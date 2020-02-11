What to expect from Samsung's Unpacked Galaxy S20 event
A big bet on 5G
Last year, Samsung became the first major manufacturer to launch a 5G smartphone, when it released the Galaxy S10 5G. It has since launched 5G versions of the Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, A90 and Galaxy Fold.
So it would only makes sense for Samsung to double down on its 5G efforts this year by equipping each device in its S20 lineup with built-in support for the ultra-fast wireless network.
5G networks in general may be off to a bumpy start, but Samsung is clearly establishing itself as the early leader in the space. After all, Apple isn't expected to launch a 5G-capable iPhone until September.
Google adds to the excitement
Google's Android account tweeted an infinite regression video on Feb. 5, in which the "A" in "Galaxy" appears as a box that says "Android." And the "N" in "Android" appears as a box that says "Galaxy."
What could Google be talking about? Perhaps Google has some software tricks up its sleeve for the Z Flip, or plans to release a specialized version of Android to play nicely with the S20. We'll find out later today!
An early look at the Galaxy Z Flip
The string of wins for "Parasite" wasn't the only surprising part of the Oscars on Sunday. Samsung also shocked some viewers by revealing its new flip phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, in a 30-second ad during the awards show.
What we know now: It flips open (almost like a clamshell) to reveal one large screen and can "sit" with the top of the screen facing vertically for a better video chat experience.
What we don't know: Price, release date and specs. Expected cost: $1,400.
Leaks of the Galaxy Z Flip have appeared in the wild, including on social media, for a while, but we'll finally learn more on Tuesday.