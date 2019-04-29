What to watch at the Milken Institute conferenceBy CNN Business
How to restore faith in capitalism
From Michael Klowden, Milken Institute CEO
People are losing faith in capitalism, says Milken Institute CEO Michael Klowden. And the only way to reverse that trend, he writes on CNN Business, is to make sure that more of the world's population benefits from capitalism.
That's why the theme if this year's conference, which kicks off this week, is "Driving Shared Prosperity."
Klowden notes that research indicates that young people in both developed and developing countries can no longer assume that they will have a higher standard of living than their parents.
Read more from Klowden about how free trade can create "better opportunities for more people."
Highlights from the Milken Conference lineup
From CNN Business' Danielle Wiener-Bronner
This year’s speakers run the gamut, including:
- Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross
- Elmo (the puppet is billed as a guest on a panel about creating opportunities for refugee children)
- Ivanka Trump
- IMF chairwoman Christine Lagarde
- Karl Rove, senior advisor to President George W. Bush
- David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs
- Actress Laura Dern