Robinhood and Reddit in the spotlight during GameStop congressional hearing

By Matt Egan and Clare Duffy, CNN Business

Updated 11:54 a.m. ET, February 18, 2021
16 min ago

What's the rush? Leading GOP lawmaker says it's 'premature' to talk about GameStop regulation

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on March 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. 
Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on March 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. 

Republican Congressman Patrick McHenry wants everyone to slow down before rushing to push new regulation in the wake of the GameStop trading frenzy.

"It's premature," McHenry, the ranking member on the House Financial Services Committee, told reporters during a call Thursday before the GameStop hearing. "A slow and methodical approach is right, especially when talking about our capital markets."

The Republican also pushed back against criticism of payment for order flow, the controversial practice where brokerages route retail orders to high-speed trading firms like Citadel Securities.

"As long as there is disclosure, it does not appear to me that there is investor harm," McHenry said. "In fact, you've been able to crash fees to negligible or zero based off this practice."

Although no system is "perfect," he said it appears the "good outweighs the bad" when it comes to payment for order flow.

Maxine Waters, the chairwoman of the House panel, told CNN Business she plans to hold multiple hearings on GameStop.

McHenry said he's had no discussions with Waters about future hearings, although he left the door open to it.

"I welcome the debate," he said.

30 min ago

Citadel Securities' Ken Griffin says firm 'had no role' in Robinhood trading restrictions

From CNN Business' Clare Duffy

Kenneth C. Griffin (R) CEO of Citadel Investment Group, during a House Committee hearing in 2008 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
Kenneth C. Griffin (R) CEO of Citadel Investment Group, during a House Committee hearing in 2008 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

Ken Griffin, the billionaire owner of hedge fund Citadel and high-speed trading firm Citadel Securities, is prepared to tell lawmakers Thursday that the trading firm helped meet retail investors’ needs during the surge in trading of GameStop (GME) and other “meme” stocks, but “had no role” in Robinhood’s decision to restrict trading of those stocks. 

“I first learned of Robinhood’s trading restrictions only after they were publicly announced,” Griffin said in prepared testimony. “All of us at Citadel Securities are committed to the healthy functioning of the U.S. equities markets.”

The relationship between Robinhood and Griffin’s financial empire is likely to face scrutiny during Thursday’s hearing. 

According to Griffin’s testimony, Citadel Securities is the largest market maker in the US equities market. On January 27, as GameStop stock price peaked, the firm executed 7.4 billion shares on behalf of retail investors — more than the average daily volume of the entire US equities market in 2019, he wrote. 

Like Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev, Griffin also plans to make a case for shortened equities settlement cycles.

31 min ago

Reddit CEO: Bots and foreign agents did not play 'significant role' in GameStop saga

From CNN Business' Clare Duffy

Reddit co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman in 2019 speaking during a hearing with the House Communications and Technology and House Commerce Subcommittees on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
Reddit co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman in 2019 speaking during a hearing with the House Communications and Technology and House Commerce Subcommittees on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

During his testimony Thursday, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman will aim to help lawmakers understand the social media site’s content moderation policies and “governance structure,” as well as how the now-famous WallStreetBets community came about. 

Reddit’s content policy prohibits “hate, harassment, bullying and illegal activity,” and is enforced by an “Anti-Evil” team that monitors the site, Huffman said in prepared testimony ahead of the hearing. 

The site is also governed by a structure “akin to a federal democracy, where the aforementioned policies and teams represent the federal government, and the communities themselves represent states,” he said. For example, each community, or “Subreddit,” is created by users who become that community’s moderators. 

Of WallStreetBets, Huffman said: “A few weeks ago, we saw the power of community in general and of this community in particular when the traders of WallStreetBets banded together at first to seize an investment opportunity not usually accessible to retail investors, but later more broadly to defend all retail investors against the criticism of the financial establishment.” 

He added that Reddit evaluated whether “bots, foreign agents or bad actors played a significant role” in the volatile trading of meme stocks and found that “they have not.” 

“It is important to protect online communities like WallStreetBets,” Huffman said. “WallStreetBets may look sophomoric or chaotic from the outside, but the fact that we are here today means they’ve managed to raise important issues about fairness and opportunity in our financial system. I’m proud they used Reddit to do so.”

1 min ago

We may need 'extra protections' to ensure less sophisticated investors are protected

From CNN Business' Pamela Boykoff

Representative Gregory Meeks, a Democrat from New York, speaks during a news conference in the Queens borough of New York on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. 
Representative Gregory Meeks, a Democrat from New York, speaks during a news conference in the Queens borough of New York on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.  Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg/Getty Images

There may need to be “extra protections” and information disclosures for less-sophisticated investors who are day trading, particularly those investing in certain risky products, House Democrat Gregory Meeks told CNN’s Julia Chatterley ahead of today’s hearing before the House Financial Services Committee.

“I’m looking to listen and hear and try to figure out whether or not the rules and regulations that we have in place have kept up with technology of today,” Meeks said.

A senior member of the House Committee on Financial Services, Meeks said he understands Robinhood’s aims to make trading more accessible, but he wants to know if the platform is steering people towards risky products and disclosing enough information to investors.

Meeks wants to understand more about the role of short sellers, including hedge funds, in the recent market volatility and to probe the financial relationship between the Robinhood’ App and the market makers like Citadel.

“We don't want to wait until something catastrophic happens at the end and say, oh, we should have looked at it earlier,” Meeks said.

46 min ago

The who, what and why for today's hearing

From CNN Business' Allison Morrow

Here’s a very quick primer on the key players and issues in today's hearing.

