Here's what Samsung could unveil today

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Here's a quick look at what's ahead at Samsung's big Galaxy event:

New Galaxy flagship phones: Samsung is expected to launch several new models, including a S10 device, a larger model called the S10+ and a more budget-friendly option dubbed S10e.

5G phone: The company is reportedly unveiling a 5G-enabled phone with a bigger screen and better camera.

A foldable screen: In a teaser video ahead of the event, Samsung says: “The future unfolds.” The company has long hinted at plans for a device with a bendable display.

Samsung’s event kicks off at 11am PT / 2pm ET.