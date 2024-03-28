Kaplan also said he found that Bankman-Fried committed perjury during his trial testimony. He falsely testified that he had no knowledge that Alameda had spent FTX customer deposits before the fall of 2022, the judge said.
Sam Bankman-Fried sentencing underway
Judge Kaplan says Bankman-Fried also committed perjury
From CNN's Lauren del Valle
Judge says SBF committed witness tampering
From CNN's Lauren del Valle
Judge Kaplan said he found that Bankman-Fried committed witness tampering before he was remanded into custody when he communicated with the former FTX general counsel.
Judge Kaplan finds losses to victims
From CNN's Lauren del Valle and Allison Morrow
Judge Kaplan said he found that the loss amount to victims of Bankman-Fried’s crimes exceeds $550 million — the high end of the range given by federal sentencing guidelines. Kaplan said he found there was a loss to investors of $1.7 billion, a loss to Alameda lenders of $1.3 billion and a loss to FTX customers of $8 billion.
In their pre-sentencing memos, SBF's lawyers argued that there was no loss to any victims, arguing that they will be made whole in the bankruptcy process. "I reject entirely that there was no actual loss," the judge said.
To say that FTX customers and creditors will be paid in full "is misleading, it is logically flawed, it is speculative," Kaplan said.
Still Kaplan says he intends to give Bankman-Fried a prison term below the maximum sentencing guidelines when he ultimately hands down the 32-year-old's sentence.
A judge is not required to adhere sentencing guidelines.
Andrew Dietderich, a lawyer involved in handling the bankruptcy estate of FTX, told a Delaware judge last month that he anticipates customers will be repaid in full.
He cautioned though that "this not as a guarantee, but as an objective."
"There is still a great amount of work and risk between us and that result, but we believe the objective is within reach and we have a strategy to achieve it," Dietderich said.
Sam Bankman-Fried arrives in court
Sam Bankman-Fried has arrived in court to await his sentencing for his role in the massive crypto fraud at FTX, the company he founded.
He was not shackled, but he held his hands behind his back as he walked in.
FTX’s downfall created a damaging ripple effect for crypto
From CNN's Samantha Delouya and Allison Morrow
Bankman-Fried’s crypto trading firm’s bankruptcy, in the fall of 2022, unleashed a financial contagion in the cryptocurrency world.
Immediately following FTX’s crash, crypto exchange Gemini, which was founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, froze customer redemptions in its lending unit, citing market turmoil. Its lending unit later filed for bankruptcy.
Just a few weeks after FTX’s bankruptcy, another crypto lender, BlockFi, also went bust. The company said it had “significant exposure” to FTX and its sister firm Alameda.
Other cryptocurrency firms like Coinbase and Binance conducted significant layoffs after FTX’s downfall and the decline of the value of bitcoin and other digital currencies.
Since then, crypto markets have rebounded significantly. Bitcoin, a bellwether for the market, recently hit its all-time high of $73,750.
How long might Bankman-Fried's sentence be?
From CNN's Allison Morrow
It seems clear that Bankman-Fried, who is appealing his conviction, will go to prison. But the length of that sentence is entirely in the hands of Judge Lewis Kaplan of the Southern District of New York.
Prosecutors have asked for 40-50 years. Lawyers for Bankman-Fried, who turned 32 this month, have pushed back, calling that a “medieval…death-in-prison sentencing recommendation.” They say a sentence of no more than six and a half years is appropriate for a non-violent first-time offender.
Kaplan will weigh those recommendations, as well as the Probation Department’s guidance — which, at 100 years, had even prosecutors deeming it unnecessarily harsh. He can also consider a range of other factors in his own assessment, including Bankman-Fried’s age and whether the judge believes the former crypto billionaire is likely to commit more crimes.
Bankman-Fried's parents arrive at the court
From CNN's Lucy Bayly
Sam Bankman-Fried's parents arrived at the Manhattan court early Thursday for their son's sentencing.
Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried are both tenured Stanford law professors and live in California. They were spotted at their son's Manhattan trial, and featured prominently in the case.
In September, a lawsuit against Bankman and Fried claims the couple discussed with their son transferring a $10 million cash gift and a $16.4 million luxury property in the Bahamas to them, even as the company was on the verge of insolvency.
Despite Bankman-Fried’s assertions that his parents weren’t involved in “any of the relevant parts” of FTX, the lawsuit claims that his parents played a role from the beginning.
Bankman, a renowned tax attorney, repeatedly described FTX as a “family business,” the filing states.
It describes Bankman as having broad oversight of the company as early as 2018, both as an unofficial adviser and later as a paid employee.
Fried, an expert in legal ethics, never held a formal position within her son’s crypto empire, but the lawsuit claims she also played a role as an adviser, particularly when it came to Bankman-Fried’s copious political contributions. She described herself as her son’s “partner in crime of the noncriminal sort,” the lawsuit claims.
As a result of the lawsuit against Bankman and Fried, Stanford University has said it will be returning gifts it received from FTX “in their entirety."
Who is Sam Bankman-Fried, aka SBF?
From CNN's Allison Morrow and Samantha Delouya
A year and a half ago, Sam Bankman-Fried was living in the Bahamas as a crypto superstar, running a celebrity-backed startup, surrounded by fans and friends who believed he was the real deal: an MIT math whiz. A visionary who ditched the Wall Street track to chart his own course. A philanthropist building a fortune that, he repeatedly said, he intended to give away entirely.
Bankman-Fried, known as SBF, began his career as a trader at Jane Street Capital after studying math and physics at MIT. In 2017, he left Jane Street to strike out on his own, starting a cryptocurrency hedge fund he called Alameda Research. The firm’s first office was a two-bedroom Airbnb in North Berkeley, California.
His entrepreneurial drive didn’t stop there: In 2019, Bankman-Fried co-founded cryptocurrency exchange FTX and became its CEO.
He later hired his former Jane Street colleague Caroline Ellison as a trader at Alameda. She later became the firm’s CEO and, at times, Bankman-Fried’s girlfriend. She also became the prosecution’s star witness, testifying that she and others carried out financial crimes under Bankman-Fried’s direction.
In January 2022, as cryptocurrency prices were still hovering near all-time highs, FTX was valued at $32 billion, with high-profile investors like SoftBank and BlackRock. In November 2022, the company filed for bankruptcy after experiencing billions of dollars worth of net withdrawals.
What happened to FTX?
From CNN's Allison Morrow
FTX, founded by Bankman-Fried in 2019, billed itself as a safe and easy way to start trading cryptocurrencies – digital assets whose values are based largely on a collective hope for their future application, which remains murky.
In the early 2020s, with US interest rates at zero and millions of amateur investors stuck at home, FTX’s popularity as a crypto portal skyrocketed. By 2022, FTX was airing Super Bowl ads and plastering its name on the Miami Heat’s arena.
But FTX collapsed into bankruptcy on November 11, 2022, after what was effectively a run on the bank – a customer panic sparked by a leaked document that suggested irregular financial dealings between FTX and another firm owned by Bankman-Fried.
But, unlike bank customers, FTX depositors had no federal insurance fund to compensate them when the cash dried up. And despite FTX’s public assurances that it didn’t invest or move customer deposits in any way, Bankman-Fried’s other firm had been secretly siphoning deposits to repay its own lenders, underwrite executives’ luxury lifestyles, gamble in crypto markets and funnel millions of dollars in US political campaigns.