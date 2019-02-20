This just in: A foldable phone that morphs into a tablet

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Fold, a phone that bends into a tablet.

When its folded, the phone has a 4.6 inch display. Once it's opened, it boasts a 7.3 inch screen.

It has two batteries, one on each side of the device, and six cameras.

When using an app like Google Maps on the smaller screen, you can open it up to see a bigger more detailed version of the map.

The device lets you multi-task on the bigger screen. Users can do things like text friends, search for something on Google and watch a YouTube video simultaneously.