other lenders are feeling the pain

Lenders somewhat similar to SVB are in an unfortunate situation.

Crypto-focused lender Silvergate said it is winding down operations and will liquidate the bank after being financially pummeled by turmoil in digital assets.

CNN’s Matt Egan contributed to this report.

1 hr 15 min ago

Banking crisis averted? US regulators guarantee SVB's deposits

From CNN's Mark Thompson

The US and UK governments spent the weekend scrambling to prevent Friday’s dramatic collapse of Silicon Valley Bank – the second biggest in US history – from setting off a new banking crisis.

In an extraordinary action to restore confidence in the banking system, the Biden administration said Sunday all deposits at SVB would be guaranteed. The government also shut down Signature Bank and said its depositors would be protected by a similar deal.

By guaranteeing deposits, the US government is trying to avoid two potentially risky scenarios, both of which could have dire consequences: Other banks with similar profiles to SVB and Signature could be next to fail if customers lose faith that they will have ample cash to fund their deposits. And the tech companies that kept their cash with SVB could collapse if they were unable to make payroll or fund their operations.

In the United Kingdom, similarly feverish efforts over the weekend paid off when banking giant HSBC stepped in just before markets opened Monday to buy SVB UK, protecting the deposits for thousands of British startups.

US futures and global markets got an immediate lift from news of the move to protect SVB’s depositors, but that relief rally is fading early Monday on concerns that other banks that may need to shore up their finances. Banking stocks in Asia and Europe are under pressure Monday.

Some background: SVB ran into trouble when it sold US Treasury bonds at a loss to raise cash to cover deposit withdrawals. Like many banks, it bought bonds in recent years when interest rates were very low. Now that interest rates have shot up, those bonds are worth less. According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, such unrealized losses total $620 billion at American banks.

21 min ago

Here's how Silicon Valley Bank collapsed in 48 hours

From CNN's Ramishah Maruf and Allison Morrow

A Brinks armored truck sits parked in front of the shuttered Silicon Valley Bank headquarters on March 10 in Santa Clara, California.
A Brinks armored truck sits parked in front of the shuttered Silicon Valley Bank headquarters on March 10 in Santa Clara, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Silicon Valley Bank, the go-to bank for US tech startups, facing a sudden bank run and capital crisis, collapsed Friday morning, leaving its high-powered customers and investors in limbo. It was taken over by federal regulators.

It was the largest failure of a US bank since Washington Mutual in 2008. Here’s what we know about the bank’s downfall.

What is SVB?

Founded in 1983, SVB specialized in banking for tech startups. It provided financing for almost half of US venture-backed technology and health care companies. While relatively unknown outside of Silicon Valley, SVB was among the top 20 American commercial banks, with $209 billion in total assets at the end of last year, according to the FDIC.

Why did it fail?

The Federal Reserve began aggressively raising interest rates a year ago to tame inflation. Higher borrowing costs sapped the momentum of tech stocks that had benefited SVB and eroded the value of long-term bonds that SVB and other banks gobbled up during the era of ultra-low, near-zero interest rates.

SVB’s $21 billion bond portfolio was yielding an average of 1.79% — the current 10-year Treasury yield is about 3.9%.

At the same time, venture capital began drying up, forcing startups to draw down funds held by SVB. So the bank was sitting on a mountain of unrealized losses in bonds just as the pace of customer withdrawals was escalating.

Then there was panic

On Wednesday, SVB announced it had sold a bunch of securities at a loss, and that it would also sell $2.25 billion in new shares to shore up its balance sheet. That triggered a panic among key venture capital firms, who reportedly advised companies to withdraw their money from the bank.

The bank’s stock began plummeting Thursday morning and by the afternoon it was dragging other bank shares down with it as investors began to fear a repeat of the 2007-2008 financial crisis.

By Friday morning, trading in SVB shares was halted and it had abandoned efforts to quickly raise capital or find a buyer. California regulators intervened, shutting the bank down and placing it in receivership under the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

1 hr 32 min ago

HSBC buys Silicon Valley Bank’s UK business, ending "nightmare" for British tech

From CNN's Michelle Toh, Rob North and Olesya Dmitracova

HSBC has scooped up the UK arm of failed Silicon Valley Bank, securing the future of thousands of British tech firms that hold money at the lender.

Had a buyer not been found, SVB UK would have been placed into insolvency by the Bank of England following the stunning collapse of its parent in the United States.

In a statement, the central bank said it “can confirm that all depositors’ money with SVB UK is safe and secure as a result of this transaction.”

HSBC, Europe’s biggest bank, announced the £1 ($1.2) deal early Monday morning, saying it would be effective “immediately.”

The acquisition should “end the nightmare thousands of tech firms had been experiencing over the past few days,” Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at investing platform Hargreaves Lansdown, said in a statement.

SVB UK is a major bank partner for Britain’s tech sector, and the failure of its parent sent tech executives scrambling to work out how to get their cash out to pay staff and cover operating expenses.

Read more here.