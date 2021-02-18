You could have bet on today's hearing. Literally.

MyBookie.com, an offshore gaming site based in Antigua, was accepting bets on today's Capitol Hill hearing such as whether hedge fund operator Steve Cohen or Telsa CEO Elon Musk will be mentioned, or how many times terms like "stonks" and "gamification" would be uttered.

The betting started a day ago and closed at the noon ET start of the hearing with a modest amount of wagers in "the high four figures," according to David Strauss, the site's chief oddsmaker. Still, he added, "it's more than I expected." There was a $25 cap on the amount of any bet.

Strauss said the site regularly takes bets on a wide range of news events, including the inauguration and the State of the Union address. "What’s popular betting on any televised event involving US politicians," he said. Bets could include everything from what color tie the president would wear at the inaugural to the number of applause interruptions.

The last congressional hearing it took bets on was the hearing with the CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter in late October.

"That had much more wagered because the election was in full swing," said Strauss. The 2020 presidential election itself was the most wagered event ever on MyBookie and other gambling sites.