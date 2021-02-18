Follow CNN Business
Robinhood and Reddit in the spotlight during GameStop congressional hearing

By Matt Egan, Brian Fung and Clare Duffy, CNN Business

Updated 1:33 p.m. ET, February 18, 2021
18 min ago

You could have bet on today's hearing. Literally.

From CNN Business' Chris Isidore

MyBookie.com, an offshore gaming site based in Antigua, was accepting bets on today's Capitol Hill hearing such as whether hedge fund operator Steve Cohen or Telsa CEO Elon Musk will be mentioned, or how many times terms like "stonks" and "gamification" would be uttered.

The betting started a day ago and closed at the noon ET start of the hearing with a modest amount of wagers in "the high four figures," according to David Strauss, the site's chief oddsmaker. Still, he added, "it's more than I expected." There was a $25 cap on the amount of any bet.

Strauss said the site regularly takes bets on a wide range of news events, including the inauguration and the State of the Union address. "What’s popular betting on any televised event involving US politicians," he said. Bets could include everything from what color tie the president would wear at the inaugural to the number of applause interruptions.

The last congressional hearing it took bets on was the hearing with the CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter in late October.

"That had much more wagered because the election was in full swing," said Strauss. The 2020 presidential election itself was the most wagered event ever on MyBookie and other gambling sites.

20 min ago

Robinhood CEO apologizes for communication failures

From CNN Business' Brian Fung

Vlad Tenev apologized for failing to communicate adequately to Robinhood users, in response to pressure from Rep. Carolyn Maloney.

Maloney accused Robinhood of "vague language" and seeming to "reserve the right to make up the rules as you go along," saying that the company's statements to investors as it restricted trading were inconsistent with the explanation it later provided concerning Robinhood's regulatory requirements.

Tenev acknowledged that the company erred.

I'm sorry for what happened," he replied. "I apologize, and I'm not going to say that Robinhood did everything perfect, and that we haven't made mistakes in the past."

Tenev pledged to learn from the experience so that the company won't "make the same mistakes in the future."

35 min ago

Chairwoman Maxine Waters sets a sharp tone in questioning Robinhood and Melvin

From CNN Business' Brian Fung

Chairwoman Maxine Waters tried to set the tone of the hearing early by using an aggressive style of questioning, zeroing in on Robinhood and Melvin officials by demanding they answer questions in a yes-no format and cutting them off when they sought to provide longer answers.

Waters' tactics are an indication of how uncomfortable the hearing may soon become for some of the witnesses.

34 min ago

Robinhood CEO explains why it banned BUYING, but not SELLING

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev is being forced to explain his app's decision to only ban purchases of GameStop, and not sell orders as well.

In short, Tenev said customers would have gotten very angry (even more upset than they were) if sell orders were banned.

"Preventing customers from selling is a very difficult and painful experience where customers are unable to access their money," the Robinhood boss said. "We don’t want to impose that type of experience on our customers unless we have no other choice."

Tenev repeated that the decision to restrict purchases of GameStop, AMC and other stocks was "purely driven" by surging deposit and collateral requirements imposed by its clearinghouse, not at the behest of hedge funds.

He added that buy orders lead to greater capital requirements than sell orders.

Last week, a trader filed a complaint against Fidelity accusing the company of preventing him from unloading Reddit stocks before they imploded. The trader said this cost him $830,000.

36 min ago

'I am not a cat,' Reddit day trader assures House Committee

From CNN Business' Allison Morrow

Reddit trader Keith Gill, also known as "Roaring Kitty" on YouTube, kicked off his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee with a few points of clarification.

"A few things I am not. I am not a cat. I'm not an institutional investor, nor am I a hedge fund. I do not have clients and I do not provide personalized investment advice for fees or commissions. I'm just an individual..."

That kitty clarification, made against the backdrop of Gill's "Hang in There" cat poster, was a nod to the widely shared (and yet still very funny!) moment in a Texas virtual courtroom when a lawyer unwittingly appeared on screen with a cat face filter.

