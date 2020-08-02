Live TV
Splashdown: NASA astronauts aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon set to return

Jackie Wattles, CNN Business

Updated 12:29 p.m. ET, August 2, 2020
3 min ago

First water landing for astronauts since 1975

From CNN Business' Jackie Wattles

It's been a long time since astronauts splash landed in the ocean.

The last time NASA executed a splashdown was in 1975, when it completed an experimental mission that docked a NASA Apollo spacecraft with a Soviet Soyuz capsule in orbit.

Water landings were a common practice in the earliest days of the US space program: Every vehicle made during NASA’s Mercury, Gemini and Apollo programs were built for ocean splashdowns. But the practice was retired when NASA moved on to the Space Shuttle program. The winged white orbiters landed on runways, much like commercial aircraft.

The other modern crewed vehicles — including Russia’s Soyuz, China’s crew spacecraft and Boeing’s forthcoming Starliner spacecraft — are all designed to land on the ground. 

SpaceX, however, does have plenty of experience recovering spacecraft from the ocean. The cargo-only version of its Dragon spacecraft, which has flown resupply missions to the ISS for years, routinely lands in the ocean. And Crew Dragon was flown on an uncrewed test mission last year.

NASA's forthcoming Orion crew capsule, which the space agency hopes will take humans back to the Moon, will also conduct splashdown landings.

1 min ago

To the rescue: GO Navigator

From CNN Business' Jackie Wattles

GO Navigator is a rescue ship that's ready to speed out to the Crew Dragon's splashdown site in the Gulf of Mexico, and haul the spacecraft out of the ocean. It's equipped with a medical facility and helicopter pad, ready to give the astronauts an initial checkup before they head back to shore.

The ship will also have a crew of about 40 SpaceX and NASA personnel — including engineers, water recovery experts, medical professionals, and NASA cargo experts.

Hurly and Behnken will be whisked by helicopter to the Pensacola Naval Air Station. From there, the they'll board a NASA airplane that will shuttle them to Johnson Space Center in Houston, NASA’s official home base for astronauts.

That's where Behnken and Hurley will be reunited with their families.

2 min ago

Splashdown amid a hurricane: What to watch

From CNN Business' Jackie Wattles

Rough winds and high waves are exactly what SpaceX and NASA are hoping to avoid.

But Tropical Storm Isaias is barreling toward Florida's east coast on Sunday, threatening intense winds capable of damaging roofs and buildings.

NASA and SpaceX predetermined seven potential splashdown sites for this mission, four of which are to the west of Florida in the Gulf of Mexico: Pensacola, Tampa, Tallahassee, and Panama City. And in that area, the wind and wave heights appear calm enough for the Crew Dragon to land safely.

Still, weather officials are keeping a close eye on the forecast, and they could call off the splashdown any time before the spacecraft begins reentering the Earth's atmosphere.

But calling off the splashdown is a situation NASA and SpaceX really hope to avoid.

The Crew Dragon will have to remain in orbit and circle back for another splashdown attempt in the next 24 to 48 hours, but if conditions still remain unfavorable, the spacecraft will likely have to make an emergency splashdown in some other area.

Behnken and Hurley have only about three days worth of the life-saving chemical (Lithium Hydroxide) needed to scrub the carbon dioxide out of the air on their spacecraft.

34 min ago

Astronauts' children deliver wake-up call

From CNN Business' Jackie Wattles

Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley — both married to fellow NASA astronauts — have young families waiting at home for them.

After getting some sleep during their slow descent back toward Earth last night, their sons gave them their wake-up call Sunday morning.

Good morning Dragon Endeavour! I'm happy you went into space, but I'm even happier that you're coming back home.
Rise and shine daddy, we love you! We can't wait to see you — wake up, wake up! ...Don't worry, you can sleep in tomorrow. Hurry home so we can go get my dog.
1 min ago

Why Crew Dragon will land in water

From CNN Business' Jackie Wattles

The other crew-worthy spacecraft flying today all aim for ground landings. So why does SpaceX steer its Crew Dragon capsules to water landings?

Initially, SpaceX did hope to land its spacecraft on terra firma. And instead of using parachutes, CEO Elon Musk hoped Crew Dragon would use its engines to slow its descent — using what's called a propulsive landing. That's the same type of landing SpaceX's rocket boosters use, and it would be a brand new approach to landing a crewed spacecraft.

But, SpaceX ditched those plans.

"It would have taken a tremendous amount of effort to qualify that [landing process] for safety — particularly for crew transport," Musk said in 2017.

Crew Dragon's predecessor, SpaceX's cargo Dragon vehicle, also regularly conducts water landings. So SpaceX chose to do the same for its larger crewed vehicle.

Throughout history, crewed spacecraft have safely touched down at sea and on dry land. Water landings tend to be a bit pricier and make crew recovery more difficult. The salt water can also be rough on the vehicle's electrical components and make the spacecraft more difficult to reuse.

But, the water offers a bit more cushion for landing.