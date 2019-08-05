Stocks around the world rocked by trade tensions
Dow futures fall 300 points after Treasury labels China a currency manipulator
Dow futures fell 300 points Monday evening, pointing to another lousy day on Wall Street Tuesday, after the US Treasury Department labeled China a currency manipulator.
S&P 500 futures tumbled 1%, and Nasdaq futures fell 1.1%.
Wall Street investors worried that Treasury's designation could open the door to China further devaluing its currency. One reason it had not taken action to lower the value of the yuan in the past was to avoid the manipulator label.
If China devalues the yuan even more, it could prompt the United States to raise more tariffs, escalating the trade war even further. That could stall the global economy -- bad news for stocks.
US designates China a 'currency manipulator'
The Trump administration on Monday designated China a "currency manipulator," after the country's central bank allowed its currency to weaken amid the ongoing trade dispute.
The move comes hours after Trump accused Beijing of depreciating its currency on Twitter, adding later that such measures have been used to "steal our business and factories, hurt our jobs, depress our workers' wages and harm our farmers' prices. Not anymore!"
Analysis: The US and China may be headed for a currency war
For the first time in more than a decade, Beijing let the yuan weaken past the symbolically important level of 7 to the dollar on Monday.
By allowing the yuan to move lower, Beijing is sending an unmistakable signal: It is prepared to deploy its currency as a weapon in the trade war with Washington.
Currency wars — in which countries get locked in a cycle of devaluations — hit both consumers and businesses, triggering inflation and sending asset prices plummeting.
Much now hinges on the US response.
A global recession could hit in 9 months if tariffs keep climbing, says Morgan Stanley
Global financial markets are in turmoil after the trade war between the United States and China escalated over the past few days.
Washington added a new 10% tariff on some $300 billion worth of Chinese exports on Friday, mostly targeting consumer goods, and China retaliated by devaluing its currency on Monday.
If the United States upped the levies on Chinese goods to 25% across the board for 4-6 months and China retaliated, "we believe we would see the global economy entering in a recession in three quarters," wrote Morgan Stanley economists led by Chetan Ahya in a note.
If the new 10% tariffs, which mostly target consumer goods, "are implemented and stay in place for longer than 4-5 months, global growth will likely remain weak," the Morgan Stanley economists said. Worldwide economic growth would likely be in the range of 2.8%-3% in this scenario.
But the risk for further escalation is high. Trade tension has weighed on business confidence for months now, but the latest escalation is having investors worried about what could be next.
US stocks post worst day of 2019
At its worst, the Dow was down 961 points Monday. Even though the index clawed back some of its losses, it logged its worst day of the year, as well as its sixth-worst point drop in history.
The Dow (INDU) finished down 2.9%, or 767 points, falling below 26,000 points for the first time since June. It has fallen five sessions in a row, marking the worst losing streak since March.
The S&P 500 (SPX) closed nearly 3% lower, also recording its worst day of the year. The blue chip stock benchmark index has declined for six days in a row for the first time since October.
The Nasdaq Composite (COMP) finished down 3.5%, its biggest decline since October 24, 2018. The Nasdaq also logged its longest losing streak since November 2016, when it fell for nine-consecutive days in the lead-up to the presidential election.