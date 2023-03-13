Dow opens more than 200 points lower as bank stocks plummet

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange today during morning trading. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

US stocks opened lower Monday as traders digested the plan by federal banking regulators to make the depositors in the failed Silicon Valley Bank whole and provide additional funding for other banks.

Stock futures popped on Sunday after the deal was announced, but quickly fell on Monday as fear rippled through markets that the government may not have done enough to restore confidence in the US banking system.

Shares of US banks, particularly regional banks, dropped in early trading Monday.

JPMorgan Chase was down 2% and Citigroup fell by 3.4%. Regional lenders notched some of the largest drops in the market. First Republic Bank was down more than 65%, Western Alliance Bancorp sank 73% and PacWest Bancorp fell 35.5%.

President Joe Biden delivered remarks Monday to assure Americans that the banking system is safe after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank but added that investors in bank stocks would not be protected. "They knowingly took a risk and when the risk didn't pay off investors lose their money. That's how capitalism works," he said.

2-year Treasury yields, meanwhile, have fallen more than 100 points since Wednesday and are on track to notch their largest three-day drop since Black Monday in October 1987.

The sudden outbreak of financial trouble at US regional banks, meanwhile, has led Goldman Sachs economists to forecast that the Federal Reserve will pause rate hikes at its policy meeting next week. The probability of no hike was at about 22% on Monday morning (though the number was moving quickly and swinging with great volatility), according to the CME FedWatch Tool, up from 0% on Friday.

The Dow was down 243 points, or 0.8%, on Monday morning.

The S&P 500 fell by 1.1%.

The Nasdaq Composite was 0.9% lower.