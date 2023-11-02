Audio
Live updates: Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty in fraud trial

From CNN's Allison Morrow

Updated 8:44 p.m. ET, November 2, 2023
18 Posts
6 min ago

What charges was Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty of?

Former billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty of seven counts of fraud and conspiracy. Here's what that means.

Each count pertains to a specific kind of crime committed against a specific group of alleged victims. 

In this case, there are charges related to alleged crimes committed against FTX's customers and others related to sister company Alameda Research's lenders, plus a money-laundering charge that refers to an alleged cover-up.

Here's what the seven counts mean: 

Crimes against FTX customers: Counts one, two and six

Count one: Wire fraud on customers of FTX

Wire fraud is a kind of arcane-sounding name for when someone uses electronic communications — email, texts, tweets — to further a criminal act. The government says Bankman-Fried knowingly and willfully participated in a scheme to steal from customers. 

Fraud is a broad term but in general refers to a plan to deprive another person of money or property through false or deceptive means. 

Count Two: Conspiracy to commit wire fraud on customers of FTX

This is the same as the above, but it involves at least one other person as a co-conspirator. In this case, three of the government's cooperating witnesses have pleaded guilty to being co-conspirators with SBF in the hopes of securing a lighter sentence. 

Count Six: Conspiracy to commit commodities fraud on customers of FTX 

This count refers to knowingly participating in a scheme involving the sale of commodities (or crypto swaps) under the purview of the US derivatives regulator, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, or CFTC. 

In this case, cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum are being treated as commodities subject to CFTC oversight. 

Fraud against lenders: Counts three, four and five 

Counts three and four: Wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud on lenders to Alameda Research 

These are similar to counts one and two (fraud against customers), but refers to the companies that gave loans to Alameda. 

Count Five: Conspiracy to commit securities fraud on investors in FTX 

This charge refers to a scheme to defraud or make false statements about a security. In this case, the security is FTX stock. (While not a publicly traded firm, FTX raised capital by selling equity in the company to investors.)

The government contends that Bankman-Fred lied to investors about the financial ties between FTX and Alameda. 

Cover-up: Count seven

Count Seven: Conspiracy to commit money laundering

Money laundering, broadly, is concealing the source of money that's obtained from illicit activities — such as embezzlement or gambling. 

7 min ago

US Attorney says SBF conviction is a "warning to every single fraudster"

From CNN's Samantha Delouya

In remarks made outside the Manhattan courthouse Thursday, US Attorney Damian Williams lauded the jury's decision to convict Sam Bankman-Fried, saying the government has "no patience" for fraud and corruption.

"These players like Sam Bankman-Fried might be new, but this kind of fraud, this kind of corruption, is as old as time," he said.

Williams added that the case should serve as a warning "to every single fraudster out there who thinks that they're untouchable, or that their crimes are too complex for us to catch."

"Those folks should think again and cut it out. And if they don't, I promise we'll have enough handcuffs for all of them," he said.

13 min ago

Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyer: Our client will "vigorously fight the charges"

Convicted former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is not giving up the fight after being found guilty of seven counts of fraud.

“We respect the jury’s decision," said Mark Cohen, lead counsel, in a statement. "But we are very disappointed with the result. Mr. Bankman-Fried maintains his innocence and will continue to vigorously fight the charges against him."
11 min ago

An emotional response to the guilty verdict

From CNN's Sabrina Souza

Sam Bankman-Fried's parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, sat in the second row of the galley Thursday and tightly hugged each other through the reading of each of the counts. 

As each, "guilty," was read out loud, Bankman sank his head deeper and deeper into his lap, his face barely visible. 

Fried had her arm around her husband and kept squeezing his shoulder, as did he to her. 

Her jaw quivered and she pressed the palms of her hands to her cheeks as she listened to the verdict, staring directly at her son, eyes cast downward and frowning. 

When Bankman-Fried initially got up to face the jury, both parents sank their heads down, with Bankman keeping his head down nearly the entire time. 

After the verdict was read, Bankman-Fried appeared shell-shocked. He did not turn around to see his parents until he was close to the exit door and gave them a somber smile as his mother pounded her hand into her chest on her heart, and then sank her face into her husband's shoulder. 

29 min ago

When will Sam Bankman-Fried be sentenced?

US District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan announced that convicted former FTX CEO Sam Bankman will be sentenced on March 28, 2024.

Meanwhile, Bankman-Fried will return to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he’s been held since August.

