Splashdown: NASA astronauts aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon set to return

Jackie Wattles

Updated 12:12 p.m. ET, August 2, 2020
17 min ago

Astronauts' children deliver wake-up call

From CNN Business' Jackie Wattles

Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley — both married to fellow NASA astronauts — have young families waiting at home for them.

After getting some sleep during their slow descent back toward Earth last night, their sons gave them their wake-up call Sunday morning.

Good morning Dragon Endeavour! I'm happy you went into space, but I'm even happier that you're coming back home.
Rise and shine daddy, we love you! We can't wait to see you — wake up, wake up! ...Don't worry, you can sleep in tomorrow. Hurry home so we can go get my dog.
1 min ago

To the rescue: GO Navigator

From CNN Business' Jackie Wattles

GO Navigator is a rescue ship that's ready to speed out to the Crew Dragon's splashdown site in the Gulf of Mexico, and haul the spacecraft out of the ocean. It's equipped with a medical facility and helicopter pad, ready to give the astronauts an initial checkup before they head back to shore.

The ship will also have a crew of about 40 SpaceX and NASA personnel — including engineers, water recovery experts, medical professionals, and NASA cargo experts.

Hurly and Behnken will be whisked by helicopter to the Pensacola Naval Air Station. From there, the they'll board a NASA airplane that will shuttle them to Johnson Space Center in Houston, NASA’s official home base for astronauts.

That's where Behnken and Hurley will be reunited with their families.