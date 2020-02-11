Samsung unveils new Galaxy S20 lineup
Samsung just dropped the price of its Galaxy S10 line
People who don't want to shell out almost $1,000 (or more) or a new Samsung Galaxy S20 can now buy its predecessor at a markdownSamsung knocked $150 off the price of each of the smartphones in the S10 series that released last year. This means those smartphones now have starting prices ranging from $599 for the basic S10e to $849 for the S10+.
Samsung announces new music updates
Samsung has a few new ways for Galaxy S20 users to listen to and share music.
Spotify integration: Samsung's voice-enabled smartphone organizer, Bixby Routines, now works with the popular music streaming service. This means the phone's voice assistant can suggest curated Spotify playlists when you tell it what tasks you're doing, whether it's working out, getting ready or commuting.
Music sharing: Samsung wants to solve a classic problem at parties or on road trips — giving up your bluetooth speaker connection when a friend wants to play a song from their phone. The Galaxy S20 will allow users to cast their Bluetooth connection to another smartphone, so both devices can share DJ duties without disconnecting from the external speaker.
Samsung shows off its new Galaxy Buds+
Smartphones aren't the only new hardware Samsung is showing off today. It also unveiled new version of its bluetooth earphones, the Galaxy Buds+.
What's new?
- Samsung says the earphones have two-way dynamic speakers that enhance the sound quality while speaking and listening.
- A one-touch shortcut to connect to Spotify
- 22 hours of battery life, which includes 11 hours on the buds and an additional 11 hours of fuel available via the portable charging case. That's a big step up from the 13 hours available on the original Galaxy Buds.
Availability: Online starting Thursday February 14; in stores starting Friday March 6
Colors: Red, blue, black and white
Cost: $149
Better, smarter cameras
Samsung devices are known for their cameras, so it's no surprise the new S20 line is getting a big upgrade. Here's what's coming:
New lenses: The S20 has a total of four camera lenses — three in the back and one in the front. The S20+ and S20 Ultra have an additional 3D depth lens at the back for AR apps.
Better sensors: All models have larger sensors than previous models, allowing for sharper, brighter pictures and an incredibly powerful zoom.
More on that zoom:
- Samsung says the devices can zoom in at least 10x without compromising quality.
- The S20 Ultra's Space Zoom feature allows users to magnify an image up to 100x using a combination of optical zoom and AI-enabled enhancements.
- A Single Take tool captures a 10-second video of a moment and picks out the best frames.
Meet the new Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup
Samsung's newest flagship smartphone series is finally here after months of leaks.
Here's what the lineup looks like, and what it'll cost to get your hands on one:
- The 6.2-inch Galaxy S20, which starts at $999.99
- The 6.7-inch Galaxy S20+, starting at $1,199.99
- The 6.9-inch Galaxy S20 Ultra, from $1,399.99
The phones are available in four colors — pink (only on the S20), blue (on the S20 and S20+), gray (on all three models) and black (on the S20+ and S20 Ultra). You can pre-order them online starting Friday, February 21, and they're set to hit stores on March 6.
The Galaxy S20 series leans heavily on the specs and features Samsung thinks users want (and need) most — a bigger camera system with better zoom; a smoother, more responsive screen; and, of course, 5G. (All devices feature built-in 5G support)
Bigger battery, bigger screens
Let's be honest, when it comes to new smartphones, most people just want them to last longer. So this is welcomed news for Galaxy fans ready for an upgrade: The phones have bigger batteries to support all of that extra computing power.
The three S20 devices have batteries about 10% larger than their predecessors in the S10 series, which already boasted 24 hours of battery life and the ability to charge other phones wirelessly.
And speaking of size, the screens are bigger than ever, too. The Galaxy S20 Ultra clocks in at 6.9 inches (that's compared to 6.7 inches for the S10 5G).
Samsung is also amping up its AMOLED display to enable faster scrolling, clearer video and more responsive interaction with the screen than previous devices.
Samsung goes all in on 5G
As the rumor mill predicted, all three phones in the S20 series come with built-in 5G support. Yes, the next-generation mobile technology is far from ubiquitous yet, but Samsung is betting 2020 will be the year when it hits the mainstream.
So how it is planning to help move things ahead? Google partnerships
- Google Duo, the company's video calling app, will be directly integrated into the dialer on Galaxy S20 phones, so that users can start a video chat just as they would a regular phone call.
- S20 users can also upload their 8K videos directly to Google-owned YouTube
Samsung says the S20's 5G capabilities will also appeal to gamers, who it says are among the most avid users of its Galaxy devices.
Another look at the Galaxy Z Flip
Here are a few more images of the $1,380 Galaxy Z Flip.
Samsung takes a second crack at foldable smartphone
Samsung kicked off its Unpacked with the Galaxy Z Flip. This feels like what the crowd came for.
The smartphone folds into a square, with a small rectangular display on the front cover for notifications. The company will be hoping to avoid the problems it had with its first foldable smartphone.
What's the main difference? Unlike the Galaxy Fold, which folded vertically outward similar to butterfly wings, the Galaxy Z Flip stays true to its name by adopting the clamshell design typical of more traditional flip phones.
First impressions: It is admittedly slick, especially for those of us who cherished their flip phones of the pre-iPhone era. Samsung claims that it isn’t just bending glass, but “bending the laws of physics.” We’ll need to fact check that one.
Cost: $1,380. But the Galaxy Z Flip is cheaper than its closest competitor: Motorola's rebooted smartphone version of its iconic Razr flip phone costs $1,500.
Availability: