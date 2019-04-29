People are losing faith in capitalism, says Milken Institute CEO Michael Klowden. And the only way to reverse that trend, he writes on CNN Business, is to make sure that more of the world's population benefits from capitalism.

That's why the theme if this year's conference, which kicks off this week, is "Driving Shared Prosperity."

Klowden notes that research indicates that young people in both developed and developing countries can no longer assume that they will have a higher standard of living than their parents .

Read more from Klowden about how free trade can create "better opportunities for more people."