Markets await jobs report, hoping it could lead to Fed rate cuts

Hiring sign outside a Kate spade store in the Soho neighborhood in New York on November 11. Richard B. Levine/Sipa USA/Reuters

The market will be closely watching the revisions for September and October to see if job gains have been weaker (or stronger) than previously thought.

The November report will likely get bumps from the return of striking autoworkers and actors. The BLS strike report shows that strikes ended in November for 25,300 UAW workers at the Big Three and 16,000 SAG-AFTRA workers.

October’s 150,000 net gain was among the smallest monthly gains seen in the past three years; however, monthly payroll gains remain well above the neutral rate of 70,000 to 100,000 jobs needed to keep up with population growth.

“For the last 10 months or so, jobs numbers have been revised downwards by an average of over 30,000,” said Julia Pollak, chief economist at online job site ZipRecruiter. “If we see more downward revisions, then I think many people will conclude that the labor market is even weaker than it looked initially and is cooling quite rapidly.”