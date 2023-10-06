People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street on September 27 in New York City. NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx/AP

US stock futures are slightly higher Friday morning — but that could all change at 8:30am ET when the jobs report is due. Investors have been especially sensitive lately to data that paints the picture of a resilient US economy. Strong reports have lifted soaring bond yields and raised the specter of a more aggressive Federal Reserve.

Stocks closed relatively flat on Thursday as bond yields dipped and traders shifted their focus to key labor market data out on Friday morning. The upcoming jobs report could provide insight about whether the Fed will keep interest rates higher for longer at their policy meeting later this month.

Friday’s jobs report is expected to show that 170,000 jobs were added to the economy in September (that’s a cooling from the estimated 187,000 net gain in August) and that the unemployment rate ticked down to 3.7% from 3.8% the month prior.

The numbers come after a week of mixed data, painting an unclear picture of the labor market.

On Tuesday, the JOLTS report showed that the number of available jobs unexpectedly rose higher in August. That caused a market plunge. The Dow lost 454 points, or 1.3%, notching its biggest decline since March and turning negative for 2023. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped 1.4% and 1.9% respectively.

A day later, ADP's national employment report showed that private-sector employers scaled back their hiring efforts far more than expected.

While a strong jobs report is seen as a sign of a strong economy and a good thing for Main Street, it exacerbates anxiety on Wall Street that the Fed will continue its aggressive interest rate hikes to rein in inflation.

Treasury yields, meanwhile, pulled back from their highest levels since 2007 following the release of the data. The 10-year fell to 4.71% after reaching 4.8% on Tuesday.

—CNN's Matt Egan contributed to this report.