What to watch at the Milken Institute conference

By CNN Business
1 hr 1 min ago7:18 AM ET, Mon April 29, 2019
How to restore faith in capitalism

From Michael Klowden, Milken Institute CEO

People are losing faith in capitalism, says Milken Institute CEO Michael Klowden. And the only way to reverse that trend, he writes on CNN Business, is to make sure that more of the world's population benefits from capitalism.

That's why the theme if this year's conference, which kicks off this week, is "Driving Shared Prosperity." 

Klowden notes that research indicates that young people in both developed and developing countries can no longer assume that they will have a higher standard of living than their parents.

Read more from Klowden about how free trade can create "better opportunities for more people."

How to keep up with Milken Conference events

From CNN Business' Danielle Wiener-Bronner

Stay tuned right here for live updates from the ground.

You can also stream some of the panels directly from the Milken site, and Milken is encouraging people to tweet and post about the event using the hashtag #MIGlobal, so that’s another way to follow the event.

Highlights from the Milken Conference lineup

From CNN Business' Danielle Wiener-Bronner

This year’s speakers run the gamut, including:

  • Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross 
  • Elmo (the puppet is billed as a guest on a panel about creating opportunities for refugee children)
  • Ivanka Trump
  • IMF chairwoman Christine Lagarde
  • Karl Rove, senior advisor to President George W. Bush
  • David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs
  • Actress Laura Dern