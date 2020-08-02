Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley — both married to fellow NASA astronauts — have young families waiting at home for them.
After getting some sleep during their slow descent back toward Earth last night, their sons gave them their wake-up call Sunday morning.
Good morning Dragon Endeavour! I'm happy you went into space, but I'm even happier that you're coming back home.
Rise and shine daddy, we love you! We can't wait to see you — wake up, wake up! ...Don't worry, you can sleep in tomorrow. Hurry home so we can go get my dog.