Gill, who goes by "Deepf----ingvalue" on Reddit, described his role in the GameStop saga to the committee. He was one of the leading forces on the subreddit WallStreetBets driving GameStop's stock up last month. He described himself as casual day trader with a genuine belief that GameStop was undervalued, rejecting any accusation he intentionally pushed investors to the stock to influence the market.

43 min ago

Buzzy phrase of the day: payment for order flow. Here's what that means

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

Ken Griffin and Vlad Tenev will face questions over payment for order flow, which they will argue benefits retail investors by making it free to trade and giving them access to deep markets.

Payment for order flow is the controversial practice of broker-dealers – including market makers like high-frequency trading firms – paying Robinhood and other free trading apps for executing the trades with them.

Critics say payment for order flow creates a conflict of interest that allows market makers to trade ahead of retail investors. And that this practice ultimately helped fuel GameStop (GME) mania because it paved the way to free trading and incentivizes brokerages to get people to trade frequently. (More trade orders on Robinhood means more payment for that order flow).

Robinhood was fined $1.25 million in 2019 by Wall Street's self-regulator for "failures" related to routing orders without guaranteeing the best price.

The GameStop frenzy "exposed how rigged the US equity markets are to enrich big Wall Street firms, high frequency trading firms and brokers at the expense of Main Street retail investors," Better Markets CEO Dennis Kelleher wrote in a statement Tuesday.
32 min ago

Financial regulation expert urges lawmakers not to restrict retail investors' access to Wall Street

From CNN Business' Clare Duffy

Jennifer Schulp, director of financial regulation studies at the Cato Institute, lauded retail investing — equities trading by individuals using brokerages such as Robinhood — in her opening testimony during Thursday's hearing.

“Investing in the stock market ... provides a path to wealth for individual investors," Schlup said.

She noted that stock ownership has traditionally been "skewed towards the already wealthy, and it is highly correlated with race, education and age." But with the increase in popularity of retail stock trading during the pandemic, "investors who opened accounts for the first time in 2020 were younger, had lower incomes and were more racially diverse," suggesting growing equality in investing, Schulp said.

These new opportunities for individuals to grow their wealth should be welcomed and expanded, not restricted," Schulp said.

The volatility in GameStop (GME) shares are not necessarily an indication that guardrails need to be put up around retail investing, Schulp added.

"The fact that Gamestop traded temporarily, and perhaps still trades, above fair estimates of the company's value is not, by itself, a reason for concern," she said. "Stock prices move in and out of alignment all the time. And markets are no strangers to bubbles."

44 min ago

Melvin Capital founder: Redditors sent me anti-Semitic messages. Reddit CEO: We couldn't find it

From CNN Business' David Goldman

Melvin Capital lost 53% last month because of the hedge fund's massive short position in GameStop. Its founder Gabriel Plotkin testified today that members of Reddit's WallStreetBets group looking to hurt short-sellers like Melvin sent him and others anti-Semitic hate speech.

Plotkin said one Redditor messaged him: "It's clear we need a second Holocaust. The Jews can't keep getting away with this."

But Reddit CEO Steve Huffman said the company's moderators found no evidence of the messages Plotkin highlighted.

"This team searched high and low for the specific comment mentioned in the previous testimony -- or anything like it," Huffman said. "The closest we could find was a single comment that received no votes and was deleted within five minutes. Such speech is not tolerated on Reddit."

Huffman acknowledged that speech on WallStreetBets is often "crass" but "within the bonds of our own policies." However, the ADL highlighted several posts on the WallStreetBets subreddit that discussed anti-Semitic tropes, including: "Wall Street is run by the jews."

45 min ago

GameStop surges during hearing

From CNN Business' Brian Fung

Shares of GameStop (GME) surged on Thursday as Keith Gill, the Redditor and investor who helped spark the trading fenzy on the stock, began his oral testimony.

GameStop's stock price rose more than 6% nearly as soon as Gill appeared on camera.