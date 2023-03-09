Audio
1 min ago

Ohio train derailment prompting bipartisan legislation on rail regulations

From CNN's Betsy Klein and Manu Raju

In the lead-up to a Senate committee hearing on the toxic train derailment that spilled chemicals in the Ohio town of East Palestine last month, a bipartisan group of senators is introducing a new bill aimed at shoring up rail safety.

The Railway Safety Act of 2023 will be introduced by Republican Sens. J.D. Vance of Ohio, Marco Rubio of Florida and Josh Hawley of Missouri, and Democratic Sens. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, and Bob Casey and John Fetterman of Pennsylvania.

The bill includes a number of provisions to boost safety procedures to prevent future incidents, including “new safety requirements and procedures for trains carrying hazardous materials like vinyl chloride,” a requirement for advance notice from railways to state emergency response officials about what their trains are carrying, requirements to prevent blocked railway crossings and new rules for train size and weight, according to a statement from the senators.

The bill also addresses the risk of wheel bearing failures by ramping up detection and inspection. It has a provision requiring “well-trained, two-person crews aboard every train.” And it boosts the maximum fines for rail carriers for wrongdoing.

The legislation also increases grants for HAZMAT training and Federal Railroad Administration research and development, as well as funding for the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration’s development of tank car safety features.

Bipartisan challenges: This rare, general bipartisan agreement about taking action in the wake of the derailment follows years of Republicans generally supporting the deregulation of the rail industry, including the broad rollback of transportation rules during the Trump administration.

Experts point out several areas of opportunity to enhance rail safety and hold rail companies further accountable: updating trains’ braking systems, shortening the lengths of freight trains, further separating cars with hazardous material, requiring more crew members to be on board and increasing penalties.

Many of these proposals, experts say, have been around for decades, and have oftentimes been diminished or entirely eliminated after rail lobbying efforts. Data compiled by the nonprofit OpenSecrets show that Norfolk Southern, the company involved in the Ohio derailment, spent $1.8 million on federal lobbying last year.

CNN's Maegan Vazquez, Pete Muntean and Aileen Graef contributed to this report.

8 min ago

Michigan senator says East Palestine train derailment "makes my blood boil"

From CNN's Andrew Millman

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) talks to reporters following the weekly Senate Democratic policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on February 28.
Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who sits on the Environment and Public Works Committee, told CNN that the situation in East Palestine, Ohio, “makes my blood boil." 

This comes ahead of ahead of her committee’s highly-anticipated hearing with Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw on Thursday.

"It’s not rocket science when you look at the direction this has been going in, the lobbyists trying to roll back safety regulations for years,” the Democrat said, adding that staffing shortfalls contributed to unsafe conditions.

Stabenow said in essence, the company cut workers and safety in order to "get the money at the top."

“The reality is this company cut corners, cut staff, chose to do stock buybacks that caused their pay to go up—the stockholders pay to go up—and weren’t focused on the responsibilities that they needed to be in terms of safety for people and communities,” Stabenow claimed.

Some background: A year ago, the Norfolk Board announced plans to repurchase $10 billon worth of its stock. As of December 31, it still had $7.5 billion available under that plan to spend on shares. In addition, last year it paid $1.2 billion to shareholders in the form of dividend paymentsand it looks like it will likely pay more this year. In January, about a week before the derailment, it increased its dividend by 9%.

Looking forward to President Joe Biden's budget proposal that will be released today, she said she would "certainly" like to see increased funding for railroad safety.

She also advocated for Congress to pass the bipartisan legislation aimed at shoring up rail safety.

“The safety improvements need to pass that will make the railroads accountable for this that will deal with staffing, that will deal with other safety issues, in the federal end, as well as whatever the state needs to do, we need to strengthen those standards,” Stabenow told CNN.

1 min ago

Here's what we know about the toxic train derailment in Ohio

From CNN's Alisha Ebrahimji and Holly Yan

A drone footage screengrab shows the freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, on February 6,.
A Norfolk Southern train with more than 100 cars derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, on February 3, sparking a massive fire and prompting evacuation orders.

There were 20 cars with hazardous material in the train – 10 of which derailed. Five of the tankers were carrying liquid vinyl chloride, which is extremely combustible.

The wreckage burned for days in the town, which is located about 15 miles south of Youngstown, as authorities worried about the possibility of a widespread, deadly explosion. But crews managed controlled detonations to release the chemical, which can kill quickly at high levels and increase cancer risk. The hazardous substance spilled into a trench, where it was burned away.

Officials issued a shelter-in-place order for the town of roughly 5,000 people, while the evacuation order was in effect for days for those within a mile of the train incident.

Experts have said tests show the air and municipal water are safe and allowed residents to return home. But some have reported a variety of new health problems including rashes, nausea, bloody noses and trouble breathing. The state later opened up a health clinic for residents who worry their symptoms might be linked to the derailment on February 21.

