President Trump's take on the economy has been somewhat undercut in recent weeks.

One indicator, the bond market yield curve inversion, went upside-down briefly last week, suggesting that a recession may be looming.

It came after President Trump said he was delaying tariffs on certain consumer goods — such as electronics, toys and sneakers — so that US consumers would not be hurt by higher prices during the holiday shopping season.

Why this matters: Yields on 10-year US Treasury bonds dipped below the yield on the US 2-year bond last Wednesday. It was the first time the 10-year yield was below the 2-year yield since 2007 — just before the Great Recession. Both were hovering around 1.58% as of late Wednesday afternoon.

In another worrisome sign, the yield on the 30-Year US Treasury fell to a record low last Wednesday of about 2.01%.

When shorter-term rates are higher than longer-term bond yields, that is known as an inverted yield curve. The three-month US Treasury already inverted versus the 10-year this spring. Yield curve inversions have often preceded recessions and are a sign of just how nervous investors are about the immediate outlook for the economy. They are demanding higher rates for short-term loans, which is not normal.

Typically, investors expect to get paid a higher rate of return when they are lending money for a longer period of time, because the risks are higher.