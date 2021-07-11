Follow CNN Business
Richard Branson goes to space

By Jackie Wattles, Fernando Alfonso III and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 9:35 a.m. ET, July 11, 2021
1 min ago

You'll hear about Virgin Galactic a lot today. Here's what you need to know about the company.

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

British billionaire Richard Branson founded Virgin Galactic in 2004, with the aim to offer commercial flights into space.

It spent nearly two decades to develop a rocket-powered space plane on the premise that privately developed spacecraft would make it possible for hundreds of people to become astronauts, no NASA training required. 

The company's approach to space is quite a bit different from most of its rivals. Instead of exclusively relying on rockets to propel people straight from the ground and into outer space, it relies on a mothership-and-spacecraft concept.

What that means: Virgin Galactic's initial spacecraft, named SpaceShipTwo by the company, is first carried to about 50,000 feet by a bizarre-looking twin-fuselage mothership, dubbed WhiteKnightTwo. When it's at the right location and altitude, SpaceShipTwo is dropped from in between WhiteKnightTwo's fuselages, at which point the spacecraft's own rocket motor ignites, taking it to over 50 miles – or 264,000 feet – above the ground.

There are two main reasons for the unusual setup. Being able to re-use your spacecraft is of utmost priority for space companies, as having to build a new one from scratch after just one use would get prohibitively expensive, and having both the mothership and the spacecraft land on a runway is both relatively convenient and cost-efficient. At the same time, Virgin Galactic hasn't had to develop complex autonomous rocket landing systems, as SpaceX has chosen to do.

Lifting the spacecraft up 50,000 feet in the air before launching it has other advantages, too. Enabling runway takeoffs also helps with convenience and cost, as well as potential safety benefits. Lighting a rocket on the ground leaves little room for error, after all.

Virgin Galactic began trading on the New York Stock exchange in 2019, trading under the ticker "SPCE."

Virgin Galactic had planned to start flying customers years ago, but its development program was set back by several mishaps, including a 2014 test fight accident that resulted in the death of a co-pilot.

7 min ago

Richard Branson posts video mission statement ahead of space flight

From CNN's Alta Spells

In a new video message posted just hours before his historic trip to space, billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson said his missing statement "is to turn the dream of space travel into a reality - for my grandchildren, for your grandchildren, for everyone."

In the brief video, Branson appeared to be prepping for his flight on his Virgin Galactic spaceship. It begins with a shot of Branson, then shows a handwritten copy of the mission statement. Branson then looks at a handful of photos, before tucking them into his jacket. The clip ends with him zipping up his flight suit jacket. 

Some context: Branson's flight later this morning, will make him the first billionaire founder of space company to actually travel into space aboard a vehicle he helped fund.

The launch of Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity, spaceplane, on which Branson will be traveling, is scheduled to launch at 10:30 a.m. ET. CNN will have live coverage from the launch site in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.

8 min ago

Sirisha Bandla is the second Indian-born woman to fly to space

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

As Virgin Galactic launches, Sirisha Bandla is the second woman born in India to go to space after Kalpana Chawla, who died in the Columbia Space Shuttle disaster in 2003.

"I am so incredibly honored to be a part of the amazing crew of #Unity22, and to be a part of a company whose mission is to make space available to all," Bandla said in a tweet.

"From the beginning, she was very much fascinated towards the sky, looking at the sky, space, how to enter space and what is there," her grandfather told Reuters. "I am very happy and overwhelmed with joy. My second granddaughter, she is going to space."

Raised in the United States, Bandla is the vice president of government affairs for Virgin Galactic.

Here's more about Bandla, according to Virgin Galactic:

Previously, she served as the Associate Director for the Commercial Spaceflight Federation, an industry association of commercial spaceflight companies. At CSF, Bandla works on various policies with the aim to promote the commercial space industry and make commercial spaceflight a reality. Before CSF, she worked as an aerospace engineer designing components for advanced aircraft at L-3 Communications in Greenville, Texas.
Bandla has a Bachelors of Science degree in aeronautical/astronautical engineering from Purdue and holds a Masters of Business Administration from George Washington University. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for the American Astronautical Society, Future Space Leaders Foundation, and is a member of the Young Professional Advisory Council at Purdue University. She also helps to coordinate the Matthew Isakowitz Fellowship Program, a mentorship program for students interested in pursuing a career in the commercial space industry.
13 min ago

Here's how to watch the launch live

Virgin Galactic's livestream of the launch will begin at 10:30 a.m. eastern, a 90 minute delay from its originally scheduled time thanks to high winds last night.

The launch will be livestreamed on Virgin Galactic's website.

17 min ago

Everything you need to know before Richard Branson rockets into space

From CNN's Jackie Wattles and Alyssa Kraus

Richard Branson, the British billionaire and entrepreneur, will take a rocket-powered space plane to the edge of space today.

The flight will make Branson the first billionaire to ever travel to space aboard a vehicle he helped fund the development of.

From takeoff to landing, the joy ride should take roughly an hour.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the launch:

The VSS Unity:

  • Branson first founded his company, Virgin Galactic, in 2004 after watching a space plane called SpaceShipOne rocket into space to win the Ansari X Prize, a competition designed to spur the private sector into building a space tourism industry.
  • Buying the rights to that tech, Branson found a team of engineers to develop a larger vehicle that could carry two pilots and up to six paying customers. This model, which Branson will be flying after nearly two decades of development, is called SpaceShipTwo.

Test flights of note:

  • The company has conducted three test flights that have reached the edge of space — one in December 2018, another in February 2019 and the latest was in May.
  • In 2014, a test flight crashed, killing a pilot and seriously injuring another. The vehicle's feathering system, which allows the space plane's wings to fold up, was deployed prematurely due to human error, causing the vehicle to rip apart mid air. 
  • During the 2019 test flight, Virgin Galactic encountered a potentially serious safety hazard during a test flight when a seal on its space plane's wing had come undone, risking loss of the vehicle and the lives of the three crew members on board, according to a new book. No one was harmed, however.
  • A test flight in December 2020 was halted when VSS Unity's onboard rocket motor computer lost connection. After climbing more than 40,000 feet over New Mexico attached to its mothership, the vehicle returned home rather than shooting skyward.
  • In May 2021, the company received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to begin flying passengers after its third successful test flight. But it is important to note that the FAA focuses primarily on ensuring the safety of people and property on the ground. The final determination that this flight is safe enough for Branson and his fellow passengers was left up to Virgin Galactic and its internal safety board.

The "billionaire space race":

  • If today's flight goes according to plan, Branson will become the first billionaire to ever travel to space aboard a vehicle he helped fund, beating founder and former CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos to space by only nine days.
  • Branson has dismissed the idea that he is racing Bezos to space, despite the fact that his plan to get to space today was not part of the testing roadmap laid out earlier this year by Virgin Galactic, and it was announced that he would be going to space before Bezos after Bezos had made his own announcement. "I would love for Jeff to come and see our flight off whenever it takes place. I would love to go and watch him go in his flight, and I think both of us will wish each other well," Branson told CNN.

Commercial operations:

  • Virgin Galactic had planned to start flying customers years ago, but it was halted by several mishaps, such as the 2014 test flight. Nevertheless, more than 600 people have agreed to pay between $200,000 and $250,000 to reserve a seat aboard one of the company's space planes. Virgin Galactic has since said it is anticipating a massive influx of new ticket orders when sales reopen in the future.
  • After Branson's flight today, Virgin Galactic is expected to conduct another test flight which will host an Italian Air Force research mission before beginning commercial operations.