Samsung touts new fitness trackers

The S10 5G model will be the first mainstream device to run on super-fast 5G wireless networks later this year.

The device could give Samsung a big head start in early 5G markets. Apple isn't expected to have a 5G phone until the last quarter of 2020.

Samsung says the 5G phone will have "hyper fast speeds" and "forever change the way we consume content," such as downloading movies at ultra-quick speeds.