Train operator Norfolk Southern must handle and pay for all necessary cleanup, and the company has sent some hazardous waste out of state — fueling more questions about safety.

Concern about long-term effects: Last week, a data analysis suggested nine out of the dozens of chemicals that the EPA has been monitoring are higher than what normally would be found in East Palestine, according to scientists from Texas A&M and Carnegie Mellon universities.

If the levels of some chemicals remain high, it could pose a problem for residents’ health over time, the scientists said. Temperature changes or high winds might stir up the chemicals and release them into the atmosphere.

An EPA spokesperson said monitored chemicals “are below levels of concern for adverse health impacts from short-term exposure.”

“The long-term risks referenced by this analysis assume a lifetime of exposure, which is constant exposure over approximately 70 years,” the EPA spokesperson said. “EPA does not anticipate levels of these chemicals will stay high for anywhere near that. We are committed to staying in East Palestine and will continue to monitor the air inside and outside of homes to ensure that these levels remain safe over time.”

Follow a full timeline of the crash and the aftermath here.

12 min ago

Norfolk Southern to "improve and expand" first responder training, Ohio governor's office says

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

Firefighters respond to the cargo train derailment and fire in East Palestine on February 4.
Norfolk Southern will expand and improve upon first responder training — including opening a new first responders training center in the state of Ohio — in the wake of the hazardous derailment in East Palestine, the Ohio governor’s office said Wednesday. 

The new safety training center will aim to provide additional free training for firefighters and first responders across regional states including Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia to “strengthen coordination between railroads and first responders in the event of an emergency response,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office said in a statement.  

Norfolk Southern will also expand its Operation Awareness & Response (OAR) program, which travels to states in Norfolk's network and "trains first responders on how to respond safely to rail incidents," according to the governor. Four of the 12 scheduled stops this year will be in Ohio, DeWine said.

Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw said the commitment to more training and presence in Ohio is a "direct result" of his conversation with the governor, according to the statement.

“First responders are often immediately on the scene of a rail incident and we want to ensure they have the knowledge and tools to work safely and effectively to protect the health and safety of their fellow citizens,” Shaw said.

“First responders will be offered hands-on training in the form of the program’s safety train, which includes a dedicated locomotive, specially equipped classroom box cars, and several tank cars,” the governor’s statement said. 

The new training center’s permanent location has yet to be decided, but it will be done in partnership with community leaders, the statement said. The governor said training classes will begin on March 22 at Norfolk’s Southern’s Moorman Yard in Bellevue, Ohio.

37 min ago

Norfolk Southern CEO in op-ed: "We’re committed to helping East Palestine recover"

From CNN's Rob Frehse

Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw speaks to reporters on Feb. 21, near the site where a freight train derailed Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. 
Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw says his company is "firmly committed" to helping East Palestine and the surrounding communities in Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to an op-ed in The Washington Post Wednesday, ahead of his expected appearance as a witness at a Senate hearing on the toxic train derailment at the beginning of February.

“We have a responsibility to make it right, and we’re committed to do what it takes to help East Palestine recover and thrive,” Shaw wrote.

“I’ve been to the area five times since the accident,” Shaw added. “Many of the people I’ve met are angry, scared and concerned about the future. I understand their skepticism that a big corporation such as Norfolk Southern will do the right thing, and we are determined to earn their trust.”

Shaw noted Norfolk Southern’s work with federal, state and local officials to clean up the site “safely, thoroughly and as quickly as possible,” saying every action is taken with public health and safety in mind. 

He also discussed the importance of providing financial support, noting that the company has distributed $21 million in immediate support. “Financial assistance can’t change what happened, but it is an important part of doing the right thing."

"There are no strings attached — if residents have concerns, we want them to come talk to us," he wrote.

Shaw also detailed what the company will do to boost safety: 

  • Install more safety devices along tracks that identify overheated wheels and axles, and reducing the distances between them
  • Launch a deeper analysis of data points generated by the existing sensors to improve the ability to predict problems and respond to alerts along our routes

"We will make our safety culture the best in the industry," Shaw wrote in the op-ed. 

48 min ago

Norfolk Southern CEO and EPA officials set to testify Thursday in front of Senate committee

From CNN's Betsy Klein and Manu Raju

View of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 6.
The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee is set to hear testimony about the toxic train derailment and cleanup in East Palestine, Ohio, on Thursday.

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw has agreed to testify at the hearing.

In addition to health and safety concerns, the hearing is expected to focus on the timeline of state and federal Environmental Protection Agency response to the incident, one source told CNN. EPA officials are also expected to testify at the hearing.

The hearing comes after Norfolk's trains were involved in two other crashes in Ohio in recent weeks in addition to the toxic derailment at the beginning of February.