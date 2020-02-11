Last year, Samsung became the first major manufacturer to launch a 5G smartphone, when it released the Galaxy S10 5G. It has since launched 5G versions of the Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, A90 and Galaxy Fold.

So it would only makes sense for Samsung to double down on its 5G efforts this year by equipping each device in its S20 lineup with built-in support for the ultra-fast wireless network.

5G networks in general may be off to a bumpy start, but Samsung is clearly establishing itself as the early leader in the space. After all, Apple isn't expected to launch a 5G-capable iPhone until September.