The MDC is a far cry from Bankman-Fried’s Bahamas compound and from his parents’ leafy Palo Alto neighborhood where he’d been under house arrest since his arrest in December.

Located on the industrial waterfront of Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood, the MDC has earned a reputation as one of the worst jails in America. Politicians and activists have held the facility up as a testament to a crumbling criminal justice system. 

Bankman-Fried shares his space with some other high-profile detainees, including the former president of Honduras, who was indicted on cocaine trafficking charges last year, a person familiar with the matter told CNN.

Bankman-Fried is also “friendly” with Genaro García Luna, the former head of Mexico’s FBI, who is awaiting sentencing for drug trafficking, this person said. 

When his trial began, observers quickly noted changes to Bankman-Fried’s appearance. He seemed to have lost weight and, most surprising, his trademark wild locks were gone, shorn into a tight crew haircut.

The haircut, the person confirmed, was courtesy of a fellow MDC resident.

30 min ago

Sam Bankman-Fried's Hail Mary defense strategy failed to pay off

Faced with a coterie of high-level witnesses aligned against him, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's defense was challenged from the start.  

During the trial, his defense counsel appeared to stumble in cross-examining those witnesses.   

Lawyers typically advise their clients in criminal cases not to testify, as it opens them up to potentially damning cross-examination from prosecutors. But multiple legal experts said that Bankman-Fried's case was an exception. He had no allies left to counter the business partners who’d turned on him. Taking the stand was a Hail Mary – the kind of high-stakes risk that Bankman-Fried had built his career on.  

"Bankman-Fried has an outsized appetite and tolerance for risk," said Howard Fischer, a  partner at the law firm Moses Singer and a former SEC attorney. 

"Testifying is hard work. It is not just getting the details of the story right, but learning how to present yourself under questioning, and dealing with the stress of cross-examination," Fischer said. "Optimally, one would want to engage in months of practice before mock juries before taking the stand." 

But Bankman-Fried's trial prep was complicated significantly after Judge Lewis Kaplan revoked his bail in August, after prosecutors said the defendant leaked documents about ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison to the New York Times. That was a final straw, following other instances of alleged witness tampering, for Kaplan, who remanded Bankman-Fried to a federal jail in Brooklyn, New York, where his access to lawyers was more limited. 

27 min ago

Sam Bankman-Fried reacts to his guilty verdict

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried looked sunken as the jury's guilty verdict was read out. After the jury was released, he stood, head bowed and shaking as his lawyer spoke in his ear.

A few feet behind him, his parents stood watching. As Bankman-Fried was escorted out of the room, he turned back and smiled at his parents.

His father, Joe Bankman, put his arm around his wife's shoulders. As their son left the courtroom, Barbara Fried broke down in tears.

37 min ago

Sam Bankman-Fried's ex-girlfriend was the star witness 

Over the four weeks of his trial, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried watched a parade of people he once considered his closest confidantes testify against him. They included friends from math camp and MIT who became his co-founders; and, critically, his ex-girlfriend and trusted business adviser, 28-year-old Caroline Ellison.  

The most damning evidence against Bankman-Fried came from Ellison, who testified for the prosecution over three days. 

As both the CEO of sister company Alameda Research and Bankman-Fried's romantic partner for two years, Ellison was uniquely positioned to comment on what was happening within the tight inner circle of Alameda and FTX executives, many of whom lived together in a $30 million luxury apartment in the Bahamas. 

Ellison’s at times emotional testimony offered a narrative of events in which virtually every decision at both Alameda and FTX came down to Bankman-Fried, who founded and was the majority owner of both firms. A common refrain from Ellison, when asked who directed her to carry out various actions, criminal or otherwise, was a variation on the words “Sam did.” 

39 min ago

What is Alameda, the hedge fund that brought down FTX?

Alameda Research, a hedge-fund-like crypto trading house that Bankman-Fried launched in 2017, played a pivotal role in FTX's downfall.

Almost as soon as FTX was created in 2019, former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried ordered co-founder Gary Wang to and Chief Technology Officer Nishad Singh to tweak the platform’s code to allow Alameda, as a customer on the exchange, certain “special privileges” that other customers lacked, according to Wang’s testimony.  

Both Wang and Singh pleaded guilty to financial crimes as part of a plea deal with the government.  

Those privileges included a virtually unlimited line of credit for Alameda that its executives could tap at any time, Wang testified. Alameda’s main trading account was also given an “allow negative” flag, meaning it could incur a negative balance without repercussion – a privilege that no other FTX customer was granted, Wang testified.  