In this June 15 photo, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan Federal Court after a court appearance in New York. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/File

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, 31, stands accused of orchestrating a multibillion-dollar fraud, in a seismic event that has left the crypto industry reeling.

He has maintained his innocence since his arrest last December and has sought to shift blame toward other players in his business empire, including lawyers for his now-bankrupt crypto exchange, as well as his former business partner and on-and-off ex-girlfriend, Caroline Ellison.

Prosecutors have cast SBF as a Bernie Madoff-like mastermind who stole from FTX’s customers. They claim FTX “was built on lies,” and that SBF took money from customers to enrich himself and his family, buy luxury beachfront property in the Bahamas and funnel millions into US political campaigns.

Bankman-Fried’s lawyers argue that their client, like many entrepreneurs, was “building the plane as they were flying it” and that “it’s not a crime to be the CEO of a company that later files for bankruptcy.”

After a full day on the witness stand Friday, the disgraced former CEO faces another day of testimony Monday, including "a brief rebuttal case," according to assistant US attorney Thane Rehn.

Rehn declined to identify the witness.

Here’s what we’ve learned so far from SBFs trial.