Brandon Bell/Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

As President Joe Biden heads to Wayne County, Michigan, Tuesday, he’ll seek to compare his administration’s ties to union workers with predecessor Donald Trump during a visit to a United Autoworkers Union picket line, just one day before the former president is set to descend on the state himself.

Biden, who visited a number of picket lines as a candidate, is set to become the first sitting president to visit a picket line in modern history as he looks to contrast his work with that of “decades of politicians trying to crush” unions, a White House official said.

In a fact sheet shared with CNN ahead of Biden’s visit to the state, the White House sought to cast the Biden administration as championing the cause of labor— in stark contrast with Trump, whom the official said “talked big and delivered little.”

“President Biden’s economic plan is investing in the American auto industry and creating good jobs for American auto workers. This includes providing incentives for companies to locate auto and other manufacturing in the United States,” the fact sheet read. “By contrast, the prior Administration passed a giant tax cut for large, profitable corporations – a windfall that even went to companies that were shipping jobs overseas. The benefits of that tax cut never trickled down to hard-working Americans and America’s auto workers.”

Biden expressed support for the striking UAW union in comments Tuesday, telling reporters in Washington, DC, “Yes, I support—I’ve always supported the UAW.”

But presidents, including Biden himself, previously have declined to wade into union disputes to avoid the perception of taking sides on issues where the negotiating parties are often engaged in litigation. The National Labor Relations Board, whose members are appointed by the president but expected to function as an independent entity, currently has 28 cases pending that were filed by the United Auto Workers.

For his part, Trump has been critical of UAW leadership, telling NBC earlier this month, UAW president Shawn Fain was “not doing a good job in representing his union."

Shortly after Trump announced his visit to Michigan, Fain blasted the former president in a statement, writing, “Every fiber of our union is being poured into fighting the billionaire class and an economy that enriches people like Donald Trump at the expense of workers.”