  • The star(s) of the show: Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev and a coterie of other leaders linked to the GameStop market mayhem will testify before the House Financial Services Committee. Reddit CEO Steve Huffman will be there, as will Keith Gill (aka "Roaring Kitty"), a trader whose posts on the WallStreetBets subreddit helped fuel the GameStop boom. Expect them to face questions over the role of social media in potential market manipulation. Another one to watch: billionaire hedge fund boss Ken Griffin of Citadel.
  • What the committee wants: Lawmakers will press Robinhood over accusations it has lured inexperienced investors to experiment with complex market instruments by making its app feel like a video game.They'll also want to know more about Robinhood's business ties with powerful hedge funds that were squeezed by the GameStop rally.
  • Forgot about the GameStop rally? Here's a recap.
  • All bets are off: Thursday's hearing is sure to be a spectacle. You can expect some fireworks, but the parties will also be delving into complex market structure issues that casual observers and politicians may not fully grasp — we'll do our best to translate it all here. Ultimately, those complexities will likely play to the CEOs’ advantage. (Flash back to Mark Zuckerberg explaining Facebook basics to members of Congress…)
46 min ago

5 questions the GameStop hearing should answer

From CNN Business' Julia Horowitz

Today's hearing is sure to be a spectacle. But as regulators debate their next steps, lawmakers have an opportunity to press key actors on issues of importance for anyone who buys or sells stocks on public markets.

Representatives could go in a lot of directions. Here's what remains top of mind:

  1. Are gaming elements of apps like Robinhood encouraging investors to take uninformed risks? What about easy access to leverage and higher-risk investing strategies like options trading?
  2. Robinhood sells its order flow to market makers like Citadel, which then executes the trades. Does this practice create conflicts of interest?
  3. What steps could be taken to make short selling, which allows investors to profit off stock declines, more transparent?
  4. Have regulators done enough to guard against market manipulation on social media?
  5. How close were manic markets to spinning out of control? Could the GameStop drama have triggered broader systemic risk?

Lawmakers don't expect to get to the bottom of all this in one day. Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who chairs the committee, told CNN Business she will likely hold a total of three hearings on the matter.

52 min ago

Today's hearing is just the start: Maxine Waters is planning to call multiple hearings on the GameStop frenzy

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

Congresswoman Maxine Waters plans to thoroughly investigate the GameStop (GME) trading frenzy by holding multiple hearings on the matter.

Waters, the chairwoman of the powerful House Financial Services Committee, told CNN Business she will likely hold three hearings, with the first one occurring Thursday.

In a second hearing, Waters said she plans to bring in experts, including from Wall Street's self-regulator, who can talk about the role of hedge funds and the democratization of trading.

A third hearing would likely be focused on potential legislation, although Waters declined to pre-judge what new laws might be required.

Waters said in an interview:

The size of the occurrence is such that we need to put substantive time on it. to make sure we understand exactly what happened, how it happened and whether or not there are conflicts of interest, collusion or other things that need to be taken care of."
48 min ago

Robinhood CEO to make the case for real-time stock trade settlements

From CNN Business' Clare Duffy

Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev is again pushing back on the idea that the app restricted buying of certain volatile stocks late last month at the direction of hedge funds or other market makers.

In written prepared testimony ahead of Thursday's hearing, Tenev said:

I want to be clear at the outset: any allegation that Robinhood acted to help hedge funds or other special interests to the detriment of our customers is absolutely false and market-distorting rhetoric. Our customers are our top priority, particularly the millions of small investors who use our platform every day to invest for their future."

Robinhood has said the restrictions were necessary to help the company keep up with clearinghouse deposit requirements amid the volatility.

Among the things Tenev is expected to explain to lawmakers: the history of Robinhood, how it makes money, what financial literacy features the app provides to users and the events that led up to the company having to restrict trading of GameStop (GME), AMC (AMC) and other meme stocks. He is also set to make the case for real-time equities settlements, a change from the two-day system that currently exists.

"There is no reason why the greatest financial system the world has ever seen cannot settle trades in real time," he said. "Doing so would greatly mitigate the risk that such processing poses. Indeed, real-time settlement would have allowed Robinhood Securities to better react to periods of increased volatility in the markets without restricting the purchasing of securities." 

48 min ago

Keith Gill: My investing videos on GameStop were for 'educational purposes only'

From CNN Business' Clare Duffy

Keith Gill is expected to tell lawmakers Thursday that his interest in GameStop (GME) stock was borne simply out of a belief in the company's potential.

Gill is somewhat different from the other witnesses testifying in the hearing — he's an individual investor, and a Redditor and YouTuber (who is also known by online handles including "Roaring Kitty") whose online investment advice videos helped spark interest in GameStop stock.

In written testimony provided ahead of the hearing, Gill said he believed GameStop "was dramatically undervalued by the market."

The prevailing analysis about GameStop’s impending doom was simply wrong," he said.

Gill says he first purchased GameStop stock, and later call options, in the summer of 2019, when GameStop was trading around $5 a share, and continued to increase his position throughout 2019 and 2020. Even after the recent volatility, Gill still believes "the market remains oblivious to GameStop’s unique opportunity."

He is prepared to tell lawmakers that his videos were meant to provide education for individual investors, not necessarily to encourage others to buy GameStop stock.

"The idea that I used social media to promote GameStop stock to unwitting investors is preposterous," Gill said in the written testimony. "I was abundantly clear that my channel was for educational purposes only ... Whether other individual investors bought the stock was irrelevant to my thesis."

As for the massive volatility in GameStop stock several weeks ago, "others will have to explain it," he said.