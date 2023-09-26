General Motors, Ford and Stellantis can't be pleased that President Joe Biden is joining the autoworkers' picket line Tuesday. But in statements Tuesday, none criticized the president's support for the union. Instead, they focused on defending their latest offers at the bargaining table.
GM:
"Our focus is not on politics but continues to be on bargaining in good faith with the UAW leadership to reach an agreement as quickly as possible that rewards our workforce and allows GM to succeed and thrive into the future," said GM's statement. It said it had made a "record economic proposal" that addresses union concerns.
Ford:
"Ford and the UAW are going to be the ones to solve this by finding creative solutions to tough issues together at the bargaining table. We have a shared interest in the long-term viability of the domestic auto industry, the industrial Midwest and good-paying manufacturing jobs in the US," said Ford's statement.
Stellantis:
"President Biden said UAW workers 'deserve a contract that sustains them and the middle class.' We agree and presented a record offer," said Stellantis' statement. "Unlike the non-unionized transplants and EV startups who comprise the majority of the US market, Stellantis relies on the collaboration between management and labor to ensure that our company remains competitive, and, therefore, sustainable. That is a position we have proudly embraced. But it also requires a balanced agreement that fairly rewards our workforce for their contribution to our success, without significantly disadvantaging Stellantis against our non-union competitors."