Samsung unveils Galaxy S10Kaya Yurieff and Penelope Patsuris
Updated 6 min ago12:08 p.m. ET, February 20, 2019
Here's what Samsung could unveil today
From CNN Business’ Kaya Yurieff
Here's a quick look at what's ahead at Samsung's big Galaxy event:
New Galaxy flagship phones: Samsung is expected to launch several new models, including a S10 device, a larger model called the S10+ and a more budget-friendly option dubbed S10e.
5G phone: The company is reportedly unveiling a 5G-enabled phone with a bigger screen and better camera.
A foldable screen: In a teaser video ahead of the event, Samsung says: “The future unfolds.” The company has long hinted at plans for a device with a bendable display.
Samsung’s event kicks off at 11am PT / 2pm ET.