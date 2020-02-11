Samsung has a few new ways for Galaxy S20 users to listen to and share music.

Spotify integration: Samsung's voice-enabled smartphone organizer, Bixby Routines, now works with the popular music streaming service. This means the phone's voice assistant can suggest curated Spotify playlists when you tell it what tasks you're doing, whether it's working out, getting ready or commuting.

Music sharing: Samsung wants to solve a classic problem at parties or on road trips — giving up your bluetooth speaker connection when a friend wants to play a song from their phone. The Galaxy S20 will allow users to cast their Bluetooth connection to another smartphone, so both devices can share DJ duties without disconnecting from the external speaker.