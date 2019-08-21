What you need to know about a possible recession
Does a recession mean a depression is coming?
Americans who have most recently lived through the 2008 financial crisis can still remember the lasting damage it had on their ability to keep their homes, jobs and savings.
But even the financial crisis wasn’t considered a Depression (Although it’s considered to be the second-worst economic calamity to befall Americans after the Great Depression of the 1930s).
A depression happens when an economic decline is sustained, and might potentially last years. The US has fallen into a recession more than 30 times since 1854, and only once into a depression — in 1929.
Until recent history, recessions have happened quite regularly, often occurring every few years. The country is now in a record expansion, which has some worrying that maybe the country is overdue. But even Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell seems to think there’s nothing that says the expansion can’t go on for a bit longer, and he’s maneuvering for what economists call a “soft landing.”
Is a recession coming?
We don’t know if, or when, a recession will hit the United States.
The business of predicting an economic downturn is far from a precise science – and economists are notoriously bad at it. Because unlike the weather, recessions hit before you know it, only to be known once the data comes out.
Recessions also don’t happen just to happen. Some major external event needs to happen to trigger a recession. Think, the housing market bubble or the burst of the dot come bubble.
But there are flashing warning signs across the globe, and the behavior of US bond markets has signaled an economic downturn may be coming sooner rather than later.
One big concern: there are currently nine major countries on the verge of a recession. For example, economic growth in Germany shrank last quarter – technically only a contraction, not yet a recession. China also delivered disappointing economic news, raising fears that their slowdown could also tip the US into a recession.
The economic slowdown in China and President Donald Trump’s trade war have created a lot of uncertainty around the globe, and that means businesses are waiting on the sidelines instead of moving ahead with investment.
But the US economy has been doing well, and grew in the last quarter. Job growth has been steady, and unemployment is at a historic low. And the stock market is at a record high, suggesting some degree of investor optimism. So one big concern is whether bad signs overseas will frighten US consumers and businesses into holding off on big moves that will in turn slow the US economy down.
What is a recession, anyway?
A recession, put simply, is when the economy stops growing and starts shrinking. Technically, it’s when a country experiences two back-to-back declines in Gross Domestic Product.
But the National Bureau of Economic Research, a century-old nonprofit that is considered the official arbiter of the US economy, has a much wider view on what makes a recession. It says a recession is “a significant decline in economic activity” that includes a loss of jobs, retails sales would fall and wages decline.
One thing that’s important to remember is that recessions can be short and shallow, or they can be severe – like the last one we had, which actually started in 2007 but set off a series of bank failures that triggered the financial crisis of 2008.
Why you should care about the yield curve
President Trump's take on the economy has been somewhat undercut in recent weeks.
One indicator, the bond market yield curve inversion, went upside-down briefly last week, suggesting that a recession may be looming.
It came after President Trump said he was delaying tariffs on certain consumer goods — such as electronics, toys and sneakers — so that US consumers would not be hurt by higher prices during the holiday shopping season.
Why this matters: Yields on 10-year US Treasury bonds dipped below the yield on the US 2-year bond last Wednesday. It was the first time the 10-year yield was below the 2-year yield since 2007 — just before the Great Recession. Both were hovering around 1.58% as of late Wednesday afternoon.
In another worrisome sign, the yield on the 30-Year US Treasury fell to a record low last Wednesday of about 2.01%.
When shorter-term rates are higher than longer-term bond yields, that is known as an inverted yield curve. The three-month US Treasury already inverted versus the 10-year this spring. Yield curve inversions have often preceded recessions and are a sign of just how nervous investors are about the immediate outlook for the economy. They are demanding higher rates for short-term loans, which is not normal.
Typically, investors expect to get paid a higher rate of return when they are lending money for a longer period of time, because the risks are higher.
Why the Trump administration is looking at possible tax cuts
President Trump said Tuesday that the administration is looking at possible tax cuts, but reiterated that the US economy is still growing and remains very far from a recession.
"We're looking at various tax rate deductions but I'm looking at that all the time ... that's one of the reasons we're in such a strong economic position. We're, right now, the No. 1 country anywhere in the world by far as an economy," Trump told reporters.
"Payroll tax is something that we think about and a lot of people would like to see that, and that very much affects the workers of our country," Trump said, but cautioned that he's "not looking to do anything at this moment" as it relates to those potential tax cuts.
But despite Trump's public-facing vociferousness about the strength of the economy on his watch and aides stating they have no concerns about a recession, officials have discussed the possibility of a potential payroll tax cut to stave off anxiety over an economic slowdown in recent days.
What experts say: Tax policy analysts argue the timing of a payroll tax cut when unemployment is at a historic low and the economy is on solid ground would be a waste of ammunition in the event of a future downturn.
"There's no economic reason for it right now. Unemployment is extremely low and the economy is slowing a little bit, but it's slowing from an artificially higher rate from the last round of tax cuts," said Benjamin Page, a senior fellow at the non-partisan Tax Policy Center.
What we know about the US deficit
The White House's Office of Management Budget has predicted that the deficit will exceed $1 trillion for the entire fiscal year, which ends on September 30.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office in May had predicted a slightly smaller shortfall of $896 billion for the year, with deficits rising above $1 trillion starting in 2022.
President Trump promised during the 2016 election to eliminate the federal debt.
But but the country's debt has been piling higher under the Trump administration in part due to a $1.5 trillion tax cut signed into law in 2017 along with a massive spending package passed by Congress.
Budget deficits are the norm in Washington: The United States has run a budget deficit for nearly two decades straight. The last time it recorded a budget surplus was between 1998 and 2001. The last time before that: 1969.
Here's a look at the top 5 risks that could set off a US downturn
Fears of a brewing global recession were renewed this week as markets whipsawed over President Trump's trade war with China as well as disappointing economic data from both Germany and China.
The US economy, for now, remains on solid ground.
But here's what could set off a downturn:
- A pullback in consumer spending: The money Americans spend each day on coffees, cars and clothing helps to account for about two-thirds of economic growth. But worries about a future downturn can also have the effect of becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy. As consumers start to worry about the possibility of a worsening economy, it's usually followed by a desire to quit spending as much and delay bigger purchases.
- An escalation with China: Trump's on-again, off-again trade war with China has left US importers — as well as farmers hit by Beijing's retaliatory tariffs — unsure about what comes next. That has already slowed investment decisions by US businesses, and will likely continue for some time.
- A global slowdown: Five of the world's biggest economies are now at risk of a recession — and the spillover effect could eventually drag the US economy down, too. The International Monetary Fund last month cut its forecast for global growth this year to 3.2%, the weakest rate of expansion since 2009. It also downgraded its expectations for 2020 to 3.5%.
- Too little inflation: Inflation has remained historically low both in the United States and around the world. It's one of the reasons that Federal Reserve Jerome Powell has cited for cutting rates for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis. Central bankers consider low inflation dangerous because it tends to weigh on interest rates, giving them less room to juice the economy during a recession. That's what happened in Japan, which has struggled for years to kickstart growth.
- The big unknown: Brexit: The decision by Britain's new prime minister, Boris Johnson, to abandon efforts to negotiate a "soft Brexit" with the European Union has created additional global economic uncertainty. Johnson has pledged that the UK would leave the European Union on October 31 with or without a deal, raising concerns about shortages of food and medicine.