Samsung unveils the Galaxy S10

Smartphone innovation has stalled — but Samsung will probably make some bold moves today to re-establish itself as an innovator. After all, Galaxy sales were down largely because its S9 models simply weren't that different from its successful S8 products.

If Samsung does roll out a 5G capable smartphone, that will be a huge step to move the 5G industry forward. Of course, the infrastructure doesn’t fully support 5G devices right now. Network availability is limited to parts of the US, China and South Korea. But it’ll be incredibly important for carriers to have a major brand like Samsung with a 5G device to kickstart the market.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s rumored foldable smartphone that morphs into a tablet should attract consumers who flock to big screens, whether for gaming or to see more of data in one place. Samsung has already proven there's interest around larger-screen smartphones with the success of its Galaxy Note line.

But a foldable phone will probably be incredibly expensive and only appeal to true tech junkies. Plus Samsung will need to get developers on board in order to configure apps to support foldable phones.