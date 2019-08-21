What you need to know about a possible recession
Fact-checking Trump's claims on economist recession warnings
President Trump on Sunday said that most economists say "we're not going to have a recession. Most of them are saying we're not going to have a recession."
He also pointed to Walmart's strong second-quarter earnings as a sign that consumer spending is healthy.
Facts First: We don't have data on what every economist thinks. But prominent bank economists have warned this month of a significant risk of a coming recession, and a survey of business economists, mostly conducted in July, found that 74% thought there would be a recession by 2021.
The US is still in its longest uninterrupted economic expansion ever; nobody knows for sure if or when a recession might hit. And since we don't have comprehensive data on economists' views, we can't declare Trump's claim about "most" of them false.
But multiple economists have said this month that the possibility of a recession is real and growing.
Recession concerns have intensified since the beginning of August. During this month, the chances of a quick trade deal with China have appeared to shrink, several major countries have reported poor growth, stock markets have declined, and the yield curve on US bonds (briefly) inverted for the first time since the pre-recession year of 2007.
Why did the Fed cut rates? Will they cut rates again?
The Fed cut rates at its last meeting, because it too, was starting to get nervous that signs of economic weakness around the globe and the trade war with China might eventually start to hurt the US economy.
Think of it as an insurance policy: The US economy isn’t grounding to a halt, but in an effort to get ahead of any downturn the Fed decided to cut rates by 25 basis points.
The other big reason for the Fed to act sooner rather than later is that it has much less room to cut from. Interest rates, which control the cost of mortgages, credit cards and other borrowing, are now hovering between 2% and 2.25%.
When rates are that low, the Fed has less ammo to rescue the economy. Instead, Fed officials have made the argument to cut rates more aggressively early, because they’re fighting power will only be stronger.
So could they cut rates again? It might be inevitable, and Wall Street is certainly on betting on it.
At their last meeting, the Fed’s Powell didn’t shut the door completely on further rate cuts, but was also careful not to send the message the central bank had now begun a series of rate cuts.
But in the last three weeks, there’s been worsening economic data abroad and President Trump threatened to escalate further tariffs on China — only to pull them quickly back two weeks later. Bond markets also started flashing warning signs a recession may be coming soon, which the Fed will need to strongly consider.
We’ll know more later today when the Fed releases minutes from its last meeting. That might give us a hint of how much agreement there is on the board to cut further, or whether it’s more important to see how the economy and trade developments evolves.
Then on Friday, we’ll also hear from Powell directly, so he may be even more exacting in what comes next for interest rates policy when he speaks from Jackson Hole. Stay tuned.
Why are we talking about a possible recession? I thought the economy was strong.
Yes, there are plenty of signs to point to that show the economy is still on solid ground: Consumers are continuing to spend, which accounts for two-thirds of the economy. Unemployment is at its lowest level in 50 years. And the economy is still returning 2.1% growth.
But there are also been signs of weakness, too:
- Manufacturing has slipped into a recession.
- Stock market volatility has rattled investors.
- Global growth is slowing.
- Ongoing trade risks are subduing confidence both by businesses and American workers.
The effect of the trade war, and the possibility it could drive prices higher as a result of more tariffs, has consumers beginning to think they may need to reduce spending in anticipation of a recession, according to the latest survey from the University of Michigan on consumer sentiment. The July reading dropped to a seven-month low in August.
But that hasn’t showed up quite yet in retail sales data, which showed a blockbuster second quarter, partly due to Amazon Prime Day.
Does a recession mean a depression is coming?
Americans who have most recently lived through the 2008 financial crisis can still remember the lasting damage it had on their ability to keep their homes, jobs and savings.
But even the financial crisis wasn’t considered a Depression (Although it’s considered to be the second-worst economic calamity to befall Americans after the Great Depression of the 1930s).
A depression happens when an economic decline is sustained, and might potentially last years. The US has fallen into a recession more than 30 times since 1854, and only once into a depression — in 1929.
Until recent history, recessions have happened quite regularly, often occurring every few years. The country is now in a record expansion, which has some worrying that maybe the country is overdue. But even Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell seems to think there’s nothing that says the expansion can’t go on for a bit longer, and he’s maneuvering for what economists call a “soft landing.”
Is a recession coming?
We don’t know if, or when, a recession will hit the United States.
The business of predicting an economic downturn is far from a precise science – and economists are notoriously bad at it. Because unlike the weather, recessions hit before you know it, only to be known once the data comes out.
Recessions also don’t happen just to happen. Some major external event needs to happen to trigger a recession. Think, the housing market bubble or the burst of the dot come bubble.
But there are flashing warning signs across the globe, and the behavior of US bond markets has signaled an economic downturn may be coming sooner rather than later.
One big concern: there are currently nine major countries on the verge of a recession. For example, economic growth in Germany shrank last quarter – technically only a contraction, not yet a recession. China also delivered disappointing economic news, raising fears that their slowdown could also tip the US into a recession.
The economic slowdown in China and President Donald Trump’s trade war have created a lot of uncertainty around the globe, and that means businesses are waiting on the sidelines instead of moving ahead with investment.
But the US economy has been doing well, and grew in the last quarter. Job growth has been steady, and unemployment is at a historic low. And the stock market is at a record high, suggesting some degree of investor optimism. So one big concern is whether bad signs overseas will frighten US consumers and businesses into holding off on big moves that will in turn slow the US economy down.
What is a recession, anyway?
A recession, put simply, is when the economy stops growing and starts shrinking. Technically, it’s when a country experiences two back-to-back declines in Gross Domestic Product.
But the National Bureau of Economic Research, a century-old nonprofit that is considered the official arbiter of the US economy, has a much wider view on what makes a recession. It says a recession is “a significant decline in economic activity” that includes a loss of jobs, retails sales would fall and wages decline.
One thing that’s important to remember is that recessions can be short and shallow, or they can be severe – like the last one we had, which actually started in 2007 but set off a series of bank failures that triggered the financial crisis of 2008.
Why you should care about the yield curve
President Trump's take on the economy has been somewhat undercut in recent weeks.
One indicator, the bond market yield curve inversion, went upside-down briefly last week, suggesting that a recession may be looming.
It came after President Trump said he was delaying tariffs on certain consumer goods — such as electronics, toys and sneakers — so that US consumers would not be hurt by higher prices during the holiday shopping season.
Why this matters: Yields on 10-year US Treasury bonds dipped below the yield on the US 2-year bond last Wednesday. It was the first time the 10-year yield was below the 2-year yield since 2007 — just before the Great Recession. Both were hovering around 1.58% as of late Wednesday afternoon.
In another worrisome sign, the yield on the 30-Year US Treasury fell to a record low last Wednesday of about 2.01%.
When shorter-term rates are higher than longer-term bond yields, that is known as an inverted yield curve. The three-month US Treasury already inverted versus the 10-year this spring. Yield curve inversions have often preceded recessions and are a sign of just how nervous investors are about the immediate outlook for the economy. They are demanding higher rates for short-term loans, which is not normal.
Typically, investors expect to get paid a higher rate of return when they are lending money for a longer period of time, because the risks are higher.