British billionaire Richard Branson founded Virgin Galactic in 2004, with the aim to offer commercial flights into space.

It spent nearly two decades to develop a rocket-powered space plane on the premise that privately developed spacecraft would make it possible for hundreds of people to become astronauts, no NASA training required.

The company's approach to space is quite a bit different from most of its rivals. Instead of exclusively relying on rockets to propel people straight from the ground and into outer space, it relies on a mothership-and-spacecraft concept.

What that means: Virgin Galactic's initial spacecraft, named SpaceShipTwo by the company, is first carried to about 50,000 feet by a bizarre-looking twin-fuselage mothership, dubbed WhiteKnightTwo. When it's at the right location and altitude, SpaceShipTwo is dropped from in between WhiteKnightTwo's fuselages, at which point the spacecraft's own rocket motor ignites, taking it to over 50 miles – or 264,000 feet – above the ground.

There are two main reasons for the unusual setup. Being able to re-use your spacecraft is of utmost priority for space companies, as having to build a new one from scratch after just one use would get prohibitively expensive, and having both the mothership and the spacecraft land on a runway is both relatively convenient and cost-efficient. At the same time, Virgin Galactic hasn't had to develop complex autonomous rocket landing systems, as SpaceX has chosen to do.

Lifting the spacecraft up 50,000 feet in the air before launching it has other advantages, too. Enabling runway takeoffs also helps with convenience and cost, as well as potential safety benefits. Lighting a rocket on the ground leaves little room for error, after all.

Virgin Galactic began trading on the New York Stock exchange in 2019, trading under the ticker "SPCE."

Virgin Galactic had planned to start flying customers years ago, but its development program was set back by several mishaps, including a 2014 test fight accident that resulted in the death of a co-